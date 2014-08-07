(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, August 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Long-term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of Erste Group Bank AG (Erste),
Raiffeisen Bank
International AG (RBI), UniCredit Bank Austria AG (Bank Austria)
and
Volksbanken-Verbund (VB-Verbund) at 'A'. The Outlooks are
Negative.
At the same time, Fitch has downgraded Erste's Viability Rating
(VR) to 'bbb+'
from 'a-' and affirmed the VRs of RBI at 'bbb', Bank Austria at
'bbb+' and
VB-Verbund at 'bb-'.
Fitch has also affirmed VB-Verbund's central institution,
Oesterreichische
Volksbanken-Aktiengesellschaft's (OeVAG) Long-term IDR at 'A'
with a Negative
Outlook. VB-Verbund is not a legal entity but a network of
cooperative of banks,
including OeVAG. As such, Fitch has assigned group ratings to
OeVAG and the
other member banks of VB-Verbund, under Fitch's rating criteria
for banking
structures backed by mutual support mechanisms. Based on these
criteria, Fitch
does not assign a VR to OeVAG or the other member banks.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating
action commentary. A
report entitled 'Peer Review: Major Austrian Banks' will be
published shortly.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATINGS
FLOORS AND SENIOR
DEBT
The IDRs of all four banks are at their Support Rating Floors
(SRFs) of 'A' and
reflect Fitch's view that as systemically important banks in
Austria,
extraordinary support from the Republic of Austria (AAA/Stable)
would be
available if needed.
VB-Verbund, Bank Austria and Erste have significant domestic
deposit market
shares (7%, 14% and 18%, respectively). RBI does not have a
large domestic
deposit franchise but is an integral part of Raiffeisen Banking
Group (RBG),
Austria's largest banking group. Despite its smaller domestic
franchise,
VB-Verbund is likely to be seen as systemically important by the
Austrian
authorities as its network covers more rural areas where fewer
alternative
options are available.
The Negative Outlook on the Long-term IDRs reflects Fitch's view
that there is a
clear intention to reduce implicit state support for banks in
the EU. This is
demonstrated by a series of legislative, regulatory and policy
initiatives, in
particular the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive
(BRRD) and the Single
Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks.
We expect these regulatory developments to ultimately dilute the
Austrian
government's influence in deciding how Austrian banks are
resolved. We expect
this to increase the likelihood of losses for senior debt
investors if the banks
fall foul of solvability assessments. The ad-hoc legislation
submitted by the
Austrian government in 2Q14 to bail in some of Hypo Alpe-Adria
International
AG's (HAA, not rated) subordinated debt also supports our
expectation that the
government's willingness to support is gradually decreasing. At
the same time,
we believe that the government's changing approach to HAA's
support is guided by
the bank's specific situation and does not imply increased
bail-in risk for
Erste, RBI, Bank Austria and VB-Verbund in the short term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, SRF AND SENIOR
DEBT
The Support Ratings (SRs) and SRFs, and thus the IDRs and senior
debt ratings,
are sensitive to further progress with the BRRD's and the SRM's
implementation.
The directive requires 'bail in' of creditors by 2016 before an
insolvent bank
can be recapitalised with state funds. A functioning SRM and
progress on making
banks 'resolvable' without jeopardising the wider financial
system are areas of
focus for eurozone policymakers. Once these are operational,
they will become an
overriding rating factor, as the likelihood of the banks' senior
creditors
receiving full support from the sovereign will diminish
substantially
notwithstanding the banks' systemic importance.
Consequently, we expect to revise Erste, Bank Austria and RBI's
SRs to '5' and
their SRFs to 'No Floor' by end-2014 or 1H15. This is likely to
trigger a
downgrade of their Long-term IDRs to the level of their VRs,
implying a
two-notch downgrade (to BBB+) of Erste and Bank Austria's
Long-term IDRs and a
downgrade of their Short-term IDRs to 'F2'. RBI's Long-term IDR
would likely be
downgraded to 'BBB' (and its Short-term IDRs to 'F2' or 'F3')
unless this was
mitigated by Fitch's assessment of the availability of
institutional support
from RBG. The Long-term IDRs and Outlooks would then become
sensitive to the
same factors as the VRs.
It is also likely that we will revise VB Verbund's SRF to 'No
Floor,' meaning
that its IDRs would be downgraded to the level of its VR. Based
on VB Verbund's
current VR this would imply a seven-notch downgrade of its
Long-term IDR to
'BB-' and a downgrade of its Short-term IDR to 'B'. However,
depending on events
and indications between now and the timing of rating actions on
support-driven
ratings, we may retain some state support in VB Verbund's
ratings. This would be
primarily driven by OeVAG's 43% state-ownership and the fact
that OeVAG will
remain too large for the rest of the mutual group to support on
its own until it
has wound down its non-core assets. We believe that Austria will
want to protect
its investment until that point. A sale of the state's holding
in OeVAG to a
party outside VB Verbund would also face some political
challenges.
