(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL, May 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed South
Korea-based Kookmin
Bank's Long-Term Issuer-Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'. The Outlook
is Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed Kookmin Bank's Viability Rating (VR) at
'a'. A full list
of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
Kookmin Bank's IDRs are driven by its VR, which is underpinned
mainly by the
bank's substantial domestic retail operations as well as its
strong
capitalisation and more commercially driven management team. It
also takes into
account the bank's improving and yet challenging operating
environment and its
sound loan quality. The rating also considers Kookmin Bank's
relatively modest
liquidity and funding profile by international standards that is
in line with
the rest of Korea's banking system, especially in foreign
currency, although
this is mitigated by facilities that can be made available by
the central bank.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Kookmin
Bank's
retail-oriented operation will help in the bank's recovery amid
low interest
rates. Kookmin Bank's current management team has been more
effective at
implementing the bank's plans. In the past, the bank had made
relatively
frequent changes to the senior management team, making it
challenging for the
bank to develop long-term plans and achieve its strategic goals.
The bank has
also been more commercially driven about its exposure to the
weak corporate
sector since 2013.
Fitch estimates Kookmin Bank's operating profits/risk-weighted
assets to improve
to about 1.3% in 2017, noticeably higher than the 0.8% in the
past two years.
The recovery comes with a significant clean-up of its exposure
to weak sectors
and a significant downsizing of its staff by 10% in 4Q16.
Assuming no major M&As, Fitch expects Kookmin Bank's
capitalisation to remain
strong with a Fitch Core Capital ratio of around 15% for the
next two years
given its modest loan growth prospects of slightly above the
nominal GDP growth
rate.
Commercial lenders, including Kookmin Bank, have focused on
household loans and
the property leasing sector following the buoyant local property
market since
mid-2014. Kookmin Bank's loans to households and self-employed
individuals, in
aggregate, represent about 75% of its total loans, compared with
its major local
peers' average of about 62%. Fitch does not see Korea's
weakening household debt
servicing ability as a serious and imminent issue, although it
is not yet clear
how it will affect Kookmin Bank. Fitch anticipates Kookmin
Bank's ratio of loans
classified as precautionary and below under the local
regulator's loan-quality
categorisation to remain stable and broadly in line with the
local commercial
bank average in the next two years.
Kookmin Bank's customer loans-to-deposits ratio (after adjusting
for loans to
and deposits to/from financial institutions) improved in 2016 by
2pp to 105%.
Fitch expects the ratio to improve gradually given its modest
loan growth plan.
The nation's strengthened foreign-currency reserve position
(close to 100% of
external liabilities) should serve as a significant buffer to
the banking
sector's weak foreign-currency funding profile relative to
international peers.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The bank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect
Fitch's continued
belief of an extremely high probability of support from the
South Korean
government (AA-/Stable), if required. This view is mainly based
on Kookmin
Bank's systemic importance as one of South Korea's largest
commercial banks,
holding 13% and 26% of the banking system's total loans and
retail deposits,
respectively.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The bank's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings are sensitive to a
change in Fitch's
assumptions about Kookmin Bank's company profile, risk appetite
and financial
profile. The ratings could be upgraded if there is a sustainable
and significant
improvement in the bank's financial strength and company
profile.
The ratings could be downgraded if there is a significant
increase in the bank's
risk appetite, including rapid asset growth or weakened loan
quality, leading to
erosion of its capitalisation.
The downside to the IDR would be limited to one notch as the
current Support
Rating Floor for Kookmin Bank is 'A-'.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are potentially
sensitive to any change
in Fitch's assumptions about the propensity or ability of the
Korean authorities
to provide timely support to the bank. This might arise if there
is a change in
the Korean authorities' ability to provide support.
Furthermore, global regulatory initiatives aimed at reducing the
implicit
government support available to banks may cause downward
pressure on the
ratings. Fitch expects the local regulator to propose a revision
to its
resolution framework to add a bail-in feature in 2H17. However,
it remains to be
seen how strong the language will be and how feasible it will be
to enforce a
bail-in in practice. The revision has been postponed due to the
domestic
political turmoil in Korea since last fall and the presidential
election in May
2017.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
VR affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'
Senior unsecured debt (long-term) affirmed at 'A'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Heakyu Chang
Senior Director
+82 2 3278 8363
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Korea Branch
9F Kyobo Securities Building
97, Uisadang-daero, Yeongdeungpo-Gu
Seoul 07327, South Korea
Secondary Analyst
Matt Choi
Associate Director
+82 2 3278 8372
Committee Chairperson
Parson Singha, CFA
Senior Director
+66 2108 0151
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001