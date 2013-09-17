(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/BARCELONA, September 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the Long-term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of Erste Group Bank AG (Erste),
Raiffeisen Bank
International AG (RBI), UniCredit Bank Austria AG (Bank Austria)
and Volksbanken
Verbund (VB-Verbund) at 'A'. The Outlooks are Stable.
At the same time, the agency has affirmed the Viability Rating
(VR) of Erste at
'a-', RBI at 'bbb', Bank Austria at 'bbb+' and VB-Verbund at
'bb-'.
Fitch has also affirmed VB-Verbund's central institution,
Oesterreichische
Volksbanken Aktiengesellschaft AG's (OeVAG) Long-term IDR at
'A'. VB-Verbund is
not a legal entity itself but a cooperative grouping of member
banks, including
OeVAG. As such, Fitch has assigned OeVAG "group" ratings under
Fitch's rating
criteria for banking structures backed by mutual support
mechanisms. Fitch does
not assign a VR to OeVAG.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary. A
report entitled 'Peer Review: Major Austrian Banks' will be
published in the
coming days.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, Support Ratings, Support Rating
Floors and senior
debt
The IDRs of all four banks are at their Support Rating Floors
(SRF) of 'A' and
reflect Fitch's view that as systemically important banks in
Austria, support
from the Republic of Austria (AAA/Stable) for the banks in case
of need is
extremely probable. The Outlook on all Long-term IDRs is Stable,
mirroring the
Stable Outlook on Austria's sovereign rating.
All four banks have meaningful domestic deposit market shares,
ranging from
around 7% at VB-Verbund to 19% at Erste. RBI does not have a
large domestic
deposit franchise itself but is an integral part of Raiffeisen
Banking Group
(RBG), Austria's largest banking group.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING, SRF AND SENIOR DEBT
While the Outlooks on the banks' Long-term IDRs are Stable, in
Fitch's view,
there is a clear intention to ultimately reduce state support
for systemically
important banks in Europe, as demonstrated by a series of policy
and regulatory
initiatives at European Union level aimed at curbing systemic
risk posed by the
banking industry.
This might result in Fitch revising SRFs downwards, although the
timing and
degree of any change would depend on jurisdiction-specific
developments. If the
agency changes its view about the propensity of the Austrian
authorities to
provide support for major Austrian banks, this would lead to
downward pressure
on the banks' IDRs, Support Rating and SRFs.
A weakened ability by the Austrian state to support its large
banks, signalled
by a change in the sovereign rating, could also lead to a
downgrade of the
banks' support-driven ratings.
Fitch has recently detailed its current thinking about sovereign
support for
banks in two special reports ('The Evolving Dynamics of Support
for Banks' and
'Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths', both dated 11 September
2013). Fitch has
stated that in cases where sovereign support is seen as
weakening, any rating
actions will most likely be preceded by Outlook revisions to
IDRs potentially as
soon as Q413.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
The VRs of Erste, RBI and Bank Austria share the following key
rating drivers:
- All three banks have strong market shares in multiple markets
across Central
and Eastern Europe (CEE), ensuring earnings and risk
diversification, which
mitigates the impact from negative developments in single
markets such as
Hungary in 2012.
- Revenue and pre-impairment operating profitability have
remained adequate,
largely due to re-pricing efforts and good cost control and
despite sluggish
loan growth.
- The banks' funding and liquidity profile has improved due to
slower loan
growth, efforts to increase their local currency deposit bases
and larger and
better-quality unencumbered liquidity buffers.
- All three VRs are weighed down by still-deteriorating asset
quality and
correspondingly high loan impairment charges, notably from their
operations in
Hungary, Romania and Croatia but also from the corporate and
commercial real
estate loans in Austria and CEE.
- In addition, net interest income remains under pressure at all
banks due to
sluggish loan growth and low average interest rate environments
which put
pressure on the banks' net interest margin.
