May 9 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kuwait International Bank's
(KIB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook and
Viability Rating (VR) at 'b+'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
KIB's IDRs, Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect what Fitch views as
an extremely high probability of support being provided by the Kuwaiti
authorities, if needed. Fitch's assessment of support is based on Kuwait's
financial strength ('AA'/Stable) and the strong track record of support from the
Kuwaiti authorities for the banking system. Despite KIB's relatively small size
and lower systemic importance, it is Fitch's view that the authorities' support
would extend to even the smaller banks in Kuwait.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Outlook for KIB's Long-Term IDR is Stable. A change in the IDRs would result
from a change in Fitch's assessment of the ability or willingness of the Kuwaiti
authorities to support KIB.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: VIABILITY RATING
KIB's VR reflects the bank's high exposure to the challenged real estate sector
in Kuwait, high concentrations in both loans and deposits and profitability that
lags its peers'. The VR also reflects the bank's satisfactory liquidity profile
and strong capital ratios.
With its roots as a specialised real estate bank, KIB is highly exposed to the
Kuwaiti real estate sector (2012: 40% of the total loan book). The bank was able
to reduce its non-performing loans (NPL) ratio to 8.6% at end-2012 (2011: 11.7%)
due to recoveries and realising collateral. The reserve coverage ratio improved
to 47% at end-2012, but remains low when compared with peers'. However,
collateral coverage of NPLs (mainly in the form of real estate) is high. Fitch
believes KIB's asset quality indicators will moderately improve in 2013.
Net income increased by 21% yoy in 2012, mainly driven by improved core
earnings, offset to an extent by higher loan impairment charges. The cost/income
ratio improved yoy but is high compared with local and regional peers at 51%.
Fitch expects the cost/income ratio to increase in the short term as the bank
continues its branch network expansion, but this should pay off with an increase
in revenues over the longer term.
Although improving, KIB's deposit base remains highly concentrated, which is a
common feature in the Kuwaiti banking system, with the largest depositors being
government/quasi-government entities. Despite being largely contractually
short-term, these deposits tend to be stable. Positively, the bank's portfolio
of liquid assets provides an adequate buffer against deposit outflows.
KIB's capitalisation is a rating strength, with regulatory Tier 1 and Fitch Core
Capital ratios of 22.5% and 28.3%, respectively, at end-2012. Despite weak
reserve coverage of NPLs, high collateral coverage and KIB's solid equity buffer
somewhat mitigates high loan concentration risk but capital ratios are likely to
be gradually eroded if the bank succeeds with its expansion plans.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: VIABILITY RATING
Despite the already low level of the VR, a downgrade could be possible if asset
quality were to worsen, affecting the bank's profitability and capitalisation.
An improvement in the VR would require demonstrated success of KIB's new
strategy, reduced exposure to the real estate market, and a more benign
operating environment, leading to further improvement in asset quality.
Established in 1973 (as Kuwait Real Estate Bank), KIB is listed on the Kuwait
Stock Exchange and regulated by the Central Bank of Kuwait. KIB offers a range
of sharia-compliant retail and commercial banking products and operated a
domestic network of 22 branches at end-2012.
The rating actions are as follows:
KIB
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-', Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-'