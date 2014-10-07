(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed KeyCorp
(KEY) ratings at
'A-/F1'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable.
The rating action follows a periodic review of the large
regional banking group,
which includes BB&T Corporation (BBT), Capital One Financial
Corporation (COF),
Comerica Incorporated (CMA), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB),
Huntington Bancshares
Inc. (HBAN), Keycorp (KEY), M&T Bank Corporation (MTB), MUFG
Americas Holdings
Corporation (MUFG), PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC),
Regions Financial
Corporation (RF), SunTrust Banks Inc. (STI), US Bancorp (USB),
Wells Fargo &
Company (WFC), and Zions Bancorporation (ZION).
Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are
published separately,
and for further discussion of the large regional bank sector in
general, refer
to the special report titled 'Large Regional Bank Periodic
Review,' to be
published shortly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch's affirmation of KEY's IDR and Stable Outlook is supported
by the
company's strong capital position, solid asset quality
performance, diversified
revenue mix, and reduced risk profile. Offsetting, the company's
earnings
measures are considered weaker than most large regional banks as
it consistently
reports financial returns that are below large regional peer
averages.
Ratings incorporate KEY's strong capital position, which is
amongst the highest
of its peer group with a TCE of 10.08% at 2Q14 and estimated
Tier 1 Common ratio
under Basel III of 10.73%. Additionally, given the company's
reduced risk
profile over the years, credit performance continues to be
better than peers
with an average of NCOs of 0.25% and NPAs of 1.28% over the last
five quarters.
Fitch also notes that the company's diversified revenue base is
also viewed
positively evidenced by noninterest income contributing roughly
44% of total
revenues, consistently above the peer group average.
As mentioned earlier, profitability tends to fall on the
lower-end of the peer
averages for the large regional group. Some of this may be
attributed to the
company's above average operating costs and lower loan yields
given large
component of commercial and industrial (C&I) loans tied to LIBOR
rates. ROA and
PPNR continues to be below large regional peers averages.
However, an adjust
ROA, which excludes reserve releases, is much more in-line with
peer
performance. NIM is also modest, albeit improving compared to
the previous year.
Incorporated in the affirmation is that profitability will trend
positively and
pull to peer-averages over time. Further, the company's cost
savings initiatives
should also lead to improvements in profitability.
Fitch also notes that KEY still has about $4.2 billion in its
exit and
discontinued operations portfolio (of which $2 billion relates
to 10
securitization trusts) in student loans. Given the heightened
political
sensitivity to student lending, there may be potential risks
that arise which
are not quantifiable at this time.
The company also has a sizeable home equity book totaling $10.7
billion, of
which 97% is within foot-print, at 2Q14. Although to date,
credit performance
has been stable, Fitch believes this loan book could be
negatively impacted by
higher interest rates. Fitch will monitor the home equity
portfolio's credit
trends and the impact it may have on future operating results
under more
stressful conditions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Current ratings are at the high-end of rating potential given
that financial
performance is marginally in-line with similarly rated financial
institutions.
Negative rating action could ensue should the company take a
more aggressive
approach to capital management such as a rapid decline of
capital within a
relatively short-time frame and/or a total payout ratio
exceeding 100%.
Additionally, unexpected changes to current business strategy or
key executive
management, a declining trend in operating performance would
also be viewed
negatively.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HOLDING COMPANY
KEY's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its operating
companies and banks,
reflecting its role as the bank holding company, which is
mandated in the U.S.
to act as a source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
Ratings are also
equalized reflecting the very close correlation between holding
company and
subsidiary default probabilities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
Should KEY's holding company begin to exhibit signs of weakness,
demonstrate
trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash
flow coverage to
meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch
could notch the
holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating
companies. This is
viewed as unlikely though for KEY given the strength of the
holding company
liquidity profile.
Fitch is now considering introducing a rating differential
between the holding
company and bank in the U.S. due to structural changes in the
sector and the
evolving regulatory landscape, as described in the special
report 'U.S. Bank
HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles', dated March 27, 2014.
Given Fitch's
views that KEY may not receive a long-term debt requirement, its
ratings may not
be impacted as a result of Fitch's evolving review regarding
notching.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
KEY has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, KEY is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
KEY's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption around capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by KEY and by
various issuing
vehicles are all notched down from KEY or its bank subsidiaries'
VRs in
accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The ratings of subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued
by KEY and its
subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any change in KEY's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
The IDRs and VRs of KEY's bank subsidiaries benefit from the
cross-guarantee
mechanism in the U.S. under FIRREA, and therefore the IDRs and
VRs of KeyBank
N.A. is equalized with the holding company.
The IDRs and VRs of KEY's other major rated operating
subsidiaries are equalized
with KEY's IDR reflecting Fitch's view that these entities are
core to KEY's
business strategy and financial profile. These entities include:
KeyCorp Capital
Inc. whose IDRs would be sensitive to the same factors that
might drive a change
in KEY's IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
As the IDRs and VRs of the subsidiaries are equalized with those
of KEY to
reflect support from their ultimate parent, they are sensitive
to changes in the
parent's propensity to provide support, which Fitch currently
does not expect,
or from changes in KEY's IDRs.
To the extent that one of KEY's subsidiary or affiliated
companies is not
considered to be a core business, Fitch could also notch the
subsidiary's rating
from KEY's IDR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
KEY's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than
the company's
IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits
benefit from
depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit
liabilities
superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by KEY and
its subsidiaries
are primarily sensitive to any change in KEY's long- and
short-term IDRs.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
KeyCorp
--Long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability at 'a-';
--Senior debt at 'A-';
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB+';
--Preferred stock at 'BB';
--Short-term debt at 'F1';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
KeyBank NA
--Long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Viability at 'a-';
--Long-term deposits at 'A';
--Senior debt at 'A-';
--Subordinated debt at 'BBB+';
--Short-term deposits at 'F1';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Key Corporate Capital, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR at 'F1'.
KeyCorp Capital I - III
--Preferred stock at 'BB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Director
+1-212-908-0865
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Committee Chairperson
Joo-Yung Lee
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0560
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012);
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria' (Jan.
31, 2014);
--'U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles' (March 27,
2014);
--'U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 2Q14' (July 23, 2014);
--'Index Trend Analysis - 2Q14 (Fitch Fundamentals Index Falls
to Neutral)'
(July 15, 2014);
--'Risk Radar Global 1Q14' (April 1, 2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
U.S. Bank HoldCos & OpCos: Evolving Risk Profiles
here
U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 2Q14 (Environment Constraining
Earnings)
here
Index Trend Analysis â€“ 2Q14 (Fitch Fundamentals Index Falls To
Neutral)
here
Risk Radar Global 1Q14
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
