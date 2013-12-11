Dec 11 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has today affirmed all four rated
outstanding notes issued by Korea First Mortgage No. 7 Limited (KFM7). The
transaction is an RMBS securitisation backed by South Korean residential
mortgages originated by Standard Chartered Bank Korea Limited (AA-/Stable/F1+).
USD70.2m Class A-2a affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
EUR42.9m Class A-2b affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
USD52m Class B affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
USD36m Class C affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook
All balances as at 5 November 2013.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects the sound collateral performance and the building up of
credit enhancement (CE) for each rated class to more than four times of the
respective level at closing in May 2007. Fitch expects continued amortisation of
the portfolio to further bolster CE, supporting the Stable Outlook.
The agency also expects the stable employment situation in South Korea to
support households' mortgage payments despite high household leverage. In
Fitch's view, KFM7's low weighted average loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 40% as of
October 2013 provides a strong incentive for borrowers to continue servicing
mortgage payments. The absence of interest-only loans also renders the portfolio
more resilient to stress.
Loans that are 90+ days past due and 180+ days past due as a percentage of the
outstanding portfolio balance remained low at 0.8% and 0.4% respectively as of
October 2013.
The portfolio balance has reduced to 22.4% of the initial pool balance as of the
cut-off date at end January 2007.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch considers the likelihood of a downgrade as remote, based on the
transaction performance. Assuming the Fitch weighted average 'AAAsf' loss
severity doubled to 78% and other factors remain constant, the 'AAAsf' rating on
the A-2a, A-2b, B and C notes would face downgrade pressure only if the default
rate increased to 71%, 71%, 50% and 36%, respectively. This sensitivity does not
consider any further increase in CE as the transaction continues to amortise.