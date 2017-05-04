(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Landesbank
Baden-Wuerttemberg's (LBBW) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'A-' with a
Stable Outlook, its Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+', Short-Term
IDR at 'F1' and
Support Rating (SR) at '1'.
The rating action was taken in conjunction with Fitch's periodic
review of three
Landesbanken based in southern Germany.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SR, SENIOR DEBT
LBBW's IDRs, SR and senior debt rating are driven by strong
institutional
support from its owners, the State of Baden-Wuerttemberg (State
of BW), the City
of Stuttgart, the regional savings banks and ultimately the
Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe (SFG, A+/Stable).
Fitch's institutional support assumptions are underpinned by
provisions
contained in the statutes of SFG's and the Landebanken's
institutional
protection fund. Our support considerations are also based on
the view that the
owners consider their investment in LBBW long-term and
strategic. This is
underpinned by LBBW's focus on its statutory roles, which
include supporting the
regional economy, acting as the central bank for regional
savings banks and as
house bank for the State of BW and the City of Stuttgart, as
well as its
function as a savings bank in the territory of the state capital
Stuttgart.
Fitch uses the lower Long-Term IDR of LBBW's owners', SFG's
Long-Term IDR, as an
anchor for determining LBBW's support-driven ratings. In Fitch's
view, support
would need to be forthcoming from SFG as well as the State of BW
and the City of
Stuttgart to avoid triggering state aid considerations and
resolution under the
German Recovery and Resolution Act if LBBW fails. Our assessment
of the State of
BW's creditworthiness is underpinned by the stability of
Germany's solidarity
and financial equalisation system, which links the State of BW's
creditworthiness to that of the German sovereign (AAA/Stable).
SFG's support
ability, as expressed by its 'A+' Long-Term IDR, is strong, but
not as strong as
that of the State of BW.
We notch down LBBW's Long-Term IDR twice from SFG's 'A+' because
we consider
LBBW's role for its owners strategic, but not key and integral,
and due to
potential legal and regulatory barriers related to state aid
considerations and
to the provisions of German resolution legislation. The Stable
Outlook reflects
our stable support assumptions and the Stable Outlook on SFG's
Long-Term IDR.
LBBW's senior unsecured debt ratings are equalised with its
IDRs. The bank's
'F1' Short-Term IDR is at the higher of the two Short-Term IDRs
that map to an
'A-' Long-Term IDR on Fitch's rating scale. This reflects LBBW's
strong links
with SFG and privileged access to SFG's ample excess liquidity
and funding
resources.
VR
LBBW's VR reflects the bank's strong franchise in its home
region and its solid
position in domestic corporate lending, strong capitalisation,
adequate
liquidity and funding, sound asset quality, albeit constrained
by fairly high
sector and single-name concentrations, as well as its modest
profitability.
Having restored its profitability after the financial crisis,
LBBW has reported
stable, albeit modest, operating results ever since. The drop in
the net profit
for FY16 was caused by goodwill impairment, which is neutral to
our assessment
of the bank's intrinsic capital generation ability. LBBW's
operating results
benefit from its resilient fee income, low loan impairments and
declining costs
of the state guarantee, covering the bank's exposure to an SPV
(Sealink). We
expect the guarantee charge to largely fade away in the next two
years,
providing moderate relief to its results.
LBBW's profitability is hampered by its under-performing Retail
and Savings
Banks segment. This segment is undergoing a transformation to a
multi-channel
bank, which causes material IT, project and restructuring costs,
while low
interest rates put pressure on interest income. LBBW's costs
remain high,
despite measures to cut them, and its efficiency indicators
continue to lag its
peers'. We expect the structural changes necessary for a notable
reduction in
the cost level to take several years, while earnings are likely
to remain under
pressure from a challenging competitive and interest-rate
environment.
LBBW's loan indicators, including its non-performing and
forborne-loan ratios,
are strong and non-loan exposure is generally of a satisfactory
credit quality.
Fairly high sector and single-name concentrations remain a
constraining factor
for our asset-quality assessment, although they are mitigated by
the good
quality of large borrowers. Sector concentrations reflect the
bank's strong
links to its home regions and their related industries,
particularly automotive
manufacturing and supply chain.
Capitalisation remains one of LBBW's major strengths. At
end-2016, the bank
reported a fullyloaded CET1 of 15.2%, down from 15.6% at
end-2015, driven by an
increase in risk-weighted assets (RWAs). At this level, the
ratio still compares
favourably with most peers and provides ample headroom over the
bank's SREP
requirement. It can comfortably accommodate moderate lending
growth or
regulation-driven RWA inflation. LBBW's leverage ratio is
adequate but less
strong than its CET1 ratio because it does not benefit from the
favourable risk
weights, resulting in a relatively low RWA density.
