(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, July 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) and El Paso LLC (EP, formerly El Paso Corporation) at 'BB+'. Both KMI and EP have Stable Rating Outlooks. EP is a wholly-owned subsidiary of KMI and its debt is cross-guaranteed and ratably secured with KMI. A complete list of KMI and EP ratings follows at the end of this release. Approximately $5 billion of KMI debt and $4.3 billion EP debt is affected by today's rating action. KMI is the owner of the general partner (GP) and approximately 11% limited partner (LP) interests in Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, L.P. (KMP, Fitch IDR 'BBB', Stable Outlook). Through its ownership of EP, KMI is the owner of the GP and approximately 43% LP interests in El Paso Pipeline Partners L.P. (El Paso Pipeline Partners Operating Company, IDR 'BBB-', Stable Outlook). In addition, KMI has a 20% interest in NGPL PipeCo LLC (NGPL, IDR 'B', Stable Outlook). KEY RATING DRIVERS Rating Rationale: KMI's and EP's ratings and Stable Rating Outlooks reflect the significant scale of consolidated operations, the quality and diversity of assets held by their operating master limited partnerships (MLPs), and the favorable implications of future asset dropdowns on KMI's leverage metrics. Fitch expects these metrics will improve as KMI drops assets down to its MLPs and uses the resulting proceeds to de-lever. KMI is now the third largest energy company in the U.S. with a consolidated enterprise value of approximately $115 billion. KMI's May 2012, acquisition of EP has resulted in reduced consolidated business risk given the cash flow stability associated with EP's interstate pipelines. Approximately 78% of consolidated 2013 cash flow will come from its lowest risk natural gas and petroleum products pipelines and terminal segments. The CO2 oil production operations at KMP which are exposed to commodity price and volumes will contribute 14%. Post-merger dropdowns include the sales of Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co. (TGP, IDR 'BBB', Stable Outlook) and El Paso Natural Gas Co. (EPNG, IDR 'BBB', Stable Outlook) to KMP and Cheyenne Plains Gas Pipeline Co., and the remaining 14% of Colorado Interstate Gas Co. (IDR 'BBB', Stable Outlook) to EPB. Sale proceeds have been applied to debt reduction. KMI's 50% interests in Ruby Pipeline LLC (IDR 'BBB-', Stable Outlook) and Citrus Corp. are expected to be dropped down to the MLPs in 2014. Given KMI's consolidated business risk, Fitch believes that appropriate leverage for a 'BB+' rating as measured by the total standalone debt of KMI and EP to cash from operations should be 3.5x or below. In Fitch's base case forecast, KMI should be able to attain this metric on a pro forma basis in 2013, with standalone parent company leverage expected to drop further to 3.0x or below in 2014 with the benefit of the dropdowns and related debt repayment. Other considerations and concerns for KMI's ratings include the structural subordination of its cash flows to debt repayment at its operating MLPs, aggressive capital spending at the MLPs, exposure to changes in natural gas liquids (NGL) and oil prices, and exposure to volume risk for KMP's CO2 and midstream business segments. However, the financial impact of commodity price volatility is minimized through hedges which have been applied to approximately 80% of expected oil production for the remainder of 2013. Also considered is the board-authorized repurchase of up to $350 million of warrants or common stock of KMI that would likely be funded with debt. However, unless future equity repurchases significantly exceed the current authorized amounts, KMI's leverage metrics would remain appropriate for its 'BB+' rating. Liquidity is adequate: KMI has access to a $1.75 billion secured revolving credit facility that matures December 2014. EP's revolver and the revolver that had been utilized for EP's oil and gas business were repaid and terminated when its merger with KMI closed. At June 30, 2013, $1.35 billion was outstanding under the KMI revolver. KMI as a holding company has limited future borrowing needs. Its largest operating affiliates are self-financing with generally favorable capital market access. KMI's near-term debt maturities are manageable. EP has $30 million of notes maturing in 2013 and $207 million of notes maturing mid-2014 while cash proceeds from planned 2014 dropdowns to the MLPs could exceed $2 billion and will allow KMI to repay its term loan due 2015 with a current balance of $1.528 billion and reduce its revolver. The revolver has a 6.0x leverage test. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: --A lessening of consolidated business risk as the company acquires and expands pipeline and fixed-fee businesses; --A rating upgrade to KMP; --A material improvement in credit metrics with sustained standalone parent leverage below 2.0x. Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: --Increasing leverage at KMI's operating affiliates to support organic growth and acquisitions; --A rating downgrade to KMP; --A weakening of credit metrics with sustained standalone parent leverage above 4.0x. The following ratings have been affirmed by Fitch with a Stable Outlook: Kinder Morgan, Inc. --IDR at 'BB+'; --Secured notes and debentures at 'BB+'; --Secured revolving credit facility at 'BB+'; --3-year term loan facility at 'BB+'. Kinder Morgan Finance Company, LLC --Secured notes at 'BB+'. KN Capital Trust I --Trust preferred at 'BB-'. KN Capital Trust III --Trust preferred at 'BB-'. El Paso LLC --IDR 'BB+'; --Senior secured notes and debentures at 'BB+'. El Paso Energy Capital Trust I --Trust convertible preferred securities at 'BB-'. Contact: Primary Analyst (for Kinder Morgan, Inc.) Ralph Pellecchia Senior Director +1-212-908-0586 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza, New York, NY 1004 Secondary Analyst Peter Molica Director +1-212-908-0288 Primary Analyst (for El Paso LLC) Peter Molica Director +1-212-908-0288 Secondary Analyst Kathleen Connelly Director +1-212-908-0290 Committee Chairperson Mark C. Sadeghian, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2090 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. 