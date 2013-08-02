(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, August 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Russia-based KIT
Finance Investment Bank's (KIT) Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'B'
with Stable Outlooks. A full list of rating actions is at the
end of this
comment.
RATING DRIVERS: KIT's IDRS, NATIONAL RATING, SUPPORT RATING
KIT's Long-term IDR and other support-driven ratings reflect the
potential
support, which KIT may receive if needed from its minority
shareholder JSC
Russian Railways (RR, BBB/Stable) and its affiliated non-state
pension fund
Blagosostoyanie (NPFB; not rated), which holds a controlling
stake in the bank
through four asset management companies. The support may also
come from KIT's
sister bank Absolut Bank (AB; B/Stable; b), which has recently
been acquired by
NPBF and is planned to be merged with KIT. However, Fitch
considers the
probability of support to be limited given the complexity of
ownership
structure, KIT's limited strategic importance to RR and some
potential
reluctance to use AB to support KIT in all circumstances.
RATING DRIVERS: KIT's VIABILITY RATING
KIT's VR reflects the bank's limited franchise, sizable problem
legacy loans and
non-core assets, rather risky and concentrated new lending,
modest
pre-impairment profitability and weak capitalisation. On the
positive side the
ratings acknowledge reasonable liquidity supported by related
party funding.
Legacy problem loans net of reserves amounted to RUB6.8bn at
end-2012 (0.8x of
Fitch Core Capital (FCC)). There is some collateral in the form
of former KIT
Finance Group assets, although the recovery prospects are
uncertain. Positively,
even if KIT fails to sell these assets on the market, they will
be likely
purchased by NPFB at book value, representing a form of
shareholder support. If
these legacy assets are not sold, Fitch estimates the bank would
need to create
a further RUB2bn of provisions under local accounts to bring
them in line with
IFRS. KIT's current regulatory capital (N1 ratio of 12.4% at
end-H113) allows it
to fully provide for these exposures, however, this would weaken
its already
moderate capital position.
Apart from legacy loans, KIT's credit profile is also under
pressure from
notable exposure to non-core investment property (RUB8.2bn at
end-2012, or 0.9x
of end-2012 FCC) mainly represented by a large land plot in St.
Petersburg with
a rather aggressive valuation. This asset is likely to remain on
KIT's books and
its sale may be a longer story, in Fitch's view.
Liquidity is reasonable with the cushion of liquid assets
equalling 69% of
end-Q113 customer funding. However, funding remains concentrated
with
significant (48%) share of related party liabilities (mainly
from NPFB, RR and
their affiliated companies).
RATING SENSITIVITIES: KIT's IDRS, VR, NATIONAL RATING, SUPPORT
RATING
If KIT is merged into AB and ceases to be a separate legal
entity its ratings
will be withdrawn.
An upgrade would be possible if KIT is sold to a highly-rated
entity which
identifies the bank as strategically important, but Fitch views
this scenario as
unlikely. Conversely the sale of the bank to a weaker/unrated
shareholder could
put downward pressure on the bank's Long-Term IDR, as could any
weakening of
support propensity from the current shareholders.
The VR could be downgraded if significant problems emerge in the
non-legacy loan
portfolio and/or if recovery from legacy problem assets proves
to be lower than
expected and/or KIT sells them with significant loss to NBPF.
Improved
performance and recovery of problem loans without taking further
significant
losses would be credit positive.
The rating actions are as follows:
KIT:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'BBB-(rus)'; Stable
Outlook
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dmitri Vasilyev
Associate Director
+7 495 956 5576
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Ruslan Bulatov
Analyst
+7 495 956 9982
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated
August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.