SEOUL/HONG KONG, August 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Long-Term
Foreign Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) on Korea
Development Bank (KDB),
Korea Finance Corporation (KoFC), Export-Import Bank of Korea
(KEXIM), and
Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK) at 'AA-'. The Outlooks are all
Stable. A full
list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS
The Long-Term and Short-Term IDRs of the key policy banks are
equalised with
South Korea's sovereign ratings (AA-/Stable/F1+) to reflect the
government's
de-facto solvency guarantees and its commitment to its
controlling or strategic
stakes in the banks in light of the importance of their policy
roles in the
system.
The Support Ratings of '1' and Support Rating Floors at 'AA-'
reflect Fitch's
expectations of extremely high probability of government
support, if needed. The
government is legally obliged to cover the key policy banks'
losses should their
capital reserve funds fail to do so, as per their respective
establishing Acts
(Article 31 of KoFC Act; Article 44 of KDB Act; Article 37 of
KEXIM Act; and
Article 43 of IBK Act).
The Stable Outlook reflects the Outlook on South Korea's
sovereign rating as
well as Fitch's expectation that the government's ability and
propensity to
support the policy banks on a timely basis, if required, will
not change in the
medium term.
KDB is effectively wholly owned by the government through its
parents KDB
Financial Group and KoFC. Its key policy roles include
bailing-out or
restructuring troubled or failed corporates, funding foreign
currency for the
system, and financing long-term social-infrastructure projects.
KoFC has been directly wholly owned by the government since it
was spun off from
KDB in late 2009. It focuses on extending policy loans to small
and medium
enterprises (SMEs) via lending to mainly commercial banks, IBK
and KDB.
Under the new KDB Act, which was passed in May 2014 and takes
effect on 1
January 2015, KDB, KDB Financial Group and KoFC will be merged
to form a new
KDB. This will reverse the process started in 2009 to privatise
KDB. The main
protection for debt holders, the solvency guarantee from the
government, remains
in the new KDB Act.
KEXIM is effectively 100%-owned by the state (70.1% directly,
15.0% through Bank
of Korea, and 14.9% through KoFC). Its key policy functions are
long-term trade
and overseas project financing, and funding foreign currency for
the system.
IBK is 58.4%-owned by the state (55.0% directly, 1.9% through
KoFC and 1.5%
through KEXIM). IBK's key policy role is to extend credit to
SMEs.
The four banks' important policy roles and the government's
commitment to
maintain a controlling stake in them are underscored by the
government's plan to
realign the state's policy financial institutions announced in
August 2013, the
new KDB Act in May 2014 and the role of the banks in the
government's
expansionary economic measures announced in July 2014.
Moreover, the government has a very strong track record of
injecting capital to
the policy banks whenever they were in need, either for growth
or to meet policy
requirements.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOORS
The ratings would be directly affected by changes to South
Korea's sovereign
ratings. Negative action may also result if there is a
significant change to the
importance of each banks' policy role or evidence that the
government is not
committed to a controlling/strategic stake, which in turn could
lead to a change
in or removal of the solvency guarantee. This appears unlikely.
The ratings on the key policy banks would be reviewed if the
government does not
provide capital support in a timely manner.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Senior Unsecured Debt
The ratings on the banks' senior unsecured debt are aligned with
the banks'
IDRs. Any change in the IDRs will be reflected in the debt
ratings.
KDB New York branch's commercial paper programme has been
affirmed at 'F1+', in
line with KDB's Short-Term IDR. Any change to KDB's Short-Term
IDR will affect
the rating on the commercial paper programme rating directly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IBK's National Rating
The 'AAA(tha)' rating on IBK's Thai baht-denominated senior
unsecured debts is
based on IBK's Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR of 'AA-', which is
higher than
Thailand's Long-Term Local Currency IDR of 'A-'.
The 'AAA(tha)' rating on IBK's Thai baht-denominated senior
unsecured debts is
the highest on the National scale, hence, there is no further
upside. A
downgrade of IBK's Thai baht senior debt is unlikely in the
short to medium term
as IBK's Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR is unlikely to fall
below Thailand's
Long-Term Local Currency IDR given the current multiple notch
rating
differential and their Stable Outlooks.
The rating actions are as follows:
KDB
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AA-'
Senior unsecured debt and global medium-term note (GMTN)
programme affirmed at
'AA-'
Short Term debt, US CP programme and GMTN programme affirmed at
'F1+'
KDB New York branch commercial paper programme affirmed at 'F1+'
KoFC
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AA-'
Senior unsecured debt and GMTN programme affirmed at 'AA-'
Short-term debt and GMTN programme affirmed at 'F1+'
KEXIM
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Long-Term Local Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA'; Outlook Stable
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AA-'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'AA-'
Euro medium-term note (EMTN) programme rating affirmed 'AA-'
IBK
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'AA-'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'AA-'
Senior unsecured Thai baht-denominated debt affirmed at
'AAA(tha)'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Heakyu Chang
Director
+82 2 3278 8363
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Korea Branch
9F, 97 Uisadang dae-ro
Youngdeungpo-gu
Seoul 150-737 Korea
Patchara Sarayudh (IBK's Thai baht debt)
Director
+662 108 0152
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Jindarat Laotaveerungsawat (IBK's Thai baht debt)
Associate Director
+662 108 0153
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, and "National Scale Ratings Criteria", date 30
October 2013 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
