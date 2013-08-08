(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
credit ratings of
Kimco Realty Corporation as shown below (NYSE: KIM) and assigned
initial ratings
to two wholly-owned unsecured issuing subsidiaries: Kimco North
Trust III and
KRC Lending S.A. de C.V. SOFOM ENR (collectively, Kimco or the
company). Certain
obligations of Kimco North Trust III previously listed under
Kimco Realty
Corporation were affirmed and now listed under their respective
issuers.
Fitch affirms the following ratings:
Kimco Realty Corporation:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+';
--Unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured term loans at 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB+';
--Preferred stock at 'BBB-'.
Fitch assigns the following ratings:
Kimco North Trust III (as the issuing entity for Kimco's
Canadian unsecured
notes offerings):
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BBB+'.
KRC Lending S.A. de C.V. SOFOM ENR (as the issuing entity for
Kimco's Mexican
unsecured notes offerings):
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured term loan 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Kimco's solid track record owning a large
and diversified
pool of community and neighborhood shopping centers, its
experienced leasing and
management team and its high-quality, diversified tenant mix
with a
well-laddered lease expiration schedule. The ratings also factor
in the
company's track record of accessing a wide variety of capital
sources and the
long-term effects of the in-progress portfolio simplification
strategy.
These positive rating elements are balanced by slightly low
(albeit improving)
fixed-charge coverage for the rating category, adequate
liquidity and a U.S.
retailer environment where market share defensibility remains a
key challenge
for many traditional retailers.
DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO
Kimco owns and operates a large and diversified portfolio of
consolidated and
unconsolidated interests in 874 properties aggregating 88
million square feet of
pro-rata gross leaseable area (GLA), located throughout the
United States,
Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Brazil and Peru. Since 2010,
Kimco has
embarked on a strategy to streamline the portfolio through the
disposal of
non-core and non-retail assets and reinvest the proceeds into
higher quality
properties. Kimco has exited the majority of its non-core assets
through June
30, 2013 and is now seeking to further streamline the portfolio
by exiting South
America.
Fitch views the sale of Kimco's South American portfolio
favorably, given
reduced political and currency risks, and current strong
commercial real estate
valuations. The move (along with the non-core dispositions) also
provides
capital (both monetary and human) that the company can re-direct
into its
domestic redevelopment pipeline at attractive incremental
returns.
The company's portfolio is well-diversified with the largest
tenant accounting
for 3% of annualized base rent (ABR) and the top 10 tenants
collectively
accounting for less than 20% of ABR. Lease maturities are
well-laddered with no
more than 14% of annual base rent expiring in any one year and
less than 5%
expiring in any one year when assuming the exercise of tenant
renewal options.
APPROPRIATE LEVERAGE AND COVERAGE
Leverage was 6x at June 30, 2013, up slightly, from 5.8x at both
Dec. 31, 2012
and 2011. Fitch expects leverage to approximate 6x through 2015,
primarily due
to modestly positive same store net operating income (NOI)
growth offset in part
by redevelopment expenditures and the acquisition of higher
quality though lower
yielding properties. Fitch defines leverage as net
debt-to-trailing 12 months
(TTM) recurring operating EBITDA (including estimated recurring
cash
distributions from unconsolidated joint ventures).
Kimco's fixed-charge coverage is adequate for the 'BBB+' rating
level.
Fixed-charge coverage was 2.3x for the TTM ended June 30, 2013,
up slightly from
2.1x and 2.2x for 2012 and 2011, respectively. Fitch projects
fixed-charge
coverage will improve modestly through 2015 but remain below
that of other
'BBB+' rated REITs. Fitch defines fixed-charge coverage as
recurring operating
EBITDA plus estimated recurring cash distributions from
unconsolidated joint
ventures less recurring capital expenditures and non-cash
straight-line rental
income divided by total interest incurred and preferred stock
dividends.
POSITIVE OPERATING PERFORMANCE
Despite a generally constrained economic environment, Kimco has
generated
modestly positive same-store NOI (SSNOI) growth due to the lack
of new supply
nationally. SSNOI for the U.S. portfolio grew by 4.2% in 2Q'13,
marking the 13th
straight quarter of positive growth and the best quarter since
3Q'07. The high
(97%) occupancy for anchor space (76% of GLA) has been a primary
factor driving
positive leasing spreads over the past several years. In 2Q'13,
new leases were
28% higher while renewals were 14% higher for a total leasing
spread of 17%,
more than double the growth achieved in 2010 and 2011.
Fitch expects the company's SSNOI to grow by 2%-4% per year
through 2015.
Kimco's metrics would deteriorate to levels weak for the 'BBB+'
rating under
adverse scenarios unanticipated by Fitch in which SSNOI growth
is flat or
experiences declines worse than 2009.
STRONG ACCESS TO CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY
Kimco's liquidity position is slightly low with a coverage ratio
of 0.9x through
2015. Fitch calculates liquidity as sources (unrestricted cash,
availability
under the unsecured revolving line of credit and retained cash
flows from
operations) divided by uses (secured and unsecured debt
maturities, pro-rata
joint venture debt maturities, development expenditures and
maintenance
capex). Assuming Kimco refinances 80% of maturing secured debt,
its liquidity
coverage improves to 1.5x.
Although its liquidity coverage ratio tends to hover around 1x,
Kimco has
periodically been willing to accept some near-term dilution in
order to
refinance debt ahead of stated maturities. Since 2011, Kimco has
demonstrated
access to competitively priced capital through a variety of
capital sources,
including bank term loans, senior unsecured bonds and preferred
equity.
Kimco maintains a large unencumbered asset pool to support its
unsecured
borrowings. As of June 30, 2013, unencumbered asset coverage of
unsecured debt
was 2x assuming an 8% capitalization rate, which is slightly low
for the 'BBB+'
IDR. Lastly, Kimco's dividend payout policies do not inhibit its
financial
flexibility with an AFFO payout ratio of 73% for the six months
ended June 30,
2013.
PREFERRED STOCK NOTCHING
The two-notch differential between Kimco's IDR and its preferred
stock rating is
consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with an
IDR of 'BBB+'.
Based on Fitch's criteria report, 'Treatment and Notching of
Hybrids in
Nonfinancial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis,' dated Dec. 13,
2012, the
company's preferred stock is deeply subordinated and has loss
absorption
elements that would likely result in poor recoveries in the
event of a corporate
default.
STABLE OUTLOOK
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that metrics will
remain relatively
unchanged and the company's demonstrated access to capital will
offset a
slightly low liquidity coverage ratio.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may have a positive impact on Kimco's
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
2.5x (coverage
was 2.3x for the TTM ended June 30, 2013);
--Fitch's expectation of net debt-to-recurring operating EBITDA
sustaining below
5x (leverage was 6x as of June 30, 2013).
The following factors may have a negative impact on Kimco's
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
2x;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 6.5x.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 5, 2013);
--'Parent and Subsidiary Linkage' (Aug. 5, 2013);
--'Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs' (Feb. 26,
2013);
2013);
--'Recovery Rating and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs' (Nov.
12, 2012).
12, 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage
here
Corporate Rating Methodology - Effective from 8 August 2012 - 5
August 2013
August 2013
here
Recovery Rating and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs â€“
Effective May 12, 2011
to May 3, 2012
here
Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
