June 28

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale's (Helaba; A+/Stable/F1+) public sector Pfandbriefe at 'AAA'; Stable Outlook following a periodic review of the programme and the application of the agency's new criteria (see 'Fitch: Criteria for the Asset Analysis of European Public Entities' Covered Bonds' dated on 30 January 2013 at www.fitchratings.com).

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The rating is based on Helaba's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+', the Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 5 (low risk) and the overcollateralisation (OC) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, which is currently 25.3%.

The level of OC Fitch relies upon supports a 'AAA' rating on a probability of default (PD) basis. The Fitch breakeven 'AAA' OC level of 9.0% for the covered bond rating is higher than Fitch's previous breakeven OC of 6.5% which also related to a covered bonds rating of 'AA+' on a PD basis. The increased 'AAA' breakeven OC is mainly driven by higher credit losses due to lower recoveries following the application of the new criteria.

In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch calculated a stressed credit loss of 4.0%, whereby the stressed defaults and recoveries in this scenario are 11.4% and 64.9%, respectively. Helaba's public sector Pfandbriefe rating is credit linked to Germany (AAA/Stable/F1+) as around 20% of the cover assets are either directly exposed to or guaranteed by the German sovereign or its federal states.

The agency has calculated that according to its cash flow analysis in a 'AAA' rating scenario, around 11.8% of the cover pool has to be sold to repay the covered bonds on time, compared with 13.2% for last year's analysis.

As of 30 April 2013, Helaba's EUR18.6bn outstanding public sector Pfandbriefe were secured by a cover pool of EUR26.1bn, resulting in nominal OC of 40.3%. Almost all assets (95.2%) and Pfandbriefe (98.0%) are euro-denominated. However, there are currency mismatches arising from the remaining CHF, USD, JPY and GBP positions on the asset and liability side. The programme has a notable open interest rate position, as around 27.3% of the assets are floating rate compared with only 10.9% of the Pfandbriefe.

Fitch has taken these mismatches into account in modelling the expected cash flows by applying appropriate stresses. The existing market risks are not mitigated by privileged derivatives.

The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be affected by, amongst other factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore the breakeven OC to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time.

The unchanged D-Cap of 5 (low risk) results from a low risk assessment for the asset segregation, the liquidity gap and systemic risk and cover pool-specific alternative management components. The systemic alternative management and privileged derivatives components have been assessed as very low risk. There are no derivatives registered in the cover pool.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

In terms of sensitivity of the covered bonds' rating, the 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) Helaba's IDR was downgraded by four or more notches to 'BBB' or lower; or (ii) the D-Cap fell by four or more categories to 1 (very high risk) or lower; or (iii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis dropped below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of 9.0%.

More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will be available in a credit update, which will shortly be available at www.fitchratings.com