Erste's VR also takes into account the bank's above-average
exposure to more
stable markets such as Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia,
its granular
and well-diversified loan book, its better-than-average funding
and liquidity
profile largely due to dominant deposit market shares in Austria
and the Czech
Republic, the successful restructuring of its previously
underperforming
Romanian subsidiary and its improved core capitalisation
following a EUR660m
capital increase in July 2013. However, the VR also reflects
Erste's only
acceptable operating profitability and still significant asset
quality downside
risk in its large Romanian, Croatian and Hungarian subsidiaries
All these
factors support Erste's VR (a-) which remains higher than the
VRs of both Bank
Austria (bbb+) and RBI (bbb).
In Fitch's view, the main constraining factor of RBI's VR is the
bank's
below-average core capitalisation. Excluding EUR2.5bn state and
private
participation capital, RBI's Fitch core capital stood at around
7.9% at
end-H113, which is weaker than domestic and foreign peers. The
VR also reflects
RBI's above-average exposure to potentially more volatile CEE
markets notably in
the Balkans and its increasing reliance on its Russian
subsidiary for earning
generation. Positively, the VR takes into account the bank's
resilient revenue
base and adequate cost efficiency.
Bank Austria's VR primarily reflects the bank's adequate core
capitalisation and
resilient operating profitability with all major subsidiaries,
including
Hungary, remaining profitable in 2012 and H113. The VR also
takes into account
the bank's underperforming domestic operation, still worsening
asset quality and
still sizeable CEE net funding needs.
VB-Verbund's VR primarily reflects the on-going restructuring
process at OeVAG,
its central institution. While OeVAG has disposed of several of
its riskier
assets, notably through the sale of Volksbank International AG
to Sberbank of
Russia in early 2012, its exposure to higher risk segments, in
particular in its
Romanian subsidiary and its commercial real estate book, remains
significant.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
Erste's, RBI's and Bank Austria's VRs are predominantly
sensitive to
worse-than-expected asset quality deterioration in CEE and to a
lesser extent in
their Austrian home market. Fitch expects the operating
environment to remain
challenging in much of CEE with moderately increasing impaired
loans ratios and
some pressure on core revenue. Should asset quality
deterioration in H213 and
2014 be sharper than expected or core revenue fall
significantly, for instance
through an inability to further re-price their asset bases or
sharply higher
funding costs, then this could lead to a downgrade of the banks'
VR.
Erste's VR is also sensitive to negative developments in
currently
underperforming key markets, notably Romania, Hungary and
Croatia. Stabilising
asset quality in conjunction with significantly improved
operating profitability
could lead to an upgrade of Erste's VR.
Given its rating level, downside risk to RBI's VR is currently
limited. However,
its disproportionately high exposure to CEE markets means RBI is
more sensitive
to negative developments in CEE than its domestic peers. A
significant and
sustained improvement of its core capitalisation could lead to
an upgrade of
RBI's VR.
In addition to the VR sensitivities described above, Bank
Austria's VR could be
affected by a significant downgrade of the VR of its parent
bank, UniCredit
S.p.A. (UniCredit, BBB+/Negative/bbb+), although currently Fitch
does not
consider this likely. Due to Bank Austria's close operational
integration into
UniCredit, any notching differential between Bank Austria's and
UniCredit's VR
would most likely be limited to a maximum of three notches in
line with
applicable criteria (see 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding
Companies', dated
10 August 2012).
VB-Verbund's VR is primarily sensitive to further negative
developments at
OeVAG. Inability by the VB-Verbund's primary banks to repay the
EUR300m
remaining state participation capital in OeVAG in the short-term
and the 43%
government stake in OeVAG in the medium-term would put
VB-Verbund's VR under
pressure.
The VR could be upgraded in the medium term once OeVAG's
restructuring process
has been completed without incurring any significant additional
losses from
asset disposals.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Erste are
all notched down
from the VRs of Erste in accordance with Fitch's assessment of
each instrument's
respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk
profiles, which vary
considerably.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The ratings of Erste's subordinated and hybrid capital
securities are primarily
sensitive to any change in Erste's VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Erste Group Bank AG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
Lower Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Upper Tier 2 debt: affirmed at 'BBB-'
EUR6bn guaranteed debt issuance programme: affirmed at 'AAA' and
'F1+'
Erste Finance (Delaware) LLC: USD10bn commercial paper
programme, guaranteed by
Erste: affirmed at 'F1'
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
UniCredit Bank Austria AG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'A'
Volksbanken Verbund
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
OeVAG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Government guaranteed bonds affirmed at 'AAA'
Market linked securities: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
The other VB-Verbund member banks' Long-term IDRs have been
affirmed at 'A' with
Stable Outlook and Short-term IDRs at 'F1'. These ratings are
"group" ratings
assigned under Fitch's rating criteria for banking structures
backed by mutual
support mechanisms and are sensitive to a downgrade of
VB-Verbund's Support
Rating Floor. The ratings of the following VB-Verbund member
banks have been
affirmed:
Allgemeine Bausparkasse reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Bank fuer Aerzte und Freie Berufe AG
Gaertnerbank reg.Gen.m.b.H.
