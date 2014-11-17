(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, November 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed KLP Kommunekreditt AS's (KLP, A-/Stable/F2) EUR2bn-equivalent outstanding covered bonds at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook. The affirmation follows a review of the programme. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating is based on KLP's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-', an unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (moderate risk) and the overcollateralisation (OC) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, which provides more protection than the unchanged 'AAA' breakeven OC of 17.0%. Although KLP commits to maintaining an OC of 16.0%, Fitch relies on the lowest level of OC observed within the past year, currently 17.7%, because as per our rating criteria, KLP has an 'F2' Short-term IDR. The level of OC Fitch takes into account supports a 'AA' tested rating on a probability of default (PD) basis and allows for a two-notch recovery uplift reflecting recovery prospects in excess of 91% on the bonds. The Stable Outlook on the covered bonds reflects that of the issuer. The main driver of the stable 'AAA' breakeven OC of 17.0% remains the credit loss component of 26.1%. The loss expectation reflects Fitch's view of tail risk stemming from the portfolio's concentrated exposure to Norwegian sub-national debt. This is followed by the cover pool's asset disposal loss component of 4.1%, reflecting the need of a stressed asset sale to meet timely payments of the bonds should the source of payment on the bonds switch to the cover pool. The cash flow valuation reduces the 'AAA' breakeven OC by 2.4%, due to the excess spread between the assets and the covered bonds. As of end-August 2014, the cover pool comprised around 890 assets with a current balance of EUR2.4bn, which Fitch aggregated to 294 ultimate guarantors. The pool is domestically concentrated within Norway consisting of loans either directly granted or guaranteed by Norwegian municipalities or county administrations. The modelled obligor concentration is moderate with the largest obligor representing 5.4% of the total cover pool and the top 20 representing 32.0% of total cover pool. The unchanged D-Cap of 4 results from the moderate risk assessment of the liquidity gap & systemic risk and the systemic alternative management components. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) KLP's IDR is downgraded by one notch or more to 'BBB+' or below; (ii) the D-Cap falls by one or more categories to 3 (moderate high risk) or lower; or (iii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis drops below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 17.0%. If the OC drops to the 16.0% committed to by the issuer, the covered bonds would be downgraded by one notch to 'AA+'. The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be affected by, among other factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore the breakeven OC for the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will shortly be available in a credit update at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 8 August 2014, 'Asset Analysis Criteria for Covered Bonds of European Public Entities, dated 30 January 2013, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds' dated 14 May 2014, and 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Public Sector Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum', dated 07 February 2014 are available on www.fitchratings.com. 