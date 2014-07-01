(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/SINGAPORE, July 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
South Korea-based
Korea Land and Housing Corporation's (LH) Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
at 'AA-', with Stable Outlook. Its senior unsecured debt rating
has also been
affirmed at 'AA-'.
LH's ratings and Stable Outlook reflect the company's strong
ties with the
Korean government and its status as the Korean government's sole
policy
execution arm for national housing and land development.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Rating Equalised to Sovereign: The ratings of LH are equalised
with Korea's
(AA-/Stable) due to strong strategic and operational ties. LH is
the Korean
government's sole policy execution arm for national housing and
land
development. Over the past five years, LH has provided over 80%
of total public
land, nearly 20% of total housing and over 60% of rental housing
in Korea.
Strong Government Support: LH is the only non-financial
state-owned enterprise
(SOE) that is entitled to receive compensation from the
government for losses
incurred in connection with certain eligible public projects in
the event the
company fails to maintain an overall level of profitability for
a given year.
The company also receives regular capital injections (KRW810bn
in 2013), low
interest long-term funding that is subordinated from the
National Housing Fund
(close to 40% of total debt in 2013), and subsidies for public
projects.
Scaling Back to Reduce Debt: As part of the government's strong
push to reduce
debt levels at SOEs, LH has shrunk its medium-term business
plans and submitted
a debt reduction plan to the government, which was approved in
April 2014. The
company plans to reduce its capital expenditure by taking
measures such as
rescheduling and reducing the scale of projects, joint ventures
and alliances
with private sector, cost cutting and asset sales. While this
will reduce the
debt requirement of LH, it may also lead to a decline in its
revenue and profit
over the medium term.
Weak Standalone Credit Profile: LH's standalone credit profile
is expected to
remain weak as debt levels are likely to remain high (2013:
KRW98trn) due to
LH's policy role and on-going projects, which require sizeable
capital
expenditures. However Fitch expects debt levels and credit
metrics to stabilise
over the next three to four years with its downsizing and debt
reduction
efforts.
Liquidity Remains Adequate: LH's liquidity remains adequate
despite its high
level of debt and weak cash generation relative to its debt
servicing
requirements. This is due to the company's strong access to the
domestic capital
market because of its status as an important SOE, continued
capital injections
from the state as well as access to long-term funding through
the NHF.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action
- A negative rating action on the sovereign.
- The government's inability to curtail the rate of increase in
public sector
entities' debt such that the state's ability to provide timely
adequate support
to key public sector entities will be challenged
- Weakening of linkages with the state.
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
positive rating action
- A positive rating action on the sovereign, provided that the
rating linkages
between LH and the state remain intact and that the state's
ability to support
key state-owned entities remains strong
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jeong Min Pak
Senior Director
+82 2 3278 8360
Fitch Ratings Australia Pty Ltd., Korea Branch
9F Kyobo Securities Building
97 Uisadang-daero, Yeoungdeungpo-Gu
Seoul, Republic of Korea
Secondary Analyst
Shelley Jang
Associate Director
+82 2 3278 8370
Committee Chairperson
Buddhika Piyasena
Senior Director
+65 6796 7223
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
