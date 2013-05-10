(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)

May 10 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has affirmed Land and Houses Public Company Limited's (LH) National Long-Term rating at 'BBB+(tha)', and its National Short-term rating at 'F2(tha)'. The Outlook is Stable.

Key Rating Drivers

Solid market position: The ratings of LH reflect its leading market position in the single detached house (SDH) market, particularly for medium- to high-income buyers. LH's position in condominium market is also strengthening with high take-up rates and increasing presales. Its leading position and well-recognised housing brands help the company to maintain healthy profit margins. EBITDA margin improved to 22.5% in 2012 from 19.3% in 2011 despite higher labour and construction material costs. LH should be able to strengthen its profit margin in 2013 due to favourable residential demand and continued less competition in the SDH market than other segments.

Healthy presales: Fitch expects LH's presales to be strong in 2013, supported by growing demand, larger numbers of new projects, the company's diverse project portfolio and solid brands of its SDHs and condominiums. LH plans to increase new launches this year by 69% in project value. Presales rose 30% in 2012 as demand recovered from the Thai floods in Q411 and higher numbers of condominium launches.

Leverage to increase: Fitch expects LH's financial leverage, measured by net debt/ inventory, to rise during 2013 and 2014, due to construction of condominiums, expected increase in land acquisitions to support growth, capex for new investment properties and continued high dividend payout. LH's plan to sub-let mixed-use project Terminal 21 and serviced apartments, together with moderate financial leverage at end-2012, should provide enough headroom for such expansion. Fitch believes that LH's holding of investments in listed associates would support liquidity in times of need, although prices achieved on any sale would depend on market conditions.

Volatile cash flow: LH's ratings are constrained by the cyclical nature of residential property development which usually results in volatile cash flow and limited earnings visibility.

Rating Sensitivities

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include

- EBITDAR margin rising above 25% on a sustained basis

-Net debt to inventory falling below 45% or net adjusted debt to EBITDAR falling under 3.0x on a sustained basis

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include

-EBITDAR margin declining below 15% on a sustained basis

-Weaker-than-expected EBITDAR, funds from operations and liquidity profile that lead to FFO interest coverage falling below 3.0x on a sustained basis

-Higher-than-expected net debt from high debt-funded investments or substantial dividend payment