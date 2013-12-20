LONDON, December 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kuwait's
Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'AA'. The Outlooks
on the Long-term IDRs are Stable. The Country Ceiling is
affirmed at 'AA+' and
the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Kuwait's 'AA' ratings are primarily supported by its
exceptionally strong
sovereign balance sheet resulting from oil-related budget and
current account
surpluses (respectively on average 29% and 37% of GDP over the
past decade).
Sovereign net foreign assets are estimated at 232% of GDP in
2013 and the
government debt at 4.9% of GDP, much lower than the 'AA' median
(38.6%). The
ratings are constrained by exposure to the oil sector (40% of
GDP, 80% of
government revenue and current account receipts). Efforts to
develop the non-oil
economy have been hampered by a lack of political consensus on
reforms and
constraints on implementation capacity.
Kuwait's 'AA' IDRs also reflect the following key rating
drivers:-
Expectations of Continued Surpluses
Fitch expects the budget and current account surpluses to
gradually reduce to
respectively 23% and 33% of GDP by the fiscal year to March 2016
(FY16) from an
estimated 34% and 44% in FY13, reflecting an expected lower oil
price (USD100
per barrel by 2015 from USD105 in 2013) and continuing rapid
public spending and
import growth. Despite rapid current spending growth (+24% on
average over the
last five years and equivalent to an estimated 36% of GDP in
FY14), Kuwait's
breakeven oil price (the price of oil that balances actual
government spending),
at USD54 per barrel in 2013, is only about half the actual oil
price.
Improved Political Stability
Fitch expects domestic politics to be more stable in 2014 than
in 2013 and 2012
following the election of a new Parliament in July 2013.
Opposition has lost
momentum after the public protest in 2H12. Stability should also
benefit from
the formal approval by the constitutional court of the new
electoral law in June
2013. Given Kuwait's recent political history, there is still
risk of political
tensions, including a return to direct confrontation between the
executive and
the legislative powers.
Progress in Project Delivery
Fitch expects improved cooperation between Parliament and
government to support
progress in project implementation. Public plans to develop
infrastructure in
Kuwait, such as the 2010-2014 development plan, have largely
lagged behind other
Gulf Cooperation Council countries so far. However, the recent
start in
construction of the Subiya Causeway (a USD2.6bn project first
tendered in 2006)
is an encouraging signal. Potential disagreement at the
political level over
execution of capital projects remains a risk.
Government-Funded Growth
Fitch forecasts non-oil GDP to grow by 3% in 2013, after 2.2% in
2012, primarily
driven by increased public spending. Rapid wage growth in the
public sector,
including a 25% increase in mid-2012, has supported consumption.
Non-oil growth
should increase to 3.5% by 2015 with continuing rapid growth in
public sector
wages and higher public investment supported by a more
favourable political
environment. Fitch forecasts oil production to increase
gradually (+1% in 2014,
+1.4% in 2015) after a decline in 2013 (estimated at -2.6%).
Structural weaknesses in GCC
Structural weaknesses, common among GCC countries, include weak
governance and
development indicators relative to 'AA' peers, weaknesses in the
economic policy
framework (such as a lack of monetary autonomy and weak fiscal
framework) and
regional political risks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently well balanced. At forecast oil prices,
Kuwait will
continue to accumulate assets, further enhancing its capacity to
deal with
economic shocks.
The main factors that individually or collectively might lead to
rating action
are as follows:
Positive:
- Improvement in structural weaknesses such as reduction in oil
dependence, and
a strengthening in governance, the business environment and the
economic policy
framework
Negative:
- A sharp fall in the price of oil although it would have to be
substantial,
last for a long time and trigger no policy response to affect
the ratings, given
Kuwait's low breakeven oil price and accumulated fiscal and
external buffers
- Materialisation of regional political risk, such as a conflict
between Iran
and the international community.
-Potentially adverse domestic political developments, although
would have to be
more severe than the protests in 2012 before a negative rating
action would be
warranted
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that a severe and sustained negative shock to oil
price is
unlikely. The agency expects Brent oil prices to decline
relative to 2013
(USD105/barrel) but remain above USD100 by 2015, comfortably
higher than
Kuwait's breakeven price.
Fitch expects world GDP growth to increase gradually to 3.2% by
2015, from 2.3%
in 2013, which will support global demand for oil.
Fitch assumes no major political crisis in the region, such as a
confrontation
between Iran and the international community.
