Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has
affirmed KTB Leasing Company Limitedas (KTBL) National Long-Term and Short-Term
Ratings at a€˜AA-(tha)a and a€˜F1+(tha)a respectively. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects Fitchas view that there is a high probability that KTBLas
sole direct shareholder, Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (KTB;
AA+(tha)/Stable), would provide extraordinary support to its subsidiary, if
required. KTB is the second-largest commercial bank in Thailand by assets, and
is also the only commercial bank that is majority owned by the government.
Fitch considers KTBL to be of strategic importance to KTB. KTBL shares KTBas
name and logo, and is KTBas only wholly owned leasing subsidiary with operations
in auto hire purchase, financial leases, and operating leases. The company also
relies on borrowings from KTB to support the majority of its funding
requirements. Fitch believes KTB has no intention to reduce its stake in KTBL
in the foreseeable future.
KTBLas National Long-Term Rating is notched two levels below KTBas National
Short-Term Rating. This differential reflects a central bank regulation that
constrains the amount of financial support that KTB can provide to KTBL. KTBas
aggregate exposures to affiliates outside of its a€˜solo consolidation groupa are
capped at 25% of its capital funds. KTBL does not qualify as part of KTBas solo
consolidation group due to its operating lease business, and hence KTBas funding
to KTBL faces this limit.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Given the support-driven ratings of KTBL, any changes in KTBas ratings would
affect the ratings. A significant reduction in KTBas ownership of the company,
or any other signs of reduced importance of KTBL to KTB, would have a negative
impact on the companyas ratings.
Meanwhile, any regulatory changes or a restructuring of KTBL that would allow
the company to be included in KTBas solo consolidation group could have a
positive impact on the ratings.
The list of rating actions is as follows:
National Long-Term Rating affirmed at a€˜AA-(tha)a; Stable Outlook
National Short-Term Rating affirmed at a€˜F1+(tha)a