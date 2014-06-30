(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/BARCELONA, June 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kutxabank S.A.'s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB', the Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb' and the Short-term IDR at 'F3'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR has been revised to Positive from Negative. At the same time the agency has affirmed the bank's Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at '3' and 'BB+' respectively. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. The Outlook revision reflects Fitch's view that the Long-term IDR could be upgraded if the bank manages to reduce its risk appetite as planned by reducing equity stakes, and if earnings stabilise. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs AND VR Kutxabank's IDRs are driven by its standalone credit fundamentals as expressed by its VR. The bank's VR primarily reflects Kutxabank's sound capitalisation and signs of a reduction in its overall risk appetite. The VR also reflects adequate funding and profitability and the bank's company profile. Kutxabank's capitalisation improved in 2013, which underpins the ratings. At end-2013, its Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio stood at 11.45%, while the tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 7%, which Fitch considers to be sound. Fitch expects capital ratios to benefit from further asset de-risking, particularly in its equity investment portfolio, and risk weight optimisation. Kutxabank's non-performing loans (NPL) ratio stood at 11.24% at end-2013 (13.43% including foreclosed assets), which reflects its exposure to real estate development lending and the relatively weaker quality of its southern Spanish bank subsidiary's (CajaSur Banco) loan book. The group's NPL ratio compares well domestically helped by the fact that Kutxabank's home region, the Basque Country, has proved more resilient during the economic downturn. Fitch expects asset quality deterioration to slow down significantly in the short term as the gap between gross NPL entries and recoveries continue to narrow. Since 2H13, the inflow of new NPLs has begun to slow and Fitch expects this trend to continue in 2014. However, Kutxabank will still face the challenge of disposing of the stock of problematic real estate development assets. Equity investments, which at an equivalent of 76% of FCC remain large, should decline as the bank plans to continue the divestment of these stakes, which have already been reduced by 15% since 2012. Kutxabank's funding is adequate for its business profile. The bank funds mainly long-term residential mortgages largely with stable retail customer deposits, but also with some covered bonds issued in the market. We consider the funding mix to be balanced overall and with limited reliance on short-term wholesale funding. The bank also holds adequate liquid assets and the refinancing risk is low given the diversification of debt maturities. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and VR Kutxabank's IDRs are driven by the VR and are therefore sensitive to the same factors. The Positive Outlook indicates Fitch's view that there is upside potential to the rating. Further progress in selling equity stakes and thereby reducing the bank's exposure to market risk would indicate a reduced risk appetite and would put its VR on upward pressure. We expect the bank's operating profitability to benefit from lower loan impairment charges in 2014 as the economy has stabilised. Kutxabank's VR could benefit from improved operating profitability and resilient pre-impairment profit. Improvements in asset quality could also support a VR upgrade. Downward pressure on the VR, which we do not expect in the short-term, could arise if profitability and earnings suffered more than expected, which could arise from higher margin pressure or the inability to control costs adequately. The VR would also come under pressure if the bank failed to improve asset quality gradually. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Kutxabank's SR of '3' and SRF of 'BB+' reflect Fitch's view that there is a moderate likelihood of support for the bank from the authorities, if needed. This is because of the bank's regional systemic importance to Spain with a deposit market share of around 33% in the Basque Country. The SR and SRF are sensitive to a weakening of the assumptions around Spain's ability and propensity to provide timely support to the group. Of these, the greatest sensitivity is to progress made in implementing BRRD and SRM. Fitch expects to downgrade Kutxabank's SR to '5' and its SRF to 'No Floor' either during 2014 or 1H15. Timing will be influenced by progress made on bank resolution legislation. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT Subordinated debt issued by Kutxabank and CajaSur Banco are notched down from Kutxabank's VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of non-performance and relative loss severity risks, reflecting below average loss severity of this type of debt when compared with average recoveries. Debt ratings are sensitive to changes in Kutxabank's VR. The rating actions are as follows: Kutxabank Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook revised to Positive from Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb' Support Rating affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+' Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB' Senior unsecured debt short-term rating: affirmed at 'F3' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB-' CajaSur Banco, S.A. Unipersonal: Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB-' Contact: Primary Analyst Josu Fabo Director +44 203 530 1513 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Cristina Torrella Senior Director +34 93 323 8405 Committee Chairperson Christian Scarafia Senior Director +44 203 530 1012 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: Elaine.Bailey@fitchratings.com. 