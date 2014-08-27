(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, August 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed la
Francaise AM's
Asset Manager Rating at 'High Standards'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation reflects La Francaise AM's diversified asset
mix, long-standing
committed shareholder and staffing depth. It takes into account
the company's
robust control framework and technological platform, which is
able to adapt
swiftly to new business needs. The rating is further underpinned
by La Francaise
AM's ability to attract and retain experienced staff while
strengthening
investment capabilities through targeted partnerships.
The main challenges facing La Francaise AM are reinvigorating
its equity
investment process, stabilising cross-asset and emerging market
fixed income
portfolio management, further strengthening operational
workflows and
maintaining effective risk management oversight while broadening
its client
base's international footprint.
La Francaise AM's 'High Standards' rating is based on the
following (unchanged)
category scores:
Company: Highest
Controls: High
Investments: High
Operations: High
Technology: Highest
Asset manager operations in the 'High Standards' category
demonstrate an
investment platform and operational framework that Fitch
considers strong
relative to the standard applied by international institutional
investors.
Company
The company is profitable, supported by a sufficiently broad
product range and a
diversified but mainly domestic client base. It also benefits
from a
long-standing relationship with its financially strong parent,
CMNE, an
investment-grade regional bank. The company's long history and
experienced teams
have been broadened by recent high-profile hires, and by
partnerships with
Inflection Point Capital Management (IPCM) and Tages Capital.
These two new
partnerships strengthen La Francaise AM's capabilities in
environmental-,
social- and governance-investing and allow the company to scale
up fund-of-
hedge fund management, respectively. La Francaise AM also
increased its
participation in JK Capital Management, its Asian equity
specialist.
Controls
La Francaise AM has a well-structured and -resourced risk and
control framework
with adequate independence from the investment and operational
teams. Compliance
and controls procedures are supported by built-in controls in
the company's
backbone application and by direct and well-interfaced access to
that tool.
Investment risk management resources have been strengthened by
the recent
addition of the financial engineering team, and the combined
team's direct
reporting line to the company's CEO emphasises a strengthened
oversight
structure.
Investments
Investment management resources organisation and processes have
been revisited
in early 2014, following the departure of the former chief
investment officer
(CIO), and the operations with IPCM and Tages Capital. The
result is a leaner
organisation, with a more direct reporting line to the CEO,
which devolves
greater responsibility to investment team heads and portfolio
managers.
Fundamental research-driven investment processes are implemented
in a
disciplined manner that emphasises top-down inputs and
committee-driven
decision-making. Revised investment committees allow greater
flexibility and
effective information-sharing across investment teams.
Fixed-income processes
have remained stable. Cross-asset, emerging market and equity
investment
processes have been revisited in 2014 for more robustly-defined
performance
drivers, risk monitoring and implementation process.
Operations
Investment operations are scalable, organised around a
highly-automated
operational workflow, although for fixed income and complex OTC
instruments the
workflow lacks fully integrated system capabilities.
Comprehensive client
reporting is of high quality and among the best market
standards. Fund
administration and custody are primarily delegated to BNP
Paribas Securities
Services.
Technology
La Francaise AM's proprietary IT platform, Light Trade, is fully
integrated and
efficiently supports the company's activities. It is regularly
enhanced to
accompany the company's development. Vendor solutions interfaced
with Light
Trade complement the technological set-up, notably in the areas
of risk,
controls and reconciliations. Business continuity and recovery
planning is
robust and regularly tested.
Company Profile
La Francaise AM is the securities management arm of La Francaise
group, a French
asset management company, 86% owned by Credit Mutuel Nord
Europe. It groups La
Francaise des Placements (LFP), La Francaise Inflection Point
(LFIP), JK Capital
Management and La Francaise International Claims Collection and
managed
EUR30.1bn of assets as of end-June 2014. Fitch's rating scope
includes fixed
income, cross-asset and equity portfolio management activities
undertaken by LFP
and LFIP.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be downgraded as a result of material adverse
changes to any of
the aforementioned rating drivers, notably through weakened
financial
conditions, heightened staff turnover or deterioration of
processes and
policies.
