(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
of Kingfisher
Trust 2008-1's (Kingfisher 2008-1) Class A notes at 'AAAsf'. The
transaction is
backed by Australian conforming residential mortgages originated
by Australia
and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ, AA-/Stable/F1+). The rating
action is as
follows:
AUD38.6bn Class A (ISIN AU3FN0016325) affirmed at 'AAAsf';
Outlook Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the fact that the credit quality and
performance of the
loans in the collateral pool have remained in line with Fitch's
expectations,
and Fitch's expectations of Australia's economic conditions. The
transaction
remains within its substitution period, with principal
collections being used to
purchase additional receivables.
The transaction's performance has been within Fitch's
expectations, with low
levels of defaults and arrears. As at 28 February 2014, 30+ days
arrears were at
1.05%, below the latest Dinkum RMBS Index level of 1.21% at
4Q13. Since closing,
the transaction as experienced AUD379,867 of losses, with
lenders' mortgage
insurance and excess spread covering all losses. ANZ Lenders
Mortgage Insurance
covers 40.6% of the pool.
Kingfisher Trust 2008-1 Fund's revolving period ends in May
2025. Fitch is
comfortable with the long revolving period because the
transaction's portfolio
stratifications and ANZ's product mix have not changed
materially since closing
in 2008, and the portfolio is performing as expected.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A significant and unexpected increase in delinquencies, defaults
and losses
would be necessary before any negative rating action were to be
considered,
which is unlikely, given the underlying quality of the pool and
low levels of
arrears to date.
Contacts:
Lead surveillance analyst
Hai Duong Le
Analyst
+61 2 8256 0358
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd., Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney, NSW 2000
Committee Chairperson
Alison Ho
Senior Director
+85 2 2263 9937
The source of information used to assess these ratings is
Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group. The issuer has informed Fitch that not
all relevant
underlying information used in the analysis of the rated notes
is public.
Applicable criteria, " Global Structured Finance Rating
Criteria", dated 24 May
2013 "Global Criteria for Lenders' Mortgage Insurance in RMBS"
dated 1 August
2013; "APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria - Amended" dated 1
August 2013, "APAC
Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum - Australia - Amended",
dated 1 August
2013; "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds", dated 13
May 2013 and "Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and
Covered Bonds:
Derivative Addendum", dated 13 May 2013 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326,
Email:
iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria
here
Global Criteria for Lendersâ€™ Mortgage Insurance in RMBS
here
APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria - Amended
here
APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum â€“ Australia -
Amended
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.