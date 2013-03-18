March 18 () - (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Langton Master Trust's programme following an in-depth performance review. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation is based on strong collateral performance and a sufficient level of credit enhancement to cover the applicable risk factor stresses. Credit enhancement for the class A, 'AAAsf' rated notes, issued by Langton 2010-1 and Langton 2010-2/2011-2 has increased to 20.23% and 20.22% from 18.66% and 19.41% respectively due to the redemption of certain notes and the non-amortising nature of the reserve funds. The collateral performance has remained stable since our last review. Three-months plus arrears which were at 1.24% at the time of last review have only shown a modest increase to 1.55% of the pool. This level of arrears is below the average for UK prime mortgages at around 2%. Furthermore Fitch expects interest rates to remain at low levels for the next year which coupled with expected stabilisation in the level of unemployment is likely to support the programme's continued solid performance. Given the relatively low level of arrears, losses have also remained low at 0.5bps in the past 12 months. These have been covered comfortably with excess spread, which stands at approximately 1.26%. In addition to the above, all relevant counterparties are currently suitably rated and are at or above their minimum required ratings. RATING SENSITIVITIES Unanticipated increases in the frequency of defaults and loss severity on defaulted receivables due to factors such as an increase in unemployment or interest rates, however, could produce loss levels higher than the base case and could deplete reserve funds and reduce credit enhancement available to the notes resulting in potential rating actions. The ratings are also sensitive to counterparty risks the transactions are exposed to and may be revised if a direct support counterparty is downgraded below its minimum required ratings. Initial key rating drivers and rating sensitivities are further described in the new issue report published on 22 September 2011. The rating actions are as follows: Langton Securities (2010-1) plc Class A4: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Class A5: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Class A9: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Class A10: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Langton Securities (2010-2) plc Class A3: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Class A4: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Series 2011-2 Class A1: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Series 2011-2 Class A2: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Series 2011-2 Class A3: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Series 2011-2 Class A4: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Series 2011-2 Class A5: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Series 2011-2 Class A6: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Series 2011-2 Class A7: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Series 2011-2 Class A8: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable Series 2011-2 Class A9: affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable