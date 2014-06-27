(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, June 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
South
Korea-based Kyobo Life Insurance Co. Ltd (Kyobo Life) an Insurer
Financial
Strength Rating (IFS Rating) of 'A+'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects Kyobo Life's sustained sound financial
fundamentals with
strong profitability, and low financial leverage relative to its
rating
category. On the other hand, Kyobo Life faces challenges in
developing new
drivers of growth because the South Korean life insurance market
is developed
and intensely competitive.
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Kyobo Life
will maintain
its healthy financial performance, given the company's strong
emphasis on
bottom-line profitability.
Kyobo Life is the third-largest life insurer in Korea, with
around 11% of market
share by premiums as at end 2013. Its return on average equity
(ROAE) of 8% is
above the estimated industry average of 5.5%. The company's
regulatory
Risk-Based Capitalisation (RBC) ratio increased to 292% at end
December 2013
from 258% at end March 2013, in excess of the regulatory minimum
of 150%. Fitch
expects the company to maintain a sound capital buffer in line
with its business
growth and credit profile.
Fitch views Kyobo Life's financial leverage on a consolidated
level at below 10%
for 2013 as favourable for its current 'A' rating category.
Kyobo Life does not
issue any financial debt. The borrowings pertain mainly to its
subsidiaries/affiliates and relate mainly to bank loans and
borrowings. Any
significant increase in leverage could impede Kyobo Life's
financial and
operational flexibility at a consolidated level.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers for an upgrade include sustaining its
regulatory RBC ratio
at above 350% (2013: 292%), continued proactive management of
its negative
spread burden, and reduction of stock investments relative to
its shareholders'
equity to less than 25% (2013: 29.5%) for a prolonged period of
time while
maintaining its consistently strong profitability.
Conversely, key rating triggers for a downgrade include a
weakening business
franchise, deterioration in capitalisation with RBC ratio
falling to below 200%
on a prolonged basis, sharp decline in its financial
performance, with for
example, pre-tax return on assets consistently below 0.5% (2013:
0.9%), and
adjusted debt to total capital on a consolidated basis of
consistently above 30%
(2013: 9.3%).