LBBW's funding and liquidity is adequate. Similarly to its
Landesbanken peers,
LBBW is predominantly wholesale-funded. However, its reliance on
wholesale
funding is mitigated by access to regional retail deposits due
to LBBW's role as
a savings bank in the Stuttgart area, as well as strong and
reliable funding
links to highly cash-rich savings banks. We believe that LBBW's
function as
central bank for the affiliated savings banks strengthens its
liquidity profile.
Non-deposit funding sources are diversified by the issuance of
covered bonds,
which have proved a stable and cheap source of funding even in
times of stressed
markets.
STATE-GUARANTEED/GRANDFATHERED SENIOR, SUBORDINATED AND MARKET
LINKED SECURITIES
The 'AAA' ratings of LBBW's state-guaranteed/grandfathered
senior, subordinated
debt and market-linked securities reflect the credit strength of
the regional
state guarantors.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt instruments are notched down once from LBBW's
VR to reflect
loss severity relative to average recoveries.
DERIVATIVE COUNTERPARTY RATING AND DEPOSIT RATINGS
The bank's DCR and Deposit Ratings are equalised with its IDRs.
We believe the bank's buffers of junior and vanilla senior debt
do not afford
any obvious incremental probability of default benefit over and
above the
support benefit already factored into its IDRs. We do not apply
any uplift for
above-average recovery prospects in the event of default because
of the limited
visibility on recovery levels in such circumstances. In the
highly unlikely
event that LBBW failed and was not supported by its savings
banks and state
owners, its balance sheets would most probably differ
substantially from the
current one.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
DRS, SR, SENIOR DEBT
The SR, IDR and senior unsecured debt ratings are sensitive to
changes in
Fitch's assumptions on the propensity or ability of LBBW's
owners to provide
timely support. The latter may be indicated by a change to SFG's
IDR.
LBBW's IDRs are also sensitive to changes to the owners'
strategic commitment to
LBBW and the importance of the bank to its home region or for
the savings banks
sector. A change to our assessment of the risks of triggering a
resolution
process ahead of support for a Landesbank could also affect the
SR, IDRs and
senior unsecured debt ratings.
VR
Upside potential for LBBW's VR could arise from a sustainable
and material
improvement in the bank's profitability and efficiency. This
would probably rely
on a reduction in its cost base, which Fitch believes is
unlikely to be achieved
in the short term.
Downward pressure on LBBW's VR would result from structural
deterioration in the
domestic economic environment and negative developments in the
region's key
industry sectors, particularly in automotive manufacturing,
utilities and
commercial real estate, which could lead to a weakening of
LBBW's asset quality.
The VR is also sensitive to significant changes to LBBW's
strategic objectives.
It could come under pressure if we observe a material deviation
from
risk-conscious underwriting standards in the future, which could
erode LBBW's
strong asset quality and capitalisation.
GRANDFATHERED STATE-GUARANTEED SENIOR, SUBORDINATED AND MARKET
LINKED SECURITIES
LBBW's state-guaranteed/grandfathered senior and subordinated
debt ratings and
market- linked securities are sensitive to changes to Fitch's
view of the
creditworthiness of the State of BW, which is linked to that of
Germany.
DERIVATIVE COUNTERPARTY RATING AND DEPOSIT RATINGS
DCR and Deposit Ratings are sensitive to changes in LBBW's IDRs.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
LBBW's subordinated debt ratings are sensitive to changes in the
bank's VR,
which acts as their anchor rating.
The rating actions are as follows:
Landesbank Baden Wuerttemberg
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Derivative Counterparty Rating: affirmed at 'A-'(dcr)
Deposit Ratings: affirmed at 'A-'/'F1'
Long- and short-term senior debt, including programme ratings:
affirmed at
'A-'/'F1'
State-guaranteed/grandfathered senior and subordinated debt:
affirmed at
'AAA'/'F1+'
State-guaranteed/grandfathered market-linked securities:
affirmed at 'AAAemr'
Tier 2 Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roger Schneider, CIIA
Director
+49 69 768 076 242
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Sebastian Schrimpf, CFA
Associate Director
+49 69 76 80 76 136
Committee Chairperson
Patrick Rioual
Senior Director
+49 69 76 80 76 123
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
