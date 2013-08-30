(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Norwegian
life insurer
Kommunal Landspensjonkasse's (KLP) Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) rating at
'A+' and Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A', with Stable
Outlooks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmations reflect the group's ownership structure and
importance in the
Norwegian life market, as well as its market-leading position in
the
occupational pension market for public sector entities in
Norway. KLP is a
mutual organisation whose policyholders and clients are the
municipalities and
counties in Norway. These entities cannot default on their
obligations (and rely
on 'AAA' state support if necessary) and have a statutory
obligation to support
KLP if necessary. Fitch views the ownership structure and
potential support as
key factors underpinning KLP's ratings.
To a lesser extent, KLP's solid operating performance and strong
capital
adequacy in 2012, as well as Fitch's expectations that the
company will continue
to show resilience to competitive and volatile market
conditions, also support
the ratings. KLP is strongly capitalised in accordance with both
the regulatory
solvency margin and Fitch's own assessment of capital adequacy.
The regulatory
solvency margin ratio was 232% at end-Q213 (end-2012: 233%).
Fitch views KLP's track record of stable profitability
favourably, with the
group generating net profit in each of the past five years
(2008-2012). In 2013,
two competitors announced that they will pull out of the insured
public sector
pension scheme sector over a period of three years. In all
likelihood this means
there will be considerable inward transfers to KLP over the next
few years.
The threat to profitability and capitalisation arising from a
prolonged low
interest rate environment is, in Fitch's opinion, substantially
mitigated by the
fact that life insurers in Norway are obliged to reprice
annually the interest
rate guarantees for existing defined-benefit schemes.
Negative rating factors include KLP's limited geographical
diversification and
the growing interest by municipalities to set up proprietary
pension schemes.
KLP's customers will have the opportunity to establish their own
pension funds
and this will pose the biggest challenge to the company in the
medium term.
Fitch views the exposure to equities and property in KLP's
common portfolio as
relatively high for the rating (15.2% and 11.1%, respectively,
at end-June
2013). The agency expects KLP to continue to actively manage its
exposure to
equities with a moderate risk appetite.
The performance of the non-life business remained weak but
improved in 2012 with
a combined ratio of 107.8% (2011: 118.1%). Enhanced risk
management and actions
over underwriting controls led to better results from 2012, and
for the six
months to June 2013, the combined ratio improved to 103.9%. The
agency expects
this trend to continue and that non-life operations will be
supportive of KLP's
ratings in the medium term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Factors that could lead to an upgrade include successful growth
and
diversification of business outside Norway and greatly enhanced
profitability of
KLP's non-life operations. Higher interest rates would also be
positive for
KLP's credit profile.
KLP would most likely be downgraded if it lost support from
local authorities or
lost a material number of its municipal clients. In addition, a
material
depletion of capital strength, to a level at which supplementary
reserves were
insufficient to fund one year of minimum investment guarantees,
could also
contribute to a downgrade.
KLP is one of Norway's largest life insurance companies with
total assets of
NOK376bn at end-Q213. The company provides pension, financing
and insurance
services to the local government sector and state health
enterprises as well as
to businesses in the public and private sectors. KLP is
57%-owned by Norwegian
municipalities and counties, 28% by the Norwegian government via
state health
enterprises, and 15% by public sector enterprises.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Graham Coutts
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1654
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology' dated 19
August 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
