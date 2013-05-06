(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/LONDON, May 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed Spain-based Kutxabank, S.A.'s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB', Short-term IDR of 'F3' and Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb'. The Outlook for the Long-term IDR is Negative, mirroring the sovereign rating of Spain. The agency has also affirmed Kutxabank's Support Rating of '3' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'BB+'. Fitch has simultaneously affirmed various unsecured debt issues of Kutxabank's 100%-owned bank subsidiary, CajaSur Banco S.A.U. (formerly, BBK Bank Cajasur, S.A.U.). CajaSur Banco's debt ratings are aligned with its parent. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT RATING Kutxabank's IDRs and senior debt ratings are driven by its stand-alone creditworthiness, as expressed by the VR. The affirmation of Kutxabank's VR reflects its leading franchise in the Basque Country, a region whose economy has performed better than most others in Spain. This operating environment supports the resilience of earnings and asset quality. The bank's large and stable retail funding base is also a positive driver and the VR also reflects management's sound track record and the bank's adequate loss-absorption capacity. Asset quality deteriorated in 2012, driven in part by CajaSur Banco's loan exposure. CajaSur Banco, acquired in January 2011 by BBK (now integrated into Kutxabank), has a high level of impaired loans (NPLs). Nevertheless, Kutxabank's NPL ratio of 9.7% at end-2012 remained below the system average (10.4%), largely reflecting the resilience of its sizeable residential mortgage book and a relatively low loan exposure to real estate developers (11% of total loans). Two-thirds of the loan book is extended to individuals, which brings some loan diversification. Kutxabank is the result of the merger of the three Basque savings banks. On its formation, in January 2012, impaired loan write-downs were made, following which the level of reserves increased. At end-2012, Kutxabank's loan loss reserve coverage, at 68%, is seen as adequate. Kutxabank has a large portfolio of equity investments (equivalent to 106% of Fitch core capital at end-2012), with concentrations by name. However, these are largely long-standing investments made in sound Spanish utilities, potentially providing financial flexibility. Kutxabank is mostly funded by deposits (the loan/deposit ratio at end-2012 reached 119%) and covered bond issues. Contractual debt maturities for 2013-2015 look manageable given the level of unencumbered assets and Kutxabank's proven capital markets issuance ability, even during current challenging times. Funding from the European Central Bank (ECB) at Kutxabank is below the system average. Kutxabank's FCC/weighted risks ratio of 7.7% is below that of some of its peers in part due to large tax loss carryforwards. However, Fitch considers capitalisation to be adequate in view of its risk profile and it is set to improve mainly because of further de-leveraging. The Outlook for the Long-term IDR remains Negative, matching that of the Spanish sovereign. The Outlook reflects Spain's weak economic environment, including high unemployment and lack of growth. This is expected to continue to exert negative pressure on asset quality and performance. Kutxabank also faces a challenge to achieve synergies from the merger of the three Basque savings banks as well as from the ongoing downsizing of CajaSur Banco. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT RATING Kutxabank's VR (and hence IDRs) will be downgraded if asset quality weakens materially and/or if the benefits of the integrations do not materialise as planned. This is especially true if Kutxabank fails to turn around the business of CajaSur Banco (this is not Fitch's current base case). A downgrade of Spain would also trigger a downgrade of Kutxabank's ratings given the strong correlations between sovereign and bank ratings. An upgrade of the bank's VR is unlikely in the foreseeable future in light of the current operating environment. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SRF Kutxabank's Support Rating and SRF express Fitch's belief that there is a moderate likelihood of support, should it be required, from Spain's authorities. The bank's national franchise is modest, with loan and deposit market shares of between 3%-4%, but Kutxabank is an important player in the Basque Country and in the Andalusian province of Cordoba. The Support Rating and SRF are sensitive to a downgrade of Spain and/or any change in Fitch's assumptions around the state's propensity to support Kutxabank. The ratings are also sensitive to any reduction in the EU's implicit support for European banks. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Kutxabank and CajaSur Banco are all notched down from Kutxabank's VR, in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles. Their ratings are sensitive to any change in Kutxabank's VR. The rating actions are as follows: Kutxabank, S.A.: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb' Support Rating: affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+' Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB' Senior unsecured debt short-term rating: affirmed at 'F3' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB-' State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'BBB' CajaSur Banco, S.A.U.: Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB-' Preferred stock: affirmed at 'B+' Contact: Primary Analyst Josep Colomer Director +34 93 323 8416 Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U. Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor 08008 Barcelona Secondary Analyst Josu Fabo Associate Director +44 203 530 1513 Committee Chairperson Janine Dow Senior Director +44 203 530 1464 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. 