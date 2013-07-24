(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed La Banque Postale's (LBP) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook, Short-term IDR at 'F1+' and Support Rating (SR) at '1'. Fitch has also upgraded LBP's Viability Rating (VR) to 'bbb+' from 'bbb'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR The upgrade of LBP's VR reflects Fitch's expectation of sustained improved capitalisation, also supported by the recent announcement by La Poste (LP; AA-/Stable; LBP's 100% shareholder) that it will inject EUR 1bn of capital by end-2013, of which EUR800m of Basel 3 compliant Tier 1 hybrid capital and EUR200m of asset transfer. Fitch views that LBP's capitalisation will then reach acceptable levels also given the bank's decreasing exposure to peripheral eurozone sovereign debts and its overall low credit risk profile. LBP's VR takes into account its low-risk loan portfolio, which currently consists mostly of good quality housing loans, ample liquidity and healthy funding structure. It also considers limited ability to generate profits from its core business, retail banking. The quality of the loan book, which is essentially retail, is very good. Impaired loans represent less than 1% of total loans. However, Fitch expects credit risk to increase somewhat in the medium term with LBP's planned diversification into corporate and consumer lending. LBP's most significant credit risk is its exposure to peripheral eurozone sovereign debt, which was still significant in relation to Fitch core capital (FCC, 127% at end-2012). Fitch expects these exposures to reduce to a more acceptable level in the short term (in absolute amounts and as a proportion of FCC). Operating profitability improved in 2012 compared with 2011 due to lower impairment charges. In 2011, profitability was affected by LBP's Greek sovereign exposure. Performance for 2013 is expected to be stable as LBP benefits from a resilient retail business and is looking at increasing its revenues by diversifying its activities. However, performance will likely still be negatively impacted by LBP's structurally high cost-to-income ratio mainly driven by operational costs paid to LP under its service sharing agreement. LBP is predominantly retail-funded (90% of total funding). LBP compares favourably with its peers in terms of its funding base and has a comfortable liquidity position. It has very low recourse to the wholesale market for funding and holds a comfortable liquid securities portfolio. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR LBP's VR would benefit from a further strengthening of its capital base - in addition to the EUR 1bn capital increase, and higher profitability. Fitch would also view favourably a sustained further reduction of the peripheral eurozone sovereign debt exposure. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SENIOR DEBT LBP's IDRs (and senior debt) and Support Rating reflect Fitch's view that the bank would be supported, if required, by LP, its 100% shareholder, France's state-owned post office, and ultimately by LP's owner, the French state (AA+/Stable). Fitch considers the probability of support would be extremely high in light of the full ownership by LP and LBP's strategic importance to and integration with LP. LBP contributes a strong 75% to LP's operating profit. Any losses at LBP would severely impact LP as the latter uses profit from LBP to balance its structurally loss-making postal services. In addition, LP is legally required to retain a majority stake in LBP. In Fitch's view, support would ultimately be provided by the French state through LP, whose own IDRs reflect potential support from the French state. LBP's Long-term IDR is one notch lower than that of LP, reflecting that LBP is only one further step away from the French state in support. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING The Support Rating would be sensitive to any change in Fitch's view that institutional support is extremely probable to come from LP and ultimately the French state would be prepared to provide support. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT The Stable Outlook on LBP's Long-term IDR matches that on LP's Long-term IDR and ultimately that on France's Long-term IDR. LBP's IDRs would be sensitive to a rating action on LP or potentially on the French sovereign. LBP's IDR could also be downgraded if Fitch reassessed LP's and ultimately France's propensity to provide support to LBP, or if state control of LP's diminishes, which Fitch does not expect. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' VR: upgraded to 'bbb+' from 'bbb' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1+' Senior unsecured long-term debt: affirmed at 'A+' 