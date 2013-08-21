(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, August 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A'
foreign currency
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of
Kimberly-Clark de Mexico,
S.A.B. de C.V. (KCM).
Fitch has also affirmed KCM's other ratings as follows:
--Long-term national rating at 'AAA(mex)';
--MXN2.3 billion unsecured CBs due 2014 at 'AAA(mex)';
--MXN1.5 billion unsecured CBs due 2015 at 'AAA(mex)';
--MXN800 million unsecured CBs due 2016 at 'AAA(mex)';
--MXN2.5 billion unsecured CBs due 2017 at 'AAA(mex)';
--MXN400 million unsecured CBs due 2019 at 'AAA(mex)';
--MXN2.5 billion unsecured CBs due 2020 at 'AAA(mex)'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The ratings reflect KCM's leading market position, strong cash
flow generation,
solid capital structure and liquidity position, proven
debt-payment track
record, and partial ownership by Kimberly-Clark Corporation
(KMB), which is
rated 'A' by Fitch with a Stable Outlook. KMB owns 47.9% of KCM.
STRONG BUSINESS PROFILE
KCM's solid business profile is supported by its brand
portfolio, low cost
structure, extensive distribution network, and access to
Kimberly-Clark
Corporation's technology and research and development
capabilities. The ratings
reflect KCM's ability to withstand competitive pressure, manage
pricing and
offset input cost pressure, all of this based on its leading
business position
in Mexico's consumer product market. The company is the market
leader in most of
the product categories in which it participates, with market
share positions
that are usually two to four times those of the nearest
competitor.
KCM's ratings are supported on the company's strong credit
profile and partial
ownership by Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB), which maintains
an equity stake
of 47.9% in KCM. The company is a strategic investment for KMB,
as its largest
affiliate worldwide. KMB has five seats on KCM's 12-person board
of directors.
In addition, KCM benefits from its strong relationship with KMB,
which provides
the company with recognized global brands, common processes and
product
technology, consistent financial reporting and controls, and
worldwide
purchasing & sourcing.
EBITDA MARGIN TO IMPROVE
The ratings reflect KCM's historical good track record of
successfully managing
through Mexico's economic cycles while maintaining high
operating margins. The
company's EBITDA margin has been consistently around 30% during
the last 10
years. However, during recent years consolidated EBITDA margins
had been below
30% due to the company's strategy to penetrate the value segment
and to a lesser
extent the incorporation of profit sharing as expense above EBIT
with the
adoption of IFRS. For the last 12 months ended June 30, 2013,
the company has
seen the EBITDA margin widen around 175 basis points over the
same period the
previous year. The revenue growth rate was 6.9% for this same
period, helped by
higher volumes and mid-2012 price increases.
STRONG CASH FLOW GENERATION
KCM has a long record of sizeable levels of EBITDA and operating
cash flow
generation, as well as positive pre-dividend free cash flow.
Fitch expects cash
flow from operations (CFO), main source supporting the company's
liquidity and
leverage, to remain ample over the medium term. For the 12
months ended June30,
2013; CFO was MXN6.5 billion resulting in a CFO margin of 21.7%
which is higher
than the 10 year average of 19.7%. The ratings incorporate the
company's
medium-term ability to internally fund its Capex levels and
dividend payouts.
For 12 months ended June30, 2013, the company's free cash flow
(FCF) was MXN1.6
billion. The company's FCF is expected to be negative during the
next 18 months,
due to increased Capex, but positive afterwards, as it returns
to historical
levels.
LEVERAGE LOW; LIQUIDITY SOLID
The ratings include expectations that KCM's debt to EBITDA
leverage could be
around 1.5 times (x) in the short to medium term. For the 12
months ended June
30, 2013 total debt to EBITDA was 1.2x, while net debt to EBITDA
was 0.8x. This
was the result of MXN10 billion in debt and a cash position of
about MXN3
billion. The company maintains ample access to capital markets
as evidenced with
several issuances during the last few years. Furthermore, KCM
currently has a
manageable debt maturity profile, with debt maturities of MXN2.3
billion and
MXN1.5 billion during October 2014 and November 2015,
respectively. Ratings
incorporate expectations that KCM's debt maturity schedule will
remain
manageable. Fitch views the liquidity position as solid. KCM's
longstanding
ability to steadily generate significant amounts of operating
cash flow
underpins its considerable liquidity and significant access to
capital markets.
By the end of June 2013, KCM's LTM CFO and cash position
combined (approximately
MXN9.5 billion) covers almost all of the company's MXN10 billion
debt, due
between 2014 and 2020.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
With a highly stable business, considerable cash flow, low
leverage, and strong
liquidity changes in KCM's ratings are likely to be dependent on
management's
actions. Since KCM is not expected to change its financial
policies in the near
future, Fitch does not foresee any significant upgrade potential
at this time.
Conversely, KCM's foreign currency IDR of 'A' incorporates
partial ownership by
Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB). Changes in KMB's ratings could
result in
similar rating actions on KCM's ratings. Furthermore, any change
in the
company's financial policies that resulted in sustained higher
leverage would
likely result in negative rating actions.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
