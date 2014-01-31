LONDON, January 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kenya's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B+' and
'BB-' respectively
with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed Kenya's
Short-term foreign
currency IDR at 'B' and Country Ceiling at 'BB-'
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Kenya's sovereign ratings reflects the
following factors:
Risks to Kenyaâ€™s large current account deficit have moderated
over the last six
months. The current account deficit, which averaged 10.8% of GDP
in 2011 and
2012, was likely to have been overstated by as much as 5% of
GDP, according to
the IMF. Revised current account data is expected to see a
narrowing of the
current account deficit, although this may be limited by rising
oil-related
capital goods imports. As a result, Fitch forecasts a current
account deficit of
7.5% of GDP by 2015 - below the current â€˜Bâ€™ median of 8.4%.
Revisions to capital
account data suggest less dependence on short-term flows than
previously
thought. Reserves have also risen to four months of current
account payments.
Under-spending on capital projects, an on-going challenge for
Kenya, is expected
to keep the budget deficit contained at 5.3% of GDP for the
fiscal year to June
2014 compared with a deficit of 7.9% announced at the time of
the budget in June
2013. Spending at county level is also under budget. Debt as a
percentage of GDP
is forecast to have peaked at 50.3% in 2013, before moderating
to 48% in 2015
due to narrower budget deficits. However, medium-term fiscal
risks may emanate
from the review of the public sector salary structure over the
next 18 months as
well as from the devolution to the new county system.
Growth in 2013 was held back by government under-spending after
the March 2013
elections. Kenyaâ€™s economy is expected to have grown by 4.8%
in 2013, below the
governmentâ€™s expectation of a 5.6% expansion. Despite
lower-than-expected
growth, the five-year average growth rate is likely to have
picked up to 4.9%
from 3.8%, above the â€˜Bâ€™ median. Fitch expects growth to
accelerate to 5.3% in
2014, supported by rising domestic consumption on the back of
stronger credit
growth and remittances. An increase in government spending and a
more stable
political environment should support infrastructure investment.
Economic policy-making has improved since 2011 when excess
liquidity in the
domestic banking system contributed to sharply rising inflation.
This has been
reflected in a rise in the World Bankâ€™s Country Policy
Institutional Assessment
(CPIA), which measures the quality of a countryâ€™s policies and
institutional
arrangements. The CPIA rose to 3.9 in 2012 from 3.6 in 2007 -
the highest in
sub-Saharan Africa, where the average is 3.2.
President Uhuru Kenyatta has established a task force to address
the decline in
Kenyaâ€™s business environment. Kenyaâ€™s ranking in the World
Bankâ€™s Doing Business
Survey has steadily slipped to 31% in 2014 from 48% in 2010. A
similar task
force successfully drove business reforms prior to 2008.
Weak governance remains a constraint on the ratings and has
worsened in recent
years based on World Bank indices. The trial of President
Kenyatta at the
International Criminal Court (ICC) seems unlikely to go ahead as
witnesses have
withdrawn. The trial of Deputy President William Ruto at the ICC
could, however,
go ahead, opening up the Jubilee Alliance to potential
divisions. The new
constitution, which devolves power to county level, goes some
way towards
addressing long-standing regional and tribal tensions.
Other constraints on the ratings include per capita income of
only one-third of
the 'B' median as well as below-peer scores on measures of the
business
environment and human development.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that individually, or collectively, could
trigger negative
rating action include:
- A further weakening in public finances due to rapid increases
in current
expenditure, leading to wider budget deficits and a sustained
increase in debt
- A further widening of the current account deficit, not matched
by an increase
in long-term financing, would worsen external vulnerability
- A further deterioration in the business environment that
undermines Kenya's
long-term growth potential
- A weakening of the macroeconomic policy-making framework
The main factors that individually, or collectively, could
trigger positive
rating action include:
- An improved track record of economic management to ensure
macroeconomic
stability as well as a commitment to curtail current fiscal
expenditure and
promote fiscal consolidation
- Further regulatory reforms in the form of an improved business
environment and
faster economic growth
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that GDP growth will recover to 6% in the medium
term, supported
by rising infrastructure investment and the development of the
oil sector. No
widespread drought is assumed.
Fitch assumes political stability with no material adverse
effect on
international relations resulting from the ICC trials.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Carmen Altenkirch
Director
+44 20 3530 1151
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Richard Fox
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1444
Committee Chairperson
Douglas Renwick
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1045
Applicable criteria, â€˜Sovereign Rating Criteria' dated 13
August 2012 and
â€˜Country Ceilingsâ€™ dated 09 August 2013, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
