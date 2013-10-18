(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, October 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Uzbekistan-based
KDB Bank Uzbekistan's (KDBUz, formerly UzKDB Bank) Long-term
foreign currency
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B-', its Long-term local
currency IDR at 'B' and
its Viability Rating (VR) at 'b'. The Long-term IDRs have Stable
Outlooks. A
full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this
comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR AND SUPPORT RATING
KDBUz's local currency IDRs and VR of 'B' are underpinned by the
bank's
intrinsic creditworthiness and reflect its liquid and low-risk
balance sheet
relative to domestic peers, with a majority of assets being
placed with foreign
and state-owned banks, as well as its sound capitalisation and
performance
indicators. However, the VR also considers the bank's limited
franchise
(especially lending) and risks of operating in a high-risk
environment. KDBUz's
merger with its sister bank RBS NB Uzbekistan (RBSUz) in Q113
has not
significantly altered KDBUz's credit profile, given RBSUz's
broadly similar
size, balance sheet structure and key credit metrics.
KDBUz's local currency IDRs also reflect potential support from
the bank's
majority shareholder, Korea Development Bank (KDB; AA-/Stable),
a
100%-state-owned Korean Bank. Fitch classifies KDBUz as a
subsidiary of 'limited
importance' for KDB, given KDBUz's small size, and the still
limited overall
contribution of foreign subsidiaries to KDB's results.
KDB will likely continue to have a rather high propensity to
support KDBUz,
given its regional importance for the parent (the only financial
asset in
Central Asia), common branding, high level of operational and
management
integration, the support track record to date and the currently
strong political
and economic relations between South Korea and Uzbekistan.
However, the
Long-term local currency IDR is capped at the 'B' level by
Fitch's view of Uzbek
country risks. At the same time KDBUz's Long-term foreign
currency IDR, like
those of all other Fitch-rated Uzbek banks, is constrained at
'B-' by
Uzbekistan's high transfer and convertibility risks stemming
from a tightly
regulated FX market. The Support Rating is capped at '5', as
conversion
restrictions could also impede KDBUz's ability to utilise
shareholder support to
service its foreign currency obligations.
The bank mainly focuses on trade finance business, such as
letters of credit,
guarantees and currency conversion operations for foreign-owned
and domestic
medium and larger companies, while its lending appetite is
limited. Reflecting
this cash and accounts due from high-rated foreign banks,
state-owned banks and
the Central Bank of Uzbekistan constitute the most part of
KDBUz's assets (95%
of total at end-7M13). KDBUz's loan book is small (3.2% of total
assets at
end-7M13), highly concentrated (with 25 largest exposures
accounting for 91% of
total) but with zero non-performing loans (NPLs, more than 90
days overdue).
KDBUz's sizeable cash balances provide a comfortable liquidity
cushion, even in
light of the bank's short-term and highly concentrated customer
funding. Liquid
assets covered around 76% of customer accounts at end-7M13, and
there are no
wholesale borrowings.
Return on equity (ROE) is healthy at 22%, supported by low
funding cost of only
0.2% (due to a predominant share of current accounts in
liabilities), moderate
operating expenses, absence of impairment charges and
significant fee and
commission income relating to off-Balance Sheet operations (68%
of revenues in
7M13).
At end-7M13, KDBUz reported 28.7% total regulatory capital
adequacy ratio (CAR),
which was sufficient to cover up to 1.8x of its gross loans
without breaching
the regulatory 10% minimum.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR, SUPPORT RATING
KDBUz's Long-term local currency IDR could be upgraded or
downgraded should
Fitch's view of Uzbek country risks change. The Long-term
foreign currency IDR
and Support Rating are unlikely to be upgraded unless the
conversion
restrictions are lifted.
Upward potential for KDBUz's VR is currently limited given the
bank's limited
franchise and the high-risk operating environment.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Long-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Stable
Short-term local currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Sergey Popov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9981
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Maria Kuraeva
Analyst
+7 495 956 5575
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