IMMO-BANK AG
Oesterreichische Apothekerbank eG
SPARDA-BANK Linz reg.Gen.m.b.H.
SPARDA-BANK VILLACH/INNSBRUCK reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Volksbank Aichfeld-Murboden reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Volksbank Almtal e. Gen.
Volksbank Alpenvorland e.Gen.
Volksbank Altheim-Braunau reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Volksbank Bad Goisern eingetragene Genossenschaft
Volksbank Bad Hall e.Gen.
Volksbank Baden e.Gen.
Volksbank Donau-Weinland reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Volksbank Eferding - Grieskirchen reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Volksbank Enns - St.Valentin eG
Volksbank Enns- und Paltental reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Volksbank Feldkirchen eG
Volksbank Fels am Wagram e.Gen.
Volksbank Friedburg reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Volksbank fuer den Bezirk Weiz reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Volksbank fuer die Sued- und Weststeiermark eG
Volksbank Gailtal eG
Volksbank Gmuend eingetragene Genossenschaft
VOLKSBANK Graz-Bruck e. Gen.
Volksbank Kaernten Sued e.Gen.
Volksbank Krems-Zwettl AG
Volksbank Kufstein-Kitzbuehel eG
Volksbank Laa eGen
Volksbank Landeck eG
Volksbank Linz-Wels-Muehlviertel AG
Volksbank Marchfeld e.Gen.
Volksbank Muerztal-Leoben e.Gen.
Volksbank Niederoesterreich Sued eG
Volksbank Niederoesterreich-Mitte e.G.
Volksbank Oberes Waldviertel reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Volksbank Oberkaernten reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Volksbank Oberndorf reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Volksbank Obersdorf - Wolkersdorf - Deutsch-Wagram e. Gen.
Volksbank Ost reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Volksbank Osttirol reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Volksbank Oetscherland eG
Volksbank Ried im Innkreis eG
Volksbank Salzburg eG
Volksbank Schaerding eG
Volksbank Steirisches Salzkammergut reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Volksbank Suedburgenland eG
Volksbank Sued-Oststeiermark e.Gen.
Volksbank Tirol Innsbruck - Schwaz AG
Volksbank Tullnerfeld eG
Volksbank Voecklabruck-Gmunden e.Gen.
Volksbank Voecklamarkt-Mondsee reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Volksbank Vorarlberg e. Gen.
Volksbank Weinviertel e.Gen.
Volksbank Wien AG
Volksbank, Gewerbe- und Handelsbank Kaernten AG
Waldviertler Volksbank Horn reg.Gen.m.b.H.
In addition, Fitch has assigned "group" ratings to the following
VB-Verbund
member at Long-term IDR 'A'/Stable and Short-term IDR 'F1':
Spar- und Vorschuss-Verein der Beamtenschaft der
Oesterreichischen Nationalbank
reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Spar- und Vorschussverein "Graphik" reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Spar- und Vorschussverein der Mitarbeiter der
Niederoesterreichischen
Landesbank-Hypothekenbank AG, reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Spar- und Vorschusskasse der Angestellten der "Wiener
Staedtische Versicherung
AG Vienna Insurance Group" e.Gen.
Fitch has affirmed and withdrawn the "group" ratings for the
following two
entities at Long-term IDR 'A'/Stable and Short-term IDR 'F1' due
to a
reorganisation at the rated entity:
VB Factoring Bank Aktiengesellschaft
Volksbank-Quadrat Bank AG
