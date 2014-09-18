(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, September 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Landshypotek Bank
AB's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+', Short-term
IDR at 'F1' and
Viability Rating (VR) at 'a+'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR
is Stable. A
full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR, IDRS, AND SENIOR DEBT
The affirmation reflects Landshypotek's excellent asset quality,
solid risk
weighted capital ratios, experienced management, modest
profitability and niche
franchise in the Swedish forestry and agriculture sector. The
ratings also
reflect the bank's monoline business model and geographical
concentration, its
relatively small size compared with similarly rated peers and
its wholesale
funding reliance.
Landshypotek's excellent asset quality is a key rating driver.
The level of
impaired and non-performing loans has increased somewhat in
recent years,
reflecting the tougher trading environment for the bank's
clients. Landshypotek
has responded by strengthening its risk management framework,
and Fitch expects
this to improve the quality of the loan portfolio over time.
Lending consists
exclusively of collateralised loans to the domestic agriculture
and forestry
sector. The bank's underwriting policy is conservative and
loan-to-value ratios
are low, at around 40% on average.
Landshypotek's risk-weighted capital ratios are solid and
compare well with
those of domestic and international peers, although they are
boosted by low risk
weights. Leverage, defined as tangible equity/tangible assets,
is modest in a
European context, at around 5%.
Landshypotek is largely wholesale funded, mainly through covered
bonds. This
makes the bank sensitive to a prolonged dislocation in the debt
capital markets,
but Fitch expects continued good market access and that the bank
will maintain
sound liquidity. Fitch expects deposits to represent a growing
share of the
bank's funding. The bank aims to be 20% deposit-funded within
five years, having
obtained a banking license in 2012.
Fitch expects Landshypotek to continue to generate moderate but
stable
profitability. This is in line with its cooperative status and
its main
objective of providing low-cost, low-risk loans to its members,
rather than to
maximise profit. Net interest income makes up the bulk of the
bank's operating
income, and the bank benefits from operational efficiency. Loan
impairment
charges are very low.
Landshypotek has a leading market position in the Swedish
forestry and
agriculture sectors. It has a management team that is
experienced in the
industry it operates. It is vulnerable to losing key staff
although historical
turnover is low. Its mutual structure encourages strong customer
loyalty.
Forestry represents Sweden's largest export industry and
agriculture property
values have been stable in recent years.
The ratings of Landshypotek's senior unsecured debt are aligned
with those of
its IDRs. Despite the bank's high usage of covered bonds and,
consequently, high
balance sheet encumbrance, Fitch has not notched down for
structural
subordination due to the inherent difficulty of accurately
assessing recoveries
in a liquidation scenario for highly rated entities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR, IDRS, AND SENIOR DEBT
The Stable Outlook on Landshypotek's Long-term IDR reflects
Fitch's view that a
rating change is currently not expected.
Negative rating pressure would arise if Landshypotek was unable
to address its
weakening asset quality within a reasonable timeframe. This
would include a
failure to reduce its stock of non-performing loans that are not
considered
impaired, although these have not traditionally resulted in
significant need for
impairments. A downgrade could also result from a prolonged
dislocation in
funding markets, reducing Landshypotek's access to funding or
materially
increasing pricing.
An upgrade is unlikely, given the limited franchise, small size
of capital for
the rating and significant reliance on debt capital markets for
structural
funding.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The bank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect
Fitch's expectation
of a moderate probability of support from the Swedish
authorities if required.
This is driven by the systemic importance of the covered bond
market and the
agricultural and forestry sectors in Sweden.
In Fitch's view, there is a clear intention ultimately to reduce
implicit state
support for financial institutions in the EU, as demonstrated by
a series of
legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives. As an EU member
country, Sweden
is subject to the requirements of Bank Recovery and Resolution
Directive (BRRD).
However, the country was notable in its desire for flexibility
in the
application of BRRD, in part because of its experience of
cleaning up banks in
its 1990s crisis, but also because it has a concentrated,
largely homogenous
banking sector that relies on attracting international and
foreign currency
funding. For this reason, prudential requirements for its banks
are high. In
maintaining control over supervision and resolution decisions,
Sweden has more
flexibility to interpret and apply BRRD than Banking Union
member countries, for
example. However, Sweden is bound by EU State Aid rules, meaning
it does not
have full control over support decisions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are primarily
sensitive to the
progress made in implementing a resolution regime in Sweden. As
outlined in the
report 'Sovereign Support for Banks: Rating Path Expectations'
dated 27 March
2014, Fitch expects to downgrade Landshypotek's Support Rating
and revise down
the Support Rating Floor to '5' and 'No Floor', respectively,
within the rating
horizon. While Sweden will most likely adopt a flexible approach
in the
application of BRRD, Fitch believes that future support for
Landshypotek from
the authorities cannot be relied upon, given the limited
systemic importance of
Landshypotek to the Swedish banking system.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A+'/'F1'
