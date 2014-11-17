(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, November 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
KLP
Kommunekreditt AS's (KLP, A-/Stable/F2) EUR2bn-equivalent
outstanding covered
bonds at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook. The affirmation follows a
review of the
programme.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on KLP's Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A-', an
unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (moderate risk) and the
overcollateralisation (OC) that Fitch takes into account in its
analysis, which
provides more protection than the unchanged 'AAA' breakeven OC
of 17.0%.
Although KLP commits to maintaining an OC of 16.0%, Fitch relies
on the lowest
level of OC observed within the past year, currently 17.7%,
because as per our
rating criteria, KLP has an 'F2' Short-term IDR.
The level of OC Fitch takes into account supports a 'AA' tested
rating on a
probability of default (PD) basis and allows for a two-notch
recovery uplift
reflecting recovery prospects in excess of 91% on the bonds. The
Stable Outlook
on the covered bonds reflects that of the issuer.
The main driver of the stable 'AAA' breakeven OC of 17.0%
remains the credit
loss component of 26.1%. The loss expectation reflects Fitch's
view of tail risk
stemming from the portfolio's concentrated exposure to Norwegian
sub-national
debt. This is followed by the cover pool's asset disposal loss
component of
4.1%, reflecting the need of a stressed asset sale to meet
timely payments of
the bonds should the source of payment on the bonds switch to
the cover pool.
The cash flow valuation reduces the 'AAA' breakeven OC by 2.4%,
due to the
excess spread between the assets and the covered bonds.
As of end-August 2014, the cover pool comprised around 890
assets with a current
balance of EUR2.4bn, which Fitch aggregated to 294 ultimate
guarantors. The pool
is domestically concentrated within Norway consisting of loans
either directly
granted or guaranteed by Norwegian municipalities or county
administrations. The
modelled obligor concentration is moderate with the largest
obligor representing
5.4% of the total cover pool and the top 20 representing 32.0%
of total cover
pool.
The unchanged D-Cap of 4 results from the moderate risk
assessment of the
liquidity gap & systemic risk and the systemic alternative
management
components.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following
occurs: (i) KLP's IDR is downgraded by one notch or more to
'BBB+' or below;
(ii) the D-Cap falls by one or more categories to 3 (moderate
high risk) or
lower; or (iii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis
drops below Fitch's
'AAA' breakeven level of 17.0%. If the OC drops to the 16.0%
committed to by the
issuer, the covered bonds would be downgraded by one notch to
'AA+'.
The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be
affected by, among
other factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven OC for the covered bond rating cannot be
assumed to
remain stable over time.
More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will shortly
be available in
a credit update at www.fitchratings.com.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Kai-Uwe Richter, CFA, FRM
Associate Director
+49 69 768 076 131
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Iva Detelinova
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1663
Committee Chairperson
Cosme de Montpellier
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1407
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 8
August 2014,
'Asset Analysis Criteria for Covered Bonds of European Public
Entities, dated 30
January 2013, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and
Covered Bonds'
dated 14 May 2014, and 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Public
Sector Liquidity
and Refinancing Stress Addendum', dated 07 February 2014 are
available on
www.fitchratings.com.
