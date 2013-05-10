(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)
May 10 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has affirmed Land and Houses Public Company Limited's
(LH) National Long-Term rating at 'BBB+(tha)', and its National Short-term rating at
'F2(tha)'. The Outlook is Stable.
Key Rating Drivers
Solid market position: The ratings of LH reflect its leading market position in
the single detached house (SDH) market, particularly for medium- to high-income
buyers. LH's position in condominium market is also strengthening with high
take-up rates and increasing presales. Its leading position and well-recognised
housing brands help the company to maintain healthy profit margins. EBITDA
margin improved to 22.5% in 2012 from 19.3% in 2011 despite higher labour and
construction material costs. LH should be able to strengthen its profit margin
in 2013 due to favourable residential demand and continued less competition in
the SDH market than other segments.
Healthy presales: Fitch expects LH's presales to be strong in 2013, supported by
growing demand, larger numbers of new projects, the company's diverse project
portfolio and solid brands of its SDHs and condominiums. LH plans to increase
new launches this year by 69% in project value. Presales rose 30% in 2012 as
demand recovered from the Thai floods in Q411 and higher numbers of condominium
launches.
Leverage to increase: Fitch expects LH's financial leverage, measured by net
debt/ inventory, to rise during 2013 and 2014, due to construction of
condominiums, expected increase in land acquisitions to support growth, capex
for new investment properties and continued high dividend payout. LH's plan to
sub-let mixed-use project Terminal 21 and serviced apartments, together with
moderate financial leverage at end-2012, should provide enough headroom for such
expansion. Fitch believes that LH's holding of investments in listed associates
would support liquidity in times of need, although prices achieved on any sale
would depend on market conditions.
Volatile cash flow: LH's ratings are constrained by the cyclical nature of
residential property development which usually results in volatile cash flow and
limited earnings visibility.
Rating Sensitivities
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include
- EBITDAR margin rising above 25% on a sustained basis
-Net debt to inventory falling below 45% or net adjusted debt to EBITDAR falling
under 3.0x on a sustained basis
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
-EBITDAR margin declining below 15% on a sustained basis
-Weaker-than-expected EBITDAR, funds from operations and liquidity profile that
lead to FFO interest coverage falling below 3.0x on a sustained basis
-Higher-than-expected net debt from high debt-funded investments or substantial
dividend payment