LONDON, December 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kuwait's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are Stable. The Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'AA+' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Kuwait's 'AA' ratings are primarily supported by its exceptionally strong sovereign balance sheet resulting from oil-related budget and current account surpluses (respectively on average 29% and 37% of GDP over the past decade). Sovereign net foreign assets are estimated at 232% of GDP in 2013 and the government debt at 4.9% of GDP, much lower than the 'AA' median (38.6%). The ratings are constrained by exposure to the oil sector (40% of GDP, 80% of government revenue and current account receipts). Efforts to develop the non-oil economy have been hampered by a lack of political consensus on reforms and constraints on implementation capacity. Kuwait's 'AA' IDRs also reflect the following key rating drivers:- Expectations of Continued Surpluses Fitch expects the budget and current account surpluses to gradually reduce to respectively 23% and 33% of GDP by the fiscal year to March 2016 (FY16) from an estimated 34% and 44% in FY13, reflecting an expected lower oil price (USD100 per barrel by 2015 from USD105 in 2013) and continuing rapid public spending and import growth. Despite rapid current spending growth (+24% on average over the last five years and equivalent to an estimated 36% of GDP in FY14), Kuwait's breakeven oil price (the price of oil that balances actual government spending), at USD54 per barrel in 2013, is only about half the actual oil price. Improved Political Stability Fitch expects domestic politics to be more stable in 2014 than in 2013 and 2012 following the election of a new Parliament in July 2013. Opposition has lost momentum after the public protest in 2H12. Stability should also benefit from the formal approval by the constitutional court of the new electoral law in June 2013. Given Kuwait's recent political history, there is still risk of political tensions, including a return to direct confrontation between the executive and the legislative powers. Progress in Project Delivery Fitch expects improved cooperation between Parliament and government to support progress in project implementation. Public plans to develop infrastructure in Kuwait, such as the 2010-2014 development plan, have largely lagged behind other Gulf Cooperation Council countries so far. However, the recent start in construction of the Subiya Causeway (a USD2.6bn project first tendered in 2006) is an encouraging signal. Potential disagreement at the political level over execution of capital projects remains a risk. Government-Funded Growth Fitch forecasts non-oil GDP to grow by 3% in 2013, after 2.2% in 2012, primarily driven by increased public spending. Rapid wage growth in the public sector, including a 25% increase in mid-2012, has supported consumption. Non-oil growth should increase to 3.5% by 2015 with continuing rapid growth in public sector wages and higher public investment supported by a more favourable political environment. Fitch forecasts oil production to increase gradually (+1% in 2014, +1.4% in 2015) after a decline in 2013 (estimated at -2.6%). Structural weaknesses in GCC Structural weaknesses, common among GCC countries, include weak governance and development indicators relative to 'AA' peers, weaknesses in the economic policy framework (such as a lack of monetary autonomy and weak fiscal framework) and regional political risks. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to the rating are currently well balanced. At forecast oil prices, Kuwait will continue to accumulate assets, further enhancing its capacity to deal with economic shocks. The main factors that individually or collectively might lead to rating action are as follows: Positive: - Improvement in structural weaknesses such as reduction in oil dependence, and a strengthening in governance, the business environment and the economic policy framework Negative: - A sharp fall in the price of oil although it would have to be substantial, last for a long time and trigger no policy response to affect the ratings, given Kuwait's low breakeven oil price and accumulated fiscal and external buffers - Materialisation of regional political risk, such as a conflict between Iran and the international community. -Potentially adverse domestic political developments, although would have to be more severe than the protests in 2012 before a negative rating action would be warranted KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch assumes that a severe and sustained negative shock to oil price is unlikely. 