(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, May 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today
affirmed Spain-based
Kutxabank, S.A.'s Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of
'BBB', Short-term IDR
of 'F3' and Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb'. The Outlook for the
Long-term IDR is
Negative, mirroring the sovereign rating of Spain. The agency
has also affirmed
Kutxabank's Support Rating of '3' and Support Rating Floor (SRF)
of 'BB+'.
Fitch has simultaneously affirmed various unsecured debt issues
of Kutxabank's
100%-owned bank subsidiary, CajaSur Banco S.A.U. (formerly, BBK
Bank Cajasur,
S.A.U.). CajaSur Banco's debt ratings are aligned with its
parent. A full list
of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT RATING
Kutxabank's IDRs and senior debt ratings are driven by its
stand-alone
creditworthiness, as expressed by the VR. The affirmation of
Kutxabank's VR
reflects its leading franchise in the Basque Country, a region
whose economy has
performed better than most others in Spain. This operating
environment supports
the resilience of earnings and asset quality. The bank's large
and stable retail
funding base is also a positive driver and the VR also reflects
management's
sound track record and the bank's adequate loss-absorption
capacity.
Asset quality deteriorated in 2012, driven in part by CajaSur
Banco's loan
exposure. CajaSur Banco, acquired in January 2011 by BBK (now
integrated into
Kutxabank), has a high level of impaired loans (NPLs).
Nevertheless, Kutxabank's
NPL ratio of 9.7% at end-2012 remained below the system average
(10.4%), largely
reflecting the resilience of its sizeable residential mortgage
book and a
relatively low loan exposure to real estate developers (11% of
total loans).
Two-thirds of the loan book is extended to individuals, which
brings some loan
diversification.
Kutxabank is the result of the merger of the three Basque
savings banks. On its
formation, in January 2012, impaired loan write-downs were made,
following which
the level of reserves increased. At end-2012, Kutxabank's loan
loss reserve
coverage, at 68%, is seen as adequate.
Kutxabank has a large portfolio of equity investments
(equivalent to 106% of
Fitch core capital at end-2012), with concentrations by
name. However,
these are largely long-standing investments made in sound
Spanish utilities,
potentially providing financial flexibility.
Kutxabank is mostly funded by deposits (the loan/deposit ratio
at end-2012
reached 119%) and covered bond issues. Contractual debt
maturities for 2013-2015
look manageable given the level of unencumbered assets and
Kutxabank's proven
capital markets issuance ability, even during current
challenging times. Funding
from the European Central Bank (ECB) at Kutxabank is below the
system average.
Kutxabank's FCC/weighted risks ratio of 7.7% is below that of
some of its peers
in part due to large tax loss carryforwards. However, Fitch
considers
capitalisation to be adequate in view of its risk profile and it
is set to
improve mainly because of further de-leveraging.
The Outlook for the Long-term IDR remains Negative, matching
that of the Spanish
sovereign. The Outlook reflects Spain's weak economic
environment, including
high unemployment and lack of growth. This is expected to
continue to exert
negative pressure on asset quality and performance. Kutxabank
also faces a
challenge to achieve synergies from the merger of the three
Basque savings banks
as well as from the ongoing downsizing of CajaSur Banco.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT RATING
Kutxabank's VR (and hence IDRs) will be downgraded if asset
quality weakens
materially and/or if the benefits of the integrations do not
materialise as
planned. This is especially true if Kutxabank fails to turn
around the business
of CajaSur Banco (this is not Fitch's current base case). A
downgrade of Spain
would also trigger a downgrade of Kutxabank's ratings given the
strong
correlations between sovereign and bank ratings. An upgrade of
the bank's VR is
unlikely in the foreseeable future in light of the current
operating
environment.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SRF
Kutxabank's Support Rating and SRF express Fitch's belief that
there is a
moderate likelihood of support, should it be required, from
Spain's authorities.
The bank's national franchise is modest, with loan and deposit
market shares of
between 3%-4%, but Kutxabank is an important player in the
Basque Country and in
the Andalusian province of Cordoba.
The Support Rating and SRF are sensitive to a downgrade of Spain
and/or any
change in Fitch's assumptions around the state's propensity to
support
Kutxabank. The ratings are also sensitive to any reduction in
the EU's implicit
support for European banks.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER
HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Kutxabank
and CajaSur Banco
are all notched down from Kutxabank's VR, in accordance with
Fitch's assessment
of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative
loss severity risk
profiles. Their ratings are sensitive to any change in
Kutxabank's VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Kutxabank, S.A.:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB'
Senior unsecured debt short-term rating: affirmed at 'F3'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
CajaSur Banco, S.A.U.:
Senior unsecured debt long-term rating: affirmed at 'BBB'
Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Preferred stock: affirmed at 'B+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Josep Colomer
Director
+34 93 323 8416
Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U.
Paseo de Gracia, 85, 7th Floor
08008 Barcelona
Secondary Analyst
Josu Fabo
Associate Director
+44 203 530 1513
Committee Chairperson
Janine Dow
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1464
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012; 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities',
dated 5 December 2012; and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance',
dated 12 December
2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
