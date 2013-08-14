(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, August 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Kompetenz Joint
Stock Company (Kazakhstan)'s (Kompetenz) Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) rating
at 'B' and National IFS rating at 'BB(kaz)'. The Outlooks are
Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings are underpinned by Kompetenz's robust capitalisation
and its
disciplined underwriting. These strengths are counterbalanced by
strategic
challenges facing the company and, as a result, its declining
volumes of new
business and profitability in 2012 and 5M13.
Fitch believes Kompetenz faces strategic challenges in the
Kazakhstani market
after it was acquired by current chairwoman Zhanar Kalieva from
Allianz SE (IFS:
AA-/Stable) in Q411. These challenges are reflected in a 31%
gross written
premium decline in 2012 and a 22% fall in the net written
premium in 5M13. Fitch
understands that the fall in premium volumes also reflects the
company's
conservative approach to underwriting.
Both Fitch's calculated capital adequacy ratio and the
regulatory solvency
margin (156% of required capital at end-5M13) indicate that
Kompetenz is
well-capitalised for its current rating. Capitalisation is to
some extent
flattered by low net volumes of business but in any case exceeds
the
expectations for the rating by a good margin.
Kompetenz experienced a deterioration in loss and expense ratios
in 2012 and
5M13, which contributed to a net loss for 5M13. Its combined
ratio worsened to
133% in 2012 (2011: 78%) and further to 169% for 5M13 (5M12:
124%). The loss
ratio deteriorated due to an inflow of reported claims on a
single contract for
obligatory employee accident insurance and a decline in premium
volumes, while
falling premium volumes put significant pressure on its expense
ratio.
Meanwhile, Fitch views positively Kompetenz's tight control of
its commission
ratio.
The insurance portfolio is largely composed of commercial
accounts including
some concentration of business. One contract accounted for 47%
of gross premium
written in the 5M13. This concentration risk is partly offset by
good credit
quality of the reinsurers to which Kompetenz cedes a material
proportion of
premium under facultative arrangements.
Kompetenz has a reasonably prudent investment policy, with
significant exposure
to local sovereign and bank debt and only small exposure to
equities. The
quality of the investments is better than those of local peers.
Kompetenz's current shareholder has begun negotiations with a
potential new
investor in the insurer's capital. Although such a deal could
lead to benefits
for Kompetenz, there is currently no further information
available about the
negotiations or the potential structure of any transaction. The
company's rating
therefore continues to be based on its current standalone
financial profile,
without taking into account any potential change of ownership or
new investment.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be upgraded if Kompetenz demonstrates
improvements in its
business franchise while reporting a stable financial
performance (i.e. combined
ratio below 100%) and capitalisation (solvency margin reasonably
above 100%).
Triggers for a downgrade include:
--A further decline of Kompetenz's franchise.
--A material deterioration of Kompetenz's risk-adjusted capital
or a sustained
reduction in its statutory solvency margin to below 100%.
--Negative net income over a sustained period of time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dmitri Zalesskiy
Associate Director
+7 495 956 5570
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
Valovaya Street, 26
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Dr. Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 118
Committee Chairperson
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 11
January 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.