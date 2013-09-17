(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, September 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Krayinvestbank's
(KIB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+' with a
Stable Outlook. At
the same time, the agency has put the bank's 'b-' Viability
Rating (VR) on
Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions is at
the end of this
comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRs, SUPPORT RATING, NATIONAL RATING AND
SENIOR DEBT RATING
KIB's '4' Support Rating and 'B+' Long-term IDR reflect the
limited probability
of support that KIB may receive if needed from the Krasnodar
Region of Russia
(KR; BB+/Stable), which directly owns a 98% stake in the bank.
Fitch's view of
the propensity to provide support is based on KR's majority
ownership and a
track record of assistance to date both in the form of liquidity
support and the
provision of capital, including RUB1.5bn contributed in June
2012 and the
planned RUB1bn equity injection expected in Q413.
At the same time, Fitch views the probability of support from
the KR
administration as only limited given KIB's moderate importance
for the region's
banking system and significant concerns about the bank's
sizeable exposure to
development and other non-core assets (over 1.8x Fitch Core
Capital (FCC) at
end-H113). In the agency's opinion, these have very questionable
recoverability
and may be related to officials within the current regional
administration
and/or the bank's management, thereby suggesting weaknesses in
corporate
governance and potentially making potential support more costly
and less
politically acceptable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: VR
The 'b-' VR reflects KIB's lumpy loan book, weak performance,
high exposure to
construction and development sectors and moderate
capitalisation. However, it
also considers its improving liquidity position and comfortable
funding profile
based on granular retail deposits.
The RWN on KIB's VR reflects potential risks resulting from
KIB's exposure of
RUB4.3bn (0.9x FCC at end-H113) to third party receivables
(mostly, promissory
notes) with questionable recoverability. Fitch has not so far
obtained
sufficient information on these investments to take a view on
their quality and
recoverability, and expects to resolve the RWN after receiving
additional
information on the exposures.
In addition, at end-H113 KIB had real estate development loans
(RUB2.1bn, or
0.4x FCC) and holdings of investment property (RUB2.6bn, or 0.5x
FCC). In
Fitch's view, some of the investment properties are reasonably
valued, but half
of the exposures are higher risk residential properties at the
initial stage of
construction, or industrial properties with very questionable
liquidity.
Though reported loans overdue by 30 days (non-performing loans;
NPLs) were a
moderate 4.8% at end-2012 and 136% covered with loan impairment
reserves (LIR),
underlying asset quality may be masked by significant
rolled-over loans (10% of
end-2012 loans) and long-term exposures. Fitch's review of KIB's
20 largest
exposures (accounting for roughly 64% of end-H113 corporate
loans) revealed that
most of these are of high credit risk and are extended to
borrowers that have
poor financial standing.
In light of significant construction exposure and poor asset
quality the
liquidity of KIB's balance sheet is only modest despite the
liquidity buffer
covering 20% of end-H113 customer funding. As a moderate
mitigant, KIB's
exposure to third-party wholesale funding is limited, while its
customer funding
(76% of end-H113 liabilities) is relatively sticky with a high
share of granular
retail deposits (50% of end-H113 liabilities).
KIB's performance remains weak, and its internal capital
generating capacity is
insufficient to maintain the expected annual growth. In Fitch
view, the
anticipated capital injection of RUB1bn, which is expected to be
made by
end-2013, will have only a temporary effect given ambitious
growth plans (KIB
targets 30% loan growth in 2014). KIB's current capital buffer
(with the
regulatory capital adequacy ratio of 12.1% at end-H113) is
sufficient to
withstand additional losses equal to only 4% of loans, which is
considered low
by Fitch, given significant credit risks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRs, SUPPORT RATING, NATIONAL RATING AND
SENIOR DEBT
RATING
Downside pressure on KIB's support-driven ratings could arise
from any major
weakening in the relationship between KR and the bank, for
example as a result
of changes in key senior regional officials (not Fitch's base
case expectation
at the moment as KR's governor was reappointed one and a half
years ago).
KIB's Long-Term IDR could be upgraded if KIB's systemic
importance increases and
the bank's corporate governance notably improves, but Fitch
views this as
unlikely in the near to medium term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: VR
The RWN on KIB's VR could be resolved with a downgrade if Fitch
is provided with
insufficient information to take a view on the risks associated
with the third
party receivables mentioned above, or if the agency believes
these risks are
very high. Conversely, if the risks related to these assets are
more moderate,
KIB's VR may be affirmed at 'b-'.
Downward pressure on KIB's VR could also result from further
deterioration of
asset quality and performance, resulting in erosion of capital,
or from growing
exposure to development projects and other non-core assets.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'B+';
Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term Rating: affirmed at 'A-(rus)'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating: 'b-', placed on RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '4'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'B+'; Recovery Rating 'RR4'
