(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, November 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed KBC
Verzekeringen's
and subsidiary KBC Group Re's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
ratings at 'A-'.
KBC Verzekeringen's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) has also been
affirmed at 'A-'.
The Outlooks on the IDR and IFS ratings are Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect both companies' core strategic importance to
KBC Group (IDR
A-/Outlook Stable). In addition, the ratings are supported by
KBC
Verzekeringen's strong consolidated regulatory solvency ratio
(end-June 2014:
317%) and strong business positions in Belgium and, to a lesser
extent, in a
number of countries in central and eastern Europe.
The ratings also reflect KBC Verzekeringen's strong consolidated
profitability.
The company reported 1H14 consolidated net profit of EUR223m
(1H13: EUR240m)
despite significant insurance claims related to the hailstorms
in Belgium in
June 2014.
KBC Group Re's IFS rating also reflects its solid standalone
financial profile
and prudent management.
KBC Verzekeringen's IFS rating is at the same level as its IDR,
rather than a
notch higher as is typical for insurers. This is because the IFS
rating is
capped by KBC Group's 'A-' IDR, due to material government
support for KBC Group
by means of hybrid capital.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Changes in KBC Group's ratings are likely to result in similar
changes to KBC
Verzekeringen's ratings.
In addition, if in Fitch's view KBC Verzekeringen were to become
less
strategically important within the KBC group, prompted by a
significant and
sustained deterioration in its profitability, a negative new
business margin, or
a regulatory solvency I ratio of below 150%, this would likely
result in a
downgrade.
KBC Verzekeringen's IFS rating could be upgraded by one notch if
KBC Group
repays the Flemish Region to redeem the hybrid debt it issued in
2008, provided
KBC Verzekeringen maintains a strong financial profile, which
would likely
result in a return to the standard notching between the IFS and
IDR.
KBC Group Re relies on the KBC group for its role as a captive
reinsurer,
business position and strategic direction, and for asset
management expertise.
Any changes to its parent's ratings are likely to lead to a
corresponding change
in KBC Group Re's ratings.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Amelie Hibos
Analyst
+33 (0)1 44 29 91 78
Fitch Ratings S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Marc-Philippe Juilliard
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 37
Committee Chairperson
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4
September 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
