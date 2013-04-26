(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale's (LBH,'A+'/Stable/F1+) outstanding mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA' with Stable Outlook. The affirmation follows the conclusion of Fitch's periodic review of the credit risk of the cover pool and the cash flow mismatches between the programme's assets and liabilities.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The rating is based on LBH's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+', the unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (Moderate Risk) and the overcollateralisation (OC) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, which is currently 49.6%. This compares to the breakeven OC for the programme of 26% which is unchanged from the previous review. The breakeven OC of 26% is sufficient to avoid a default of the Pfandbriefe in a 'AA+' rating scenario and achieve superior recoveries, justifying a one notch uplift to 'AAA'.

RATING SENSITVITIES

In terms of sensitivity of the covered bonds' rating, the 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) the IDR was downgraded by three or more notches to 'BBB+' or lower; or (ii) the D-Cap fell by three or more categories to 1 (very high risk) or lower; or (iii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis dropped below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 26%.

In its analysis for LBH the agency takes into account the lowest reported OC of the past 12 months, which is currently 49.6%. The level of OC Fitch relies upon together with the D-Cap of 4 supports a 'AAA' rating on a probability of default (PD) basis.

As of 30th December 2012, Fitch calculated a stressed credit loss in a 'AAA' scenario of 10.5% compared to 9.0% previously, whereby the stressed defaults and recoveries in this scenario are 77.1% and 86.4% respectively. The increase in Fitch's default expectation is mainly driven by higher risk concentration for the commercial real estate portfolio. Pool granularity reduced because large exposures were added to the portfolio and the number of loans to small and medium enterprises (SME) decreased.

The main driver of Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven OC is the credit loss on the commercial real estate assets. The increased credit loss is compensated through a decrease in market risk. The reduced market risk results from a decrease of the open interest position and the shortened average life of a significant share of the non-euro loans.

As of 30th December 2012 LBH's outstanding mortgage Pfandbriefe amounted to EUR5.6bn and were secured by a cover pool of EUR8.7bn predominantly commercial real estate assets. By balance, 90% of the properties are located in Germany, followed by UK (2.3%), Netherlands (2.3%) and US (2.2%). Office properties account for 47% by allocated balance followed by retail (31%) and multifamily (15%). Assets classified by Fitch as residential (non-commercial) account for a minor share of the total asset portfolio.

The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets including estimated losses relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore the breakeven OC to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.

More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be available in a full rating report, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com.