(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/BANGKOK, September 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Kuwait Finance
House's (KFH) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with
a Stable
Outlook. The Viability Rating (VR) has been affirmed at 'bb'. A
full list of
rating actions is at the end of this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
KFH's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect
Fitch's view that
there is an extremely high probability of support being provided
by the Kuwaiti
authorities, if needed. Fitch's assessment of support is based
on Kuwait's
financial strength (AA/Stable), KFH's government-related
shareholders, the
bank's importance within the domestic banking system and the
long-standing track
record of support by the authorities for the Kuwaiti banking
system.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
A change in the IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor
would result from
a change in Fitch's assessment of the ability or willingness of
the Kuwaiti
authorities to support KFH.
RATING DRIVERS -VR
The VR reflects the high sector concentrations in KFH's loan
portfolio and the
bank's weak asset quality and profitability. Capitalisation
strengthened in
H113, following a KWD319.5m rights issue. However, capital
remains only adequate
in light of on-going asset quality issues. On the positive side,
the rating also
takes into account KFH's dominant domestic franchise and strong
funding profile.
The bank's efforts to restructure and streamline its business,
and strengthen
and integrate risk management, support the affirmation.
A significant proportion of KFH's financing, leasing and direct
investment
portfolio is exposed to higher-risk sectors, in particular
construction and
real-estate - a common feature of the Kuwaiti banking sector,
which reflects the
relatively undiversified nature of the wider economy. In
addition, the bank has
a complex organisational structure, and historically lacked a
coordinated
approach to risk management of its various divisions,
subsidiaries and
affiliates, making it more difficult to get a clear view of
potential risks.
These issues should to some extent be addressed by the
restructuring.
Profitability strengthened in 2012 and in H113, with net profit
up about 29% yoy
in H113 as positive trends in business volumes and growth in
operating income -
both interest and non-interest income - continued. However,
overall
profitability continues to lag peers' as impairment charges
depress net income.
Impairment charges were KWD103m in H113, absorbing about 60% of
pre-impairment
operating profit attributable to shareholders (ie after
deducting profit paid to
depositors).
KFH's asset quality remains weaker than that of peers and
problematic exposures
will take time to work through. The improvement in asset quality
indicators in
2012 was due to significant write-offs of problematic assets,
which more than
compensated for a continued flow of financing becoming impaired.
The impaired
financing ratio was 9.5% at end-H113 (from 7.7% at end-2012),
although this
percentage also includes loans the bank has restructured.
Reserve coverage of
impaired financing at 58% at end-H113 was also relatively weak.
Funding is supported by KFH's strong deposit franchise,
especially in the retail
segment. The deposit base is more diversified than that of many
of the bank's
peers. Capital has improved following a KWD319.5m rights issue
in H113. The
bank's Tier 1 capital ratio was 16.1% at end-H113 (end-2012:
13.6% with a Fitch
core capital ratio of 12.1%). Fitch notes that while KFH's
capital position has
improved, the bank would still benefit from a higher cushion, in
light of its
high exposure to potentially problematic sectors.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
Downside pressure on the VR would result from deterioration in
the domestic
operating environment, if it were to adversely affect KFH's
asset quality and
erode capital from its current level. In addition, downside
pressure could arise
if recent management changes do not continue to drive
improvements in
operational control and coordinated risk management.
Upside potential would require a significant improvement in
asset quality and
continued strengthening of the bank's capitalisation.
KFH is Kuwait's largest Islamic bank, and second-largest bank
overall,
benefiting from a sound franchise in both corporate and retail
banking. It has
several domestic subsidiaries and associates involved in Islamic
banking and
insurance, real estate and investments and subsidiaries in
Malaysia, Saudi
Arabia, Bahrain and Turkey. Listed on the Kuwait Stock Exchange,
the Kuwaiti
government holds a 49% stake in the bank via several public
institutions.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+'
