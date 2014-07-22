(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, July 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed La
Banque Postale's
(LBP) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and
Short-term IDR at 'F1+'.
The Outlook on the Long-term IDR has been revised to Negative
from Stable. At
the same time, Fitch has affirmed LBP's Viability Rating (VR) at
'bbb+' and
Support Rating (SR) at '1', and assigned a Support Rating Floor
(SRF) of 'A+'. A
full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
The revision of the Outlook to Negative reflects the potential
obstacles that
the French state could face in providing capital support to LBP
in the scenario
of an extraordinary sudden and major problem requiring an
immediate injection of
funds. These obstacles relate to progress being made in
implementing the
legislative and practical aspects of enabling effective bank
resolution
frameworks in the EU, which is likely to reduce implicit
sovereign support for
EU banks, specifically the Bank Recovery and Resolution
Directive (BRRD) and
Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM). Fitch will review the
potential effect of the
BRRD and SRM on the French state's ability and propensity to
provide
extraordinary support to LBP at all times as part of its broader
review of
support for EU state-sponsored banks, which it expects to
conclude by end-2014
or 1H15. Given the important role the French state considers LBP
plays in France
as part of La Poste (LP; AA-/Stable), it is likely that any
downgrade of LBP's
Long-term IDR would be contained to one or two notches.
The assignment of a 'A+' SRF to LBP reflects Fitch's opinion
that there is an
extremely high probability that the French state would provide
support to LBP in
case of need. While LP's willingness to do so is also considered
extremely high,
its ability to do so it independently is considered more
limited.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SR, SRF AND SENIOR DEBT
LBP's IDRs (and senior debt rating), SR and SRF reflect Fitch's
view that there
is an extremely high probability that the French state would
provide support to
LBP in case of need. The French state (AA+/Stable) is the bank's
100% indirect
shareholder through LP, France's state-owned post office.
Fitch considers the probability of support would be extremely
high given LBP's
key importance to and integration with LP, full ownership by LP
and LP's full
ownership by the French state. LBP operates through LP's postal
agencies network
and uses LP's sales employees. As the major contributor to LP's
operating
profit, any large losses at LBP would severely impact LP. In
addition, we
understand that LP is legally required to retain a majority
stake in LBP. In
Fitch's view, support would ultimately be provided by the French
state, possibly
through LP, whose own IDRs reflect potential support from the
French state.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SR, SRF AND SENIOR DEBT
The greatest sensitivity for LBP's IDRs (and senior debt), SR
and SRF is a
weakening of the ability or propensity of the French state to
inject capital
into LBP as a result of the BRRD and SRM. Fitch does not
consider that the BRRD
changes the possibility of pre-emptive capital support from a
sovereign owner,
but the BRRD generally requires bail-in of equity and credit
investors before
state funds are injected into an insolvent bank. In the scenario
of an
extraordinary sudden and major problem requiring an immediate
injection of
funds, it is uncertain whether the French state would have the
propensity to
inject funds without senior debt bail in with other options
available under the
BRRD or whether doing so would be in accordance with the
European Commission's
state aid rules. This would be a different scenario to ordinary,
on-going state
injection of capital into LBP (directly or through LP) to
accompany LBP's and
LP's growth.
A one to two notch downward revision of LBP's SRF would be
mirrored by the
bank's Long-term IDR. LBP's Short-term IDR would be downgraded
to 'F1' and the
SR would remain at '1'.
LBP's IDRs would also be downgraded if the French state's
Long-term IDR was
downgraded or if state control of LBP diminished, which Fitch
does not expect.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
LBP's VR reflects its solid funding and liquidity, low-risk
appetite, healthy
asset quality and adequate capital position. The VR is
constrained by the bank's
limited ability to generate profits from its core retail
activities and, to a
lesser extent, by its undiversified franchise.
LBP's modest profitability remains a key constraint on LBP's VR.
Performance is
undermined by limited, albeit stable, revenue generation, which
translates into
a very high cost/income ratio (84.6% in 2013). LBP's
profitability also reflects
its low, but increasing loans/assets ratio (29% at end-2013). In
2014, Fitch
expects LBP's profitability to improve slightly, driven by
higher revenues from
increased lending activity and largely manageable loan
impairment charges. The
equity accounted affiliate, CNP Assurances, contributes 34% of
the bank's net
income.
While LBP is a large collector of customers deposits (15% market
share), its
lending franchise remains modest (5% market share in housing
loans; its flagship
product), and diversification into higher return lending, such
as consumer
finance and corporate loans, is recent. While these are
improving, Fitch expects
these to remain a relatively small part of the balance sheet in
the medium term.
LBP has a low risk profile. The loan book, which consists
essentially of
domestic housing loans, is of good quality. Impaired loans
represented a low 1%
of total loans at end-2013. Fitch expects a moderate and slow
increase in the
risk profile in the medium term due to LBP's diversification
into corporate and
consumer lending. Fitch considers the remaining exposure to
peripheral eurozone
sovereign debt, which is in run-off, to be manageable.
Fitch views LBP's liquidity and funding as solid. LBP is
predominantly
retail-funded. It has limited recourse to the wholesale market
for funding and
holds a comfortable liquid securities portfolio, which largely
covers the amount
of debt maturing over the next year.
Fitch views LBP's Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio (9.2% at
end-2013) as only
adequate but notes that LP regularly injects capital in LBP. In
addition,
capitalisation is strengthened when also considering hybrid
instruments
subscribed to by LP (Fitch Eligible Capital (FEC) of 12.9% at
end-2013) and,
including this, leverage is also relatively sound, as measured
by the
FEC/tangible assets ratio of 2.7%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
LBP's VR would benefit from higher profitability and capital
ratios. A material
deterioration in asset quality and/or capital ratios could put
pressure on the
VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
VR: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: assigned at 'A+'
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1+'
Senior unsecured long-term debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sonia Trabelsi
Director
+33 1 44 29 91 42
Fitch France S.A.S
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Solena Gloaguen
Director
+44 20 3530 1126
Committee Chairperson
Eric Dupont
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 31
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44
203 530 1153,
Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
