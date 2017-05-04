(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Landesbank Saar's
(SaarLB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A-' with a
Stable Outlook,
and its Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb+'. It also affirmed the
Short-Term IDR at
'F1' and the Support Rating (SR) at '1'. A full list of rating
actions is at the
end of this Rating Action Commentary.
The rating action was taken in conjunction with Fitch's periodic
review of three
Landesbanken based in southern Germany.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, SR AND SENIOR DEBT
SaarLB's IDRs, SR and senior debt rating are driven by strong
institutional
support from its owners, the regional state of Saarland
(AAA/Stable), Saarland's
savings banks and ultimately Germany's savings banks group,
Sparkassen
Finanzgruppe (SFG, A+/Stable).
Fitch's institutional support assumptions are underpinned by
provisions
contained in the statutes of SFG and the Landesbanken's
institutional protection
fund. Our support considerations are also based on the view that
the owners
consider their investment in SaarLB long term and strategic.
This is underpinned
by SaarLB's focus on its statutory roles, which include
supporting Saarland's
economy and acting as the central institution for Saarland's
savings banks and
as house bank for the state of Saarland.
Fitch uses the lower Long-Term IDR of SaarLB's owners, SFG's
Long-Term IDR, as
anchor for determining the bank's support-driven ratings. In
Fitch's view,
support would need to be forthcoming from both SFG and the state
of Saarland to
avoid triggering state aid considerations and resolution under
the German
Recovery and Resolution Act if SaarLB fails.
Our assessment of Saarland's creditworthiness is underpinned by
the stability of
Germany's solidarity and financial equalisation system, which
links Saarland's
creditworthiness to that of the German sovereign (AAA/Stable).
SFG's support
ability is strong, but not as strong as that of Saarland.
We notch down SaarLB's Long-Term IDR twice from SFG's 'A+'
because we consider
SaarLB's role for its owners strategic, but not key and
integral, and due to
potential legal and regulatory barriers related to state aid
considerations and
provisions of German resolution legislation. The Stable Outlook
reflects stable
support assumptions and the Stable Outlook on SFG's Long-Term
IDR.
The bank's Short-Term IDR is at the higher of the two Short-Term
IDRs that map
to 'A-' on Fitch's rating scale. This reflects SaarLB's strong
links to SFG and
privileged access to SFG's ample excess liquidity and funding
resources.
SaarLB's short-term senior unsecured debt rating is equalised
with its
Short-Term IDRs.
VR
SaarLB's VR primarily reflects the bank's modest capitalisation
and company
profile, which is constrained by its concentration on the small
and moderately
prosperous region of Saarland and its niche presence in
commercial real estate
(CRE) and renewables financing in France. These franchise
limitations result in
meaningful sectoral concentrations.
The bank's regulatory capital ratios improved in 2016, driven by
a reduction of
risk-weighted assets (RWA) and retention of (partly
non-recurring) earnings. The
capital buffer above regulatory minimums is sufficient, but
provides limited
headroom to accommodate RWA growth or negative rating
migrations. The small
capital base is a constraining factor because it offers limited
loss-absorption
capacity in light of the bank's concentrated loan book.
SaarLB's asset quality benefits from its exposures to highly
rated sovereigns
and financial institutions, which account for a material share
of gross credit
exposures. However, material loan concentrations constrain our
asset quality
assessment despite a stable and sound non-performing loan (NPL)
ratio.
CRE exposures represent about a fifth of SaarLB's non-bank
credit exposure and a
multiple of its capital. They increase the bank's vulnerability
to cyclical
asset performance fluctuations and account for more than half of
total loan
allowances. SaarLB also has a material exposure relative to its
loss-absorbing
capacity to key regional steel and automotive manufacturers,
which are exposed
to risks related to the economic and commodity cycle and to
technological
changes.
SaarLB's renewables portfolio has been growing for years and by
volume it
represents a concentration risk comparable to CRE. However, its
performance has
been very robust so far. It bears tail risks stemming from
regulatory or
technological changes, but we do not expect existing projects to
be affected by
a revision of the current subsidy scheme. Furthermore, SaarLB
has sound and
long-standing expertise in the sector and closely follows
industry developments
in its markets in France and Germany.
SaarLB has shown the ability to generate moderate but consistent
profits, driven
by firmer margins in its French business and the favourable
risk-return profile
of its renewable energy portfolio. The bank's cost efficiency,
which has
compared favourably with many of its Landebanken peers', has
deteriorated,
driven mainly by costs related to IT modernisation.
We believe that in line with the sector SaarLB's profitability
metrics are
exposed to ongoing pressure from interest rates and fixed costs,
including those
related to regulation and digitalisation. We understand that the
recently
launched SaarLB-2020 project will review and address the bank's
strategy,
structure, segment revenues and efficiency.
SaarLB's funding and liquidity profile is adequate. Like its
Landesbanken peers
it is predominantly wholesale funded. The bank's funding mix is
sufficiently
diversified and includes covered bonds issuance. SaarLB's
reliance on wholesale
funding is mitigated by strong and reliable funding links to
savings banks,
which together with other Sparkassen group members play a key
role in absorbing
SaarLB's debt placements.
DERIVATIVE COUNTERPARTY RATING AND DEPOSIT RATINGS
The bank's Derivative Counterparty Rating and Deposit Ratings
are equalised with
its IDRs. We believe the bank's buffers of junior and vanilla
senior debt do not
afford any obvious incremental probability of default benefit
over and above the
multi-notch support benefit already factored into its IDRs.
We do not apply any uplift for above-average recovery prospects
in the event of
default because of the limited visibility on recovery levels in
such
circumstances. In the highly unlikely event that SaarLB failed
and was not
supported by its savings banks and state owners, its balance
sheets would most
likely differ substantially from the current one.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
DRS, SR, SENIOR DEBT
The IDRs, SR and senior unsecured debt ratings are sensitive to
changes in
assumptions around the propensity or ability of SaarLB's owners
to provide
timely support. This could result from a change to SFG's IDRs or
changes to the
owners' strategic commitment to SaarLB or to the bank's
importance for its home
region or the savings bank sector.
A change to our assessment of the risks of triggering a
resolution process ahead
of support for a Landesbank more generally could also affect the
bank's IDRs, SR
and senior unsecured debt ratings.
VR
SaarLB's VR is primarily sensitive to changes in the economic or
regulatory
environment that drive the performance and risk profile of its
CRE, renewables
and corporate portfolios. A material decline of capital ratios
or profitability
could also put pressure on the VR.
Upward momentum for the VR would require a material improvement
in
capitalisation and a reduction of concentration risks. The
bank's narrow
franchise means upside to the VR is limited.
DERIVATIVE COUNTERPARTY RATING AND DEPOSIT RATINGS
Derivative Counterparty Rating and Deposit Ratings are sensitive
to changes in
SaarLB's IDRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
Landesbank Saar
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb+'
Derivative Counterparty Rating: affirmed at 'A-'(dcr)
Deposit Ratings: affirmed at 'A-'/'F1'
Short-term senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'F1'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roger Schneider, CIIA
Director
+49 69 768 076 242
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Sebastian Schrimpf, CFA
Associate Director
+49 69 76 80 76 136
Committee Chairperson
Patrick Rioual
Senior Director
+49 69 76 80 76 123
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Rebecca O'Neill, London,
Tel: +44 203 530
1697, Email: rebecca.oneill@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE
AVAILABLE here. FITCH
MAY HAVE
PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS
RELATED THIRD
PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD
ANALYST IS BASED
IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY
PAGE FOR THIS
ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001