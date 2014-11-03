(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, November 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed KBC Verzekeringen's and subsidiary KBC Group Re's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A-'. KBC Verzekeringen's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) has also been affirmed at 'A-'. The Outlooks on the IDR and IFS ratings are Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect both companies' core strategic importance to KBC Group (IDR A-/Outlook Stable). In addition, the ratings are supported by KBC Verzekeringen's strong consolidated regulatory solvency ratio (end-June 2014: 317%) and strong business positions in Belgium and, to a lesser extent, in a number of countries in central and eastern Europe. The ratings also reflect KBC Verzekeringen's strong consolidated profitability. The company reported 1H14 consolidated net profit of EUR223m (1H13: EUR240m) despite significant insurance claims related to the hailstorms in Belgium in June 2014. KBC Group Re's IFS rating also reflects its solid standalone financial profile and prudent management. KBC Verzekeringen's IFS rating is at the same level as its IDR, rather than a notch higher as is typical for insurers. This is because the IFS rating is capped by KBC Group's 'A-' IDR, due to material government support for KBC Group by means of hybrid capital. RATING SENSITIVITIES Changes in KBC Group's ratings are likely to result in similar changes to KBC Verzekeringen's ratings. In addition, if in Fitch's view KBC Verzekeringen were to become less strategically important within the KBC group, prompted by a significant and sustained deterioration in its profitability, a negative new business margin, or a regulatory solvency I ratio of below 150%, this would likely result in a downgrade. KBC Verzekeringen's IFS rating could be upgraded by one notch if KBC Group repays the Flemish Region to redeem the hybrid debt it issued in 2008, provided KBC Verzekeringen maintains a strong financial profile, which would likely result in a return to the standard notching between the IFS and IDR. KBC Group Re relies on the KBC group for its role as a captive reinsurer, business position and strategic direction, and for asset management expertise. Any changes to its parent's ratings are likely to lead to a corresponding change in KBC Group Re's ratings. Contact: Primary Analyst Amelie Hibos Analyst +33 (0)1 44 29 91 78 Fitch Ratings S.A.S. 60 rue de Monceau75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Marc-Philippe Juilliard Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 37 Committee Chairperson David Prowse Senior Director +44 20 3530 1250 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4 September 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.