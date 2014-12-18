(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Norway-based KLP Banken
AS Group's (KLP Banken) and its covered bond issuing subsidiary,
KLP
Kommunekreditt AS's Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at
'A-' with Stable
Outlooks. At the same time, the agency has affirmed both
entities' Short-term
IDRs at 'F2' and Support Ratings at '1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND SUPPORT RATINGS
Both entities' ratings are driven by institutional support from
their ultimate
parent, Kommunal Landspensjonskasse (KLP). KLP is one of
Norway's largest life
insurance companies with total assets of NOK470bn at
end-September 2014. Fitch
affirmed KLP's Long-term IDR at 'A' and Insurer Financial
Strength Rating at
'A+' on 14 November 2014 with Stable Outlooks (see "Fitch
Affirms KLP IFS at
'A+'; Outlook Stable" at www.fitchratings.com).
Fitch considers that there continues to be an extremely high
probability of
support in case of need for both entities, given the high
reputational risk for
KLP. KLP has previously provided support to KLP Banken and KLP
Kommunekreditt
through loan purchases to provide liquidity and capital
injections. The bank is
small in relation to the parent, representing 6% of group at
assets at
end-September 2014, and Fitch believes that KLP's ability to
support the two
entities is high. KLP has a strong capital position, with a
regulatory solvency
ratio of 213% at end-September 2014, and excess capital would be
readily
available to provide support if necessary.
The IDRs are one notch below KLP's IDRs, reflecting Fitch's view
that while the
entities are strategically important to KLP, they are not core
subsidiaries. The
strategic importance of the bank is driven by shared branding, a
high level of
integration and strong strategic synergies. The one-notch
difference considers
the bank's relatively small contribution to KLP's overall
revenues and earnings
and the fact that KLP is still primarily a provider of life
insurance products.
Due to the high level of integration, Fitch does not assign
Viability Ratings to
the entities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SUPPORT RATINGS
As they are support driven, KLP Banken's and KLP Kommunekreditt
AS's IDRs and
Support Ratings are sensitive to any change in KLP's IDRs or a
change in Fitch's
assessment of KLP's ability or propensity to support the two
entities.
In the longer term, the entities' IDRs could be upgraded and
aligned with KLP's
IDRs if the bank increased in importance to KLP and the entities
became core
subsidiaries.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
KLP Kommunekreditt AS is a wholly owned subsidiary of KLP Banken
and a leading
brand name in the Norwegian public sector lending space. Its
ratings are
equalised with those of KLP Banken due to the high level of
integration between
the two entities.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bjorn Norrman
Director
+44 20 3530 1330
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Jens Hallen
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1326
Committee Chairperson
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director
+49 69 76 80 76 113
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' dated 31
January 2014 is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
