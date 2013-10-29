MILAN/LONDON/WARSAW, October 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Koleje Mazowieckie - KM Sp. z o.o.'s (KM) ratings at Long-term foreign currency 'BBB-', Long-term local currency 'BBB' and National Long-term 'A+(pol)'. The Outlook is Negative. Fitch also affirmed subsidiary Koleje Mazowieckie Finance AB's EUR100m senior unsecured notes due in 2016 at Long-Term foreign currency 'BBB-' given KM's guarantee on the notes. KEY RATING DRIVERS Under its rating of public sector entities criteria Fitch classifies KM as a dependent public sector entity to reflect its strategic importance to and tight control by the owner, the Polish region of Mazowieckie (MR, BBB+/Negative). The ratings of KM are notched down by two levels from MR's to reflect pressure on KM's debt from large planned investments and the foreign exchange and refinancing risk of its EUR100m notes due in 2016. Close links to the owner as well as the top-down approach have led Fitch to change the applicable master criteria to "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria" from "Revenue Supported Rating Criteria"; the change was neutral for the ratings. KM's strategic importance to MR is underlined by its provision of public railway transport services within the Mazowieckie region; the region has the responsibility to ensure that rail service is available to the public. The provision and financing of long-term transport services is underpinned by a long-term contract between KM and MR which is valid until end-2024. The region oversees KM's management, finance and strategy and controls its operating activities through on-going reports and a yearly audit. KM receives from MR compensation payments that are the company's major revenue source (39%). Payments for 2013 are estimated at PLN252m, up from PLN220m in 2012. The compensation covers losses resulting from conducting the public transport service and ensures additionally, for the company, a reasonable profit. The latter is estimated at PLN1.6m for 2013. Profit for 2012 was PLN2.2m, including a PLN0.8m premium for efficiency. The contract with MR envisages for 2014-2024 compensation payments of PLN255m yearly, ensuring a strong source of revenue for KM. Fitch forecasts that KM's capex may total PLN880m in 2013-2015, which comprises mainly rolling stock purchases and modernisation as well as investments in maintenance and repair bases. KM will only make new investments if it obtains at least 50% of EU co-financing, although it seeks to receive the maximum allowed share of 59%. Fitch expects KM's debt to rise to PLN650m at end-2015 from PLN464m at end-2012 as a result of investments. Net debt to EBITDA will remain high and should grow to 5.0x by 2015, from 3.1x in 2012. In addition, the company may at end-2013 enter a reverse factoring transaction amounting to PLN84m to finance stage I of the rolling stock modernisation. In Fitch's view the factoring does not constitute a significant risk for KM as the outstanding will be repaid from EU grants in 2014. Fitch views refinancing risk on the 2016 notes as high given that KM does not have a sinking fund. Foreign exchange risk is transferred to MR, which is obliged to compensate KM for any negative exchange rate differences. RATING SENSITIVITIES KM's ratings could be downgraded if MR's ratings are downgraded or if support from the region weakens, which could be reflected in considerably lower compensations than estimated in the framework agreement. A rating upgrade could occur if there is a positive structural change in the willingness of the region to support KM or if the region's ratings are upgraded, which Fitch does not view as likely in the medium term. Contact: Primary Analyst Dorota Dziedzic Director +48 22 338 62 96 Fitch Polska S.A. 16 Krolewska Street Warsaw 00-103 Secondary Analyst Renata Dobrzynska Director +48 22 338 62 82 Committee Chairperson Raffaele Carnevale Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 203 