(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Land and
Agricultural
Bank of South Africa's (Land Bank), Development Bank of Southern
Africa (DBSA),
Sanlam Capital Markets Limited (SCM) and Genbel Securities
Limited's (Gensec)
ratings.
The rating actions follow a peer review, which included all of
the Fitch-rated
South African financial institutions except for the five major
banks. A full
list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - DBSA AND LAND BANK
Land Bank's and DBSA's National Long-term ratings reflect the
high perceived
level of support the entities would receive as state-owned
development finance
institutions, incorporated by Acts of Parliament. They are
driven by the
sovereign's local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR;
BBB+/Negative).
RATING SENSITIVITIES - DBSA AND LAND BANK
DBSA and Land Bank's National Ratings would be sensitive to any
change in
Fitch's perception of the South African authorities' willingness
to support
these entities if required. This could include public statements
of a decrease
in willingness to support these entities or potentially an
increase in
willingness to support including explicit, formalised support
such as guarantees
or callable capital facilities.
DBSA and Land Bank's Support Ratings could be affected if there
was a
multi-notch downgrade of the sovereign rating reflecting a
significant weakening
in the sovereign's ability to provide support. However, this
scenario is
unlikely.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SCM AND GENSEC
The National and Support Ratings of SCM and its parent, Gensec,
are driven by a
high perceived level of support from Sanlam Limited (Sanlam;
AA-(zaf)) in line
with Fitch's assessment of these entities as strategically
important
subsidiaries of Sanlam. In Fitch's view SCM is not considered a
core entity as
it is not the sole treasury function of the parent and it
independently provides
financing to unrelated institutional clients.
Fitch considers that Sanlam's ability to provide this support is
in turn driven
by its operating subsidiaries, for example Sanlam Life Insurance
Limited (SLI;
AA(zaf)). SCM's guaranteed obligations cover most of SCM's
trading creditors and
benefit from a direct guarantee from Sanlam. The guaranteed
obligations are
equalised with Sanlam's National Ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SCM AND GENSEC
The National Ratings of SCM and Gensec would be sensitive to any
change in
Sanlam's and/or SLI's ratings. Their Support Ratings of '2'
could be sensitive
to a change in Sanlam's and/or SLI's ability or willingness to
support the
entities.
The rating actions are as follows:
Land and Agricultural Bank of South Africa
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA+(zaf)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Development Bank of Southern Africa
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA+(zaf)'; Outlook
Stable
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Sanlam Capital Markets Limited
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A+(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1(zaf)'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Guaranteed obligations: National Long-term rating affirmed at
'AA-(zaf)';
National Short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(zaf)'
Genbel Securities Limited
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A+(zaf)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1(zaf)'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mahin Dissanayake
Director
+44 20 3530 1618
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Redmond Ramsdale
Director
+971 4 424 1202
Committee Chairperson
Erwin Van Lumich
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria, dated 31
January 2014 and National Scale Ratings Criteria, dated 30
October 2013 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.