(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, August 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kompetenz Joint Stock Company (Kazakhstan)'s (Kompetenz) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'B' and National IFS rating at 'BB(kaz)'. The Outlooks are Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings are underpinned by Kompetenz's robust capitalisation and its disciplined underwriting. These strengths are counterbalanced by strategic challenges facing the company and, as a result, its declining volumes of new business and profitability in 2012 and 5M13. Fitch believes Kompetenz faces strategic challenges in the Kazakhstani market after it was acquired by current chairwoman Zhanar Kalieva from Allianz SE (IFS: AA-/Stable) in Q411. These challenges are reflected in a 31% gross written premium decline in 2012 and a 22% fall in the net written premium in 5M13. Fitch understands that the fall in premium volumes also reflects the company's conservative approach to underwriting. Both Fitch's calculated capital adequacy ratio and the regulatory solvency margin (156% of required capital at end-5M13) indicate that Kompetenz is well-capitalised for its current rating. Capitalisation is to some extent flattered by low net volumes of business but in any case exceeds the expectations for the rating by a good margin. Kompetenz experienced a deterioration in loss and expense ratios in 2012 and 5M13, which contributed to a net loss for 5M13. Its combined ratio worsened to 133% in 2012 (2011: 78%) and further to 169% for 5M13 (5M12: 124%). The loss ratio deteriorated due to an inflow of reported claims on a single contract for obligatory employee accident insurance and a decline in premium volumes, while falling premium volumes put significant pressure on its expense ratio. Meanwhile, Fitch views positively Kompetenz's tight control of its commission ratio. The insurance portfolio is largely composed of commercial accounts including some concentration of business. One contract accounted for 47% of gross premium written in the 5M13. This concentration risk is partly offset by good credit quality of the reinsurers to which Kompetenz cedes a material proportion of premium under facultative arrangements. Kompetenz has a reasonably prudent investment policy, with significant exposure to local sovereign and bank debt and only small exposure to equities. The quality of the investments is better than those of local peers. Kompetenz's current shareholder has begun negotiations with a potential new investor in the insurer's capital. Although such a deal could lead to benefits for Kompetenz, there is currently no further information available about the negotiations or the potential structure of any transaction. The company's rating therefore continues to be based on its current standalone financial profile, without taking into account any potential change of ownership or new investment. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings could be upgraded if Kompetenz demonstrates improvements in its business franchise while reporting a stable financial performance (i.e. combined ratio below 100%) and capitalisation (solvency margin reasonably above 100%). Triggers for a downgrade include: --A further decline of Kompetenz's franchise. --A material deterioration of Kompetenz's risk-adjusted capital or a sustained reduction in its statutory solvency margin to below 100%. --Negative net income over a sustained period of time. 