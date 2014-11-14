(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Norwegian
life insurer
Kommunal Landspensjonkasse's (KLP) Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) rating at
'A+' and its Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A', with Stable
Outlooks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the group's ownership structure and
importance in the
Norwegian life market, as well as its market-leading position in
the
occupational pension market for public sector entities in
Norway. KLP is a
mutual organisation whose policyholders and clients are the
municipalities and
counties in Norway. These entities legally cannot default on
their obligations,
rely on 'AAA' state support, if required, and have a statutory
obligation to
support KLP if necessary. Fitch views the ownership structure
and potential
support as key factors underpinning KLP's ratings.
The ratings are also supported by KLP's solid operating
performance and strong
capital adequacy. KLP is strongly capitalised in accordance with
both the
regulatory solvency margin and Fitch's own assessment of capital
adequacy. The
regulatory solvency margin ratio was 213% at end-3Q14 (end-2013:
229%). In
Fitch's opinion, the threat to profitability and capitalisation
arising from a
prolonged low interest rate environment is substantially
mitigated by Norwegian
life insurers' ability to annually re-price the interest rate
guarantees for
existing defined-benefit schemes.
A total of 58 municipalities and 196 enterprises transferred
their pensions to
KLP in 2014, representing NOK30.9bn in inwards transfers and
132,000 new
members. Further transfers are also expected in 2015. Fitch
views positively the
successful integration of this large influx of new customers.
KLP has also
completed reserving in relation to the new mortality assumptions
and minimum
security margins implemented by the Norwegian regulator. Fitch
views KLP's
exposure to longevity risk as manageable.
Negative rating factors include KLP's limited geographical
diversification and
growing interest by municipalities to set up proprietary pension
schemes. KLP's
customers will have the opportunity to establish their own
pension funds, which
will pose the biggest challenge to the company over the medium
term.
The performance of KLP's non-life business has shown continuing
improvement with
enhanced risk management and actions over underwriting controls.
The combined
ratio for 3Q14 improved to 97.9%, from 103.7% in 2013. The
agency expects this
trend to continue and that non-life operations will be
supportive of KLP's
ratings in the medium term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade is unlikely unless KLP can greatly enhance the scale
and
profitability of its non-life operations, while maintaining or
improving its
strong group capital position.
KLP could be downgraded upon a loss of support from local
authorities or if a
material number of its municipal clients set up proprietary
schemes. In
addition, a material depletion of capital strength, to a level
at which
supplementary reserves are insufficient to fund one year of
minimum investment
guarantees, could also contribute to a downgrade.
KLP is one of Norway's largest life insurance companies with
total assets of
NOK403bn at end-3Q14. The company provides pension, financing
and insurance
services to the local government sector and state health
enterprises as well as
to businesses in the public and private sectors. KLP is
58%-owned by Norwegian
municipalities and counties, 25% by the Norwegian government via
state health
enterprises, and 17% by public sector enterprises.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Graham Coutts
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1654
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Committee Chairperson
Martyn Street
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1211
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
