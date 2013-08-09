Aug 9 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Land Securities Capital
Markets Plc's (LSCM/the security group) secured notes at 'AAsf' with a Stable
Outlook. LSCM operates a programme of secured financing of investment property
assets within Land Securities Group Plc (LSG).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Based on an external valuation of the secured portfolio as at 31 March 2013,
resulting in an increase in the total collateral value for the security group to
GBP9,332m from GBP8,832m in March 2012, LSCM's loan-to-value ratio (LTV) has
remained stable at 37.7% (from 37.6% in March 2012). As a result, and combined
with the projected interest coverage ratio (PICR) of 4.73x, LSCM is operating
within Tier 1 parameters (i.e. LTV below 55%, PICR above 1.85x), resulting in
minimal operational restrictions. In its analysis, Fitch has taken into
consideration LSG's statement that the group remains committed to maintaining
gearing levels at a level consistent with operating within the Tier 1 LTV
thresholds, which reduces the future credit risk for the secured creditors.
At the group level, LSG benefits from good liquidity, with undrawn committed
facilities and non-restricted cash deposits of GBP1.0bn, at March 2013, against
only GBP334m of debt maturities (including share of JV debt) in FY 2013/14 and
GBP182m in FY 2014/15 (to March 2015). Estimated projected development costs are
circa GBP251m for FY 2013/14 and GBP196m in FY 2014/15 and are anticipated to be
funded through the group's policy of capital recycling, but are also supported
by undrawn committed debt facilities.
LSG's portfolio value benefited at March 2013 from a 2.0% increase in the
valuation of the group's investment property portfolio, due to good performances
from London offices (+2.4% in value) and Central London shops (+8.4%). However,
the group is aware of the risks that remain in its non-London portfolio and in
particular the fragility of the retail market.
Fitch's adjusted projected income cover ratio (Fitch PICR) is the agency's key
measure of debt affordability for this transaction. This comprises LSCM's Fitch
adjusted operating EBITDA plus interest income on the inter-company loan covered
by the non-restricted group's unsecured rental income, divided by LSCM's
external net interest payable. Fitch estimates that LSCM's Fitch PICR should
remain around 2.9x by financial year ending March 2015, from previous Fitch PICR
projections of between 2.2x and 2.8x. A Fitch PICR of 2.0x represents a
guideline minimum level of sustainable interest cover that Fitch considers to be
consistent with the current ratings of LSCM's secured notes, given the
portfolio's risk level and development appetite.
The Fitch PICR could deteriorate in the event of further tenant defaults,
non-renewal of leases and increased void periods triggered by the continuing
weak economic environment, and these have been taken into account in Fitch's
analysis. LSCM is a special purpose vehicle, which issues secured debt for LSG,
one of the UK's largest quoted property companies. At 31 March 2013, LSG's
investment and development property portfolio was valued at GBP11.2bn (including
its interest in joint ventures). Of this, the security group that supports LSCM
represented investment property valued at GBP9.33bn (83% of total) split across
offices (44%), retail (49%), and other property types (7%).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings are sensitive to the on-going performance of LSG. A significant
change in the credit quality of LSG will have an impact on the ratings.
Fitch will continue to monitor the transaction's performance.