(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, June 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed South Korea-based Kyobo Life Insurance Co. Ltd (Kyobo Life) an Insurer Financial Strength Rating (IFS Rating) of 'A+'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating reflects Kyobo Life's sustained sound financial fundamentals with strong profitability, and low financial leverage relative to its rating category. On the other hand, Kyobo Life faces challenges in developing new drivers of growth because the South Korean life insurance market is developed and intensely competitive. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Kyobo Life will maintain its healthy financial performance, given the company's strong emphasis on bottom-line profitability. Kyobo Life is the third-largest life insurer in Korea, with around 11% of market share by premiums as at end 2013. Its return on average equity (ROAE) of 8% is above the estimated industry average of 5.5%. The company's regulatory Risk-Based Capitalisation (RBC) ratio increased to 292% at end December 2013 from 258% at end March 2013, in excess of the regulatory minimum of 150%. Fitch expects the company to maintain a sound capital buffer in line with its business growth and credit profile. Fitch views Kyobo Life's financial leverage on a consolidated level at below 10% for 2013 as favourable for its current 'A' rating category. Kyobo Life does not issue any financial debt. The borrowings pertain mainly to its subsidiaries/affiliates and relate mainly to bank loans and borrowings. Any significant increase in leverage could impede Kyobo Life's financial and operational flexibility at a consolidated level. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating triggers for an upgrade include sustaining its regulatory RBC ratio at above 350% (2013: 292%), continued proactive management of its negative spread burden, and reduction of stock investments relative to its shareholders' equity to less than 25% (2013: 29.5%) for a prolonged period of time while maintaining its consistently strong profitability. Conversely, key rating triggers for a downgrade include a weakening business franchise, deterioration in capitalisation with RBC ratio falling to below 200% on a prolonged basis, sharp decline in its financial performance, with for example, pre-tax return on assets consistently below 0.5% (2013: 0.9%), and adjusted debt to total capital on a consolidated basis of consistently above 30% (2013: 9.3%).