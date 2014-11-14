(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Norwegian life insurer Kommunal Landspensjonkasse's (KLP) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A+' and its Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A', with Stable Outlooks. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect the group's ownership structure and importance in the Norwegian life market, as well as its market-leading position in the occupational pension market for public sector entities in Norway. KLP is a mutual organisation whose policyholders and clients are the municipalities and counties in Norway. These entities legally cannot default on their obligations, rely on 'AAA' state support, if required, and have a statutory obligation to support KLP if necessary. Fitch views the ownership structure and potential support as key factors underpinning KLP's ratings. The ratings are also supported by KLP's solid operating performance and strong capital adequacy. KLP is strongly capitalised in accordance with both the regulatory solvency margin and Fitch's own assessment of capital adequacy. The regulatory solvency margin ratio was 213% at end-3Q14 (end-2013: 229%). In Fitch's opinion, the threat to profitability and capitalisation arising from a prolonged low interest rate environment is substantially mitigated by Norwegian life insurers' ability to annually re-price the interest rate guarantees for existing defined-benefit schemes. A total of 58 municipalities and 196 enterprises transferred their pensions to KLP in 2014, representing NOK30.9bn in inwards transfers and 132,000 new members. Further transfers are also expected in 2015. Fitch views positively the successful integration of this large influx of new customers. KLP has also completed reserving in relation to the new mortality assumptions and minimum security margins implemented by the Norwegian regulator. Fitch views KLP's exposure to longevity risk as manageable. Negative rating factors include KLP's limited geographical diversification and growing interest by municipalities to set up proprietary pension schemes. KLP's customers will have the opportunity to establish their own pension funds, which will pose the biggest challenge to the company over the medium term. The performance of KLP's non-life business has shown continuing improvement with enhanced risk management and actions over underwriting controls. The combined ratio for 3Q14 improved to 97.9%, from 103.7% in 2013. The agency expects this trend to continue and that non-life operations will be supportive of KLP's ratings in the medium term. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade is unlikely unless KLP can greatly enhance the scale and profitability of its non-life operations, while maintaining or improving its strong group capital position. KLP could be downgraded upon a loss of support from local authorities or if a material number of its municipal clients set up proprietary schemes. In addition, a material depletion of capital strength, to a level at which supplementary reserves are insufficient to fund one year of minimum investment guarantees, could also contribute to a downgrade. KLP is one of Norway's largest life insurance companies with total assets of NOK403bn at end-3Q14. The company provides pension, financing and insurance services to the local government sector and state health enterprises as well as to businesses in the public and private sectors. KLP is 58%-owned by Norwegian municipalities and counties, 25% by the Norwegian government via state health enterprises, and 17% by public sector enterprises. Contact: Primary Analyst Graham Coutts Associate Director +44 20 3530 1654 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst David Prowse Senior Director +44 20 3530 1250 Committee Chairperson Martyn Street Senior Director +44 20 3530 1211 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology' dated 04 September 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.