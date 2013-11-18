MOSCOW/MILAN/LONDON, November 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Kemerovo
Region's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'BB',
with Stable
Outlooks, and its Short-term foreign currency rating at 'B'. The
agency has also
affirmed the region's National Long-term rating at 'AA-(rus)'
with Stable
Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings factor in substantial deficit before debt variation
in 2012-2013
caused by deterioration in the region's operating revenue, its
high capex, and
foreign-currency exposure stemming from a long-term bank loan.
The Stable
Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation of Kemerovo's satisfactory
operating
performance and moderate direct risk for 2013-2015.
Fitch expects the region's operating margin to stabilise at
about 6% during
2013-2015, up slightly from a low 4.5% in 2012 (2011: 7.5%). The
operating
balance deteriorated in 2012 as operating revenue declined
mostly due to a
significant drop in corporate income tax. The CIT reduction was
due to weak
results at major local taxpayers and the introduction of new CIT
regulation by
the national government. The administration only managed to cut
operating
expenditure by 6.7%, which was not sufficient to compensate an
almost 10% drop
in operating revenue in 2012.
Fitch expects Kemerovo's direct risk will remain moderate at
below 45% of
current revenue during 2013-2015. High deficit before debt
variation during 2012
and so far in 2013 have resulted in rapid rise of absolute debt,
leading Fitch
to expect an increase in direct risk to RUB34.9bn at end-2013
from RUB19bn at
the beginning of 2012. The region relies on bank and federal
budget loans with
three-to five-year maturity. Of its debt, 66% matures during
2014-2016 - which
is typical of Russian regions - exposing the region to some
refinancing
pressure.
The region is exposed to unhedged foreign-currency risk because
22% of its
direct risk (USD230m) was denominated in USD as of 1 October
2013. It is
represented by liabilities to Vnesheconombank (BBB/Stable/F3)
that were assumed
by the region in the mid-2000s. Annual interest rate for the
outstanding debt is
only 1% and the maturity profile is smoothed out to 1 January
2035, which helps
take the pressure off the debt servicing burden.
Kemerovo has low contingent risk stemming from public sector
entities' financial
debt and issued guarantees. In late 2011, the region imposed a
moratorium on new
guarantees issuance and as of 1 November 2013 the region had no
outstanding
guarantees.
The region has a strong economy dominated by the coal and metal
industries. This
provides an extensive tax base for the region's budget, allowing
the region to
rely on its own budget revenue rather than on transfers from the
federal budget.
However, a large portion of tax revenues depends on companies'
profits,
resulting in high revenue volatility. This is evident in a
decline of tax
proceeds when market conditions for coal and steel turn
unfavourable.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Improvement of operating balance to an average 12% of operating
revenue for two
years in a row and a debt coverage ratio (currently 4.7 years)
in line with the
average debt maturity (currently about 3 years) would lead to an
upgrade.
Direct risk growth above 50% of operating revenue accompanied by
persistently
weak budgetary performance with an operating margin below 5%
would lead to a
downgrade.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
- Russia has an evolving institutional framework with a system
of
inter-governmental relations between federal, regional and local
governments
still under development. However, Fitch expects Kemerovo will
continue to
receive a steady flow of earmarked transfers from the federation
- Kemerovo Region will continue to have fair access to domestic
financial
markets to enable it to refinance maturing debt
- Kemerovo Region will continue to benefit from the revenue
inflow underpinned
by a strong industrial base and natural resource endowment. The
local economy
will continue to demonstrate modest economic growth
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14 August 2012, and
August 2012, and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States', dated 9 April 2013, are available on
www.fitchratings.com.
