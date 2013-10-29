MILAN/LONDON/WARSAW, October 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Koleje
Mazowieckie - KM Sp. z o.o.'s (KM) ratings at Long-term foreign
currency 'BBB-',
Long-term local currency 'BBB' and National Long-term 'A+(pol)'.
The Outlook is
Negative.
Fitch also affirmed subsidiary Koleje Mazowieckie Finance AB's
EUR100m senior
unsecured notes due in 2016 at Long-Term foreign currency 'BBB-'
given KM's
guarantee on the notes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Under its rating of public sector entities criteria Fitch
classifies KM as a
dependent public sector entity to reflect its strategic
importance to and tight
control by the owner, the Polish region of Mazowieckie (MR,
BBB+/Negative). The
ratings of KM are notched down by two levels from MR's to
reflect pressure on
KM's debt from large planned investments and the foreign
exchange and
refinancing risk of its EUR100m notes due in 2016. Close links
to the owner as
well as the top-down approach have led Fitch to change the
applicable master
criteria to "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria" from "Revenue
Supported Rating
Criteria"; the change was neutral for the ratings.
KM's strategic importance to MR is underlined by its provision
of public railway
transport services within the Mazowieckie region; the region has
the
responsibility to ensure that rail service is available to the
public. The
provision and financing of long-term transport services is
underpinned by a
long-term contract between KM and MR which is valid until
end-2024. The region
oversees KM's management, finance and strategy and controls its
operating
activities through on-going reports and a yearly audit.
KM receives from MR compensation payments that are the company's
major revenue
source (39%). Payments for 2013 are estimated at PLN252m, up
from PLN220m in
2012. The compensation covers losses resulting from conducting
the public
transport service and ensures additionally, for the company, a
reasonable
profit. The latter is estimated at PLN1.6m for 2013. Profit for
2012 was
PLN2.2m, including a PLN0.8m premium for efficiency. The
contract with MR
envisages for 2014-2024 compensation payments of PLN255m yearly,
ensuring a
strong source of revenue for KM.
Fitch forecasts that KM's capex may total PLN880m in 2013-2015,
which comprises
mainly rolling stock purchases and modernisation as well as
investments in
maintenance and repair bases. KM will only make new investments
if it obtains at
least 50% of EU co-financing, although it seeks to receive the
maximum allowed
share of 59%.
Fitch expects KM's debt to rise to PLN650m at end-2015 from
PLN464m at end-2012
as a result of investments. Net debt to EBITDA will remain high
and should grow
to 5.0x by 2015, from 3.1x in 2012. In addition, the company may
at end-2013
enter a reverse factoring transaction amounting to PLN84m to
finance stage I of
the rolling stock modernisation. In Fitch's view the factoring
does not
constitute a significant risk for KM as the outstanding will be
repaid from EU
grants in 2014.
Fitch views refinancing risk on the 2016 notes as high given
that KM does not
have a sinking fund. Foreign exchange risk is transferred to MR,
which is
obliged to compensate KM for any negative exchange rate
differences.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
KM's ratings could be downgraded if MR's ratings are downgraded
or if support
from the region weakens, which could be reflected in
considerably lower
compensations than estimated in the framework agreement.
A rating upgrade could occur if there is a positive structural
change in the
willingness of the region to support KM or if the region's
ratings are upgraded,
which Fitch does not view as likely in the medium term.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dorota Dziedzic
Director
+48 22 338 62 96
Fitch Polska S.A.
16 Krolewska Street
Warsaw 00-103
Secondary Analyst
Renata Dobrzynska
Director
+48 22 338 62 82
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Rating of Public Sector Entities Outside
the United
States', dated 4 March 2013 and 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria',
dated 14 August
2012, are available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.