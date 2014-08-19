(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, August 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Korea's
Long-Term
Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'AA-' and 'AA'
respectively. The issue ratings on Korea's senior unsecured
Foreign- and
Local-Currency bonds are also affirmed at 'AA-' and 'AA'
respectively. The
Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs are Stable. The Country Ceiling
is affirmed at
'AA+' and the Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Korea's IDRs reflects the following key
rating drivers:-
-Korea's macroeconomic performance is credit-supportive. Growth
remains broadly
resilient notwithstanding a slowdown in 2Q 2014 following a
shock to consumer
confidence from the Sewol ferry disaster. Five-year average GDP
growth of 3.8%
per year (2010-2014) exceeds the 'AA' range median of 3.3% as
well as the 'A'
median of 3.5%. Growth and inflation are less volatile than peer
medians. Fitch
expects real GDP growth of 3.7% in 2014, rising to 3.9% in 2015.
Growth
prospects are supported by the economy's high investment rate
(29% in 2013).
-Moderate government debt and sustained budget surpluses support
the ratings.
Korea's consolidated central government (CG) budget has been in
surplus each
year since 2000, barring only 2009. The government projects the
social security
system to remain in surplus until 2030.
-CG debt was 34.8% of GDP at end-2013. This was not far off the
median for
general government (GG) debt for 'AA' rated countries of 36.5%.
The authorities
have released a figure for consolidated GG debt of 36.6% of GDP
for end-2012, up
from 34.4% at end-2011. The end-2012 figure is not materially
different, from a
credit perspective, from the CG debt figure of 33.2%.
-The authorities have begun to tackle the issue of broader
public sector
indebtedness, including through the release of additional
information since
February 2014. Consolidated public sector debt was 59.6% of GDP
at end-2012, up
from 56.5% at end-2011. (End-2013 data will become available
only in December.)
The authorities have set out a financial management plan for
state-owned
enterprises through to 2017 that is supposed to see the sector's
debt peak in
cash terms in 2015.
-Korea's external finances continue to strengthen, underpinned
by a run of
current account surpluses back to 1998. Korea's net external
creditor position
is projected to strengthen to 16.8% of GDP by end-2014 from
13.9% at end-2013,
driven by a current account surplus of 5.9% of GDP in 2014. The
banking sector
has significantly reduced its net external indebtedness to
USD39.2bn at
end-2013, from a peak of USD118.9bn at end-2007. Fitch estimates
external debt
maturities at about USD82bn in 2014 (of which USD21bn is
sovereign), against
foreign reserves of USD368bn at end-July 2014.
-Relatively high and rising household indebtedness increases
Korea's
vulnerability to an economic shock and is a weakness in the
sovereign credit
profile. Household debt reached 84.6% of GDP at end-2013, up
from 83.5% at
end-2012. The authorities have set a policy goal of reducing the
debt by 5
percentage points (pp) as a share of disposable income to 155.7%
by end-2017
from 160.7% at end-2013.
-Exposure to geopolitical risk is a weakness in Korea's credit
profile relative
to peers owing to risks associated with North Korea. The (South)
Korean
government's assessment is that the North Korean economy has
strengthened since
2011 and that Kim Jong-un has consolidated his position as
leader. This may
suggest the risks of a collapse of the North Korean regime have
diminished in
the near term. However, North Korea is extremely opaque and
there is a high
degree of uncertainty attached to any assessment of conditions
there.
-Korea's average income level of USD26,000 in 2013 was the
lowest in the 'AA'
category. Set against this weakness, the country's broader level
of human
development and its business environment compare favourably
against 'AA' and 'A'
range peer medians.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger positive
rating action are:
-A significant reduction in general government indebtedness
-A sustainable decrease over time in the indebtedness of
state-linked
enterprises
-Evidence that the economy can grow over time, thereby narrowing
the income gap
with rating peers, without an ongoing rise in household
indebtedness
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger negative
rating action are:
-A change of policy on the broader public sector's finances
leading to tolerance
for sustained rises in GG or broader public sector debt
-Crystallisation of risks in the financial sector leading to
disruption of
economic and financial stability, such as a sharp pick-up in
defaults among
households
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The global economy develops broadly in line with the projections
contained in
Fitch's June "Global Economic Outlook". In particular, the
ratings assume
China's economic growth does not decelerate into the low single
digit range for
a sustained period.
No significant change in the relationship between North and
South Korea, such as
a full-scale military conflict, or the sudden collapse of the
North leading to
large unification costs for the South.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Andrew Colquhoun
Senior Director
+852 2263 9938
Fitch Ratings (Hong Kong) Ltd.
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Thomas Rookmaaker
Director
+852 2263 9891
Committee Chairperson
James McCormack
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1286
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
