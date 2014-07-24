(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, July 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
South
Korea-based Construction Guarantee's (CG) Insurer Financial
Strength rating
(IFS) at 'A'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects CG's strong government support, given the
company's key role
in the construction industry and heavy state involvement in its
operations. The
rating also takes into account its solid capital position
commensurate with its
business portfolio and its strong liquidity position. However,
CG has high
business concentration risk in the domestic construction sector,
which is
closely correlated with the economy.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that CG will
maintain its
healthy financial fundamentals, based on the company's prudent
management
approach.
CG has maintained its ratio of guarantee premiums written to
total equity at
below 0.5x at end-2013 and at end-March 2014. Profitability has
improved as the
company places higher emphasis on proper pricing discipline. Net
income amounted
to KRW87bn for 2013 and KRW41bn for 1Q14 respectively, compared
with KRW38bn for
2012. Pre-tax return on assets amounted to 2.6% for 2013 (2012:
1.2%). CG
operates under a regulatory capital regime that is modelled
after the Basel II
capital framework. Its regulatory capital ratio amounted to
316.56% at end-2013
and 303.14% at end-March 2014 - well above the regulatory
minimum of 100%. It is
crucial for the company to maintain a healthy capital level to
provide a cushion
for its potentially volatile business portfolio.
CG continues to face the challenge of managing risks inherent in
a niche
business that is vulnerable to South Korea's economic conditions
given limited
business and geographical diversification. To address this, CG
plans to
diversify overseas to support the construction activities of
Korean companies
abroad.
CG is a cooperative established in October 1963 to promote the
growth and
development of the construction industry by offering financing
and guarantee
insurance services to its members. CG is governed and regulated
by the Ministry
of Land, Transport and Maritime Affairs and must obtain prior
approval from the
ministry on various operational activities. It sources its
business solely from
the South Korean market.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating drivers for an upgrade are prudent risk management of
its business
concentration in the construction sector and business
diversification away from
the construction sector, while maintaining its sound financial
fundamentals,
including a consistently solid capital buffer to support
domestic and overseas
business growth. Conversely, key rating drivers for a downgrade
include a
significant deterioration in the credit profile, for example an
increase in its
ratio of guarantee premiums written to equity to consistently
above 2x.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Wan Siew Wai
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Committee Chairperson
Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 118
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 13
November 2013, are
available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.