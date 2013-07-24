(Repeat for additional subscribers)
July 24 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has removed Kommunalkredit Austria's (KA) Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR), Short-Term IDR, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor (SRF) from Rating Watch
Negative (RWN) and affirmed the ratings at 'A', 'F1', '1' and 'A' respectively. At the same
time, the agency has affirmed KA's Viability Rating (VR) at 'b+' and has
simultaneously withdrawn it. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this rating action commentary.
The removal of the RWN on KA's support-driven ratings follows the European
Commission's (EC) announcement published on 19 July 2013 that KA's run-off is in
line with EC state aid rules. Consequently, the EC will not appoint a
divestiture trustee to sell KA and the bank will remain state-owned during the
run-off process. As such, short-term downside risks to KA's support-driven
ratings have eased and Fitch has decided to remove the RWN.
The withdrawal of KA's VR reflects the fact that KA is now effectively in
run-off. As such Fitch no longer considers it possible to provide a meaningful
analysis of KA on a standalone basis. This rating action is in line with similar
run-off banks across Western Europe.
In line with the EC's decision KA will no longer carry out new lending
activities (except the servicing of existing transactions and transactions under
offer). KA is permitted to continue with its advisory business (including the
activities of the 90% subsidiary Kommunalkredit Public Consulting), as well as
to carry out market-based funding activities. The partial sale of business
activities is also allowed.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, Support Rating, Support Rating Floor and Senior Debt
KA's IDRs are driven solely by Fitch's view that support from KA's 99.78%
ultimate owner, the Republic of Austria (AAA/Stable), is extremely probable.
Fitch's assessment of support is based on KA's government ownership, strong
track record of support from Austrian authorities and Fitch's expectation that
timely support would continue to be forthcoming as long as the Republic of
Austria owns KA. In addition, the EC decision allows for the provision of
capital and liquidity support, if required, from the Austrian state for KA.
Moreover, the government has committed itself to maintaining a Basel II Tier 1
ratio of at least 7% in KA as long as the bank's previous owners remain invested
in KA's participation capital.
KA's Long-Term IDR has been maintained one notch below KA Finanz AG's IDR (KF;
A+/Stable), a public finance bank fully owned by the Austrian state, mainly for
the following two reasons: while KF will remain government-owned until the end
of the wind-down process, partial sales of business activities are still allowed
in the case of KA which means that a creditor could ultimately be allocated to
the business activity that is being sold. Secondly, KF relies to a large extent
on government-guaranteed funding sources which would make a default of KF more
costly for the Austrian government compared with KA, making support for the
former marginally more likely.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, Support Rating, Support Rating Floor and Senior
Debt
KA's support-driven ratings are primarily sensitive to a change in Fitch's view
of the ability or propensity of the Austrian government to provide support.
There is a clear political intention to ultimately reduce the implicit state
support for systemically important banks in Europe, as demonstrated by a series
of policy and regulatory initiatives aimed at curbing systemic risk posed by the
banking industry. This might result in Fitch revising SRFs downwards in the
medium term, although the timing and degree of any change would depend on
developments with respect to specific jurisdictions.
While this mostly affects large, systemically relevant banks, it could
ultimately also put pressure on SRFs of government-owned banks.
In addition, the support-driven ratings could be downgraded if the ability, as
expressed in the sovereign rating, or propensity of the Republic of Austria to
support the bank change.
Following a significant net loss in 2011 due to sizeable impairments on Greek
government bond exposures, KA returned to modest profitability in 2012 (pre-tax
profit of EUR18.4m; operating return on average equity of 14.8%) supported by
one-off gains of bond buy-backs and offset by losses on the disposal of assets
in the year. While KA's leverage remained high due to its former public sector
lending business model (tangible common equity leverage ratio of 0.86% at
end-2012, excluding EUR138.4m participation capital), the bank's capitalisation
remained acceptable with a Basel 2.5 Tier 1 ratio of 12.3% at end-2012.
KA, based in Vienna, specialises in municipal and infrastructure-related
financing and consultancy services, predominately in Austria, Germany,
Switzerland and selected central and eastern European countries. Following the
takeover of its predecessor, also called Kommunalkredit (KA Old) by the Republic
of Austria, KA Old's strategic, operating business was transferred to KA while
non-core assets were transferred to KF and put in orderly wind-down.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Rating Watch Negative (RWN) removed; Outlook
Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'; RWN removed
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+' and simultaneously withdrawn
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'; RWN removed
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'; RWN removed
Long-term senior unsecured notes rating: affirmed at 'A'; RWN removed
Short-term senior unsecured notes rating: affirmed at 'F1'; RWN removed
Senior market-linked notes rating: affirmed at 'Aemr'; RWN removed