OeVAG's ratings are sensitive to the same factors as VB
Verbund's.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs
The VRs of Erste, RBI and Bank Austria share the following
drivers:
- We view the three banks' operating environment as solid
overall. All three
banks have healthy market shares in several Central and Eastern
European (CEE)
markets, in addition to good domestic commercial banking
franchises for Erste
and Bank Austria. The resulting risk diversification mitigates
the impact of
negative developments in single markets.
- We view the three banks' management capabilities, execution
and strategic
positioning as comparable and solid and with modest positive
implications for
their VRs. The three banks' similar dual positioning in Austria
and CEE results
in comparable risk appetites in our view.
- At the same time, all three banks currently have a strong
reliance on profit
contributions from one or two single CEE markets, which dilutes
the benefits of
their portfolio diversification. Overall performance is
negatively affected to
varying degrees by currency depreciation, recurring low margins
in Austria, high
loan impairment charges in some CEE markets and poor loan growth
in CEE and
Austria, with Erste currently the most affected and Bank Austria
the most
resilient. Adverse legislative actions (notably in Hungary) and
sizeable bank
levies also burden profitability.
- Asset quality remains weak in several CEE markets, notably
Hungary and
Romania. Some areas of the domestic corporate loan book are also
subject to
asset quality pressure, although this is not a major weakness
given Austria's
robust economy.
- Their funding and liquidity profiles are characterised by good
and improving
local deposit franchises and large unencumbered liquidity
buffers.
- Their adequate risk-weighted capitalisation is in line with
general market
expectations for large universal banks, and high regulatory risk
weights in CEE
result in generally solid leverage ratios. The banks' moderate
internal capital
generation could somewhat constrain their ability to strengthen
their
risk-weighted capital in line with increasing market
expectations, but this is
sufficiently mitigated by their access to shareholder capital or
the equity
market.
The downgrade of Erste's VR to 'bbb+' from 'a-' largely reflects
the bank's weak
performance since 2013 and uncertain medium-term prospects of
recovery to a
stable level of performance more commensurate with both the 'a'
category and the
bank's solid long-term track record. The net loss of
EUR1.4-1.6bn expected by
Erste in 2014 is largely inflated by one-off items with neutral
implications for
the bank's regulatory capital and Fitch's core capital
assessment. However, high
recurring LICs (mostly in CEE) have absorbed a large share of
its pre-impairment
profits for several years, also compared with its immediate
peers, leading to
modest underlying profitability, including in 1H14.
Erste's successive profit warnings in the past few quarters
reflect higher
earnings volatility mainly driven by one-off adjustments in
Romania and Hungary.
While this reduces the risk of future negative revaluations
especially in
Romania, it also suggests lower earnings visibility than we
would normally
expect from issuers in the 'a' category. This is partly
mitigated by Erste's
stronger focus on lower-risk markets (Austria, the Czech
Republic and Slovakia)
than RBI and Bank Austria.
Erste's VR also benefits from a more resilient funding and
liquidity profile
than its peers thanks to its strong deposit franchises in its
most stable
markets, limited wholesale funding needs and a large liquidity
buffer. Erste is
present in fewer CEE markets than RBI and Bank Austria but has
solid market
shares in all of its markets except Serbia. Whilst overall NPL
coverage is
adequate and asset quality is broadly stable, asset quality in
Romania, Hungary
and, to a lesser extent, Croatia remains weak.
We view RBI's company profile as slightly weaker than Erste's
and Bank Austria's
due to its less developed retail franchise in stable mature
markets and
generally higher exposure than its peers to vulnerable CEE
markets, although
this has not yet translated into materially weaker asset
quality. RBI
significantly strengthened its capital position with its large
capital increase
in 1Q14, bringing its fully-loaded Basel III CET1 ratio to 9.9%
at end-1Q14, in
line with peers and general market expectations. This positive
factor is offset
by the bank's particularly strong reliance on profits from its
Russian unit and
a still sizeable (albeit shrinking) exposure to the Ukrainian
market, which is
currently compounded by the uncertain consequences of the
geopolitical tensions
in the region.
Large exposures to the Ukrainian and Russian markets could also
put significant
pressure on Bank Austria's VR if the situation in these
countries deteriorated,
albeit less so than for RBI in relative terms. Bank Austria's
performance is
also currently stronger and more stable than its peers'. Similar
to RBI, its
higher reliance on wholesale funding relative to Erste is
mitigated by its
access to contingent funding sources from its parent, UniCredit
S.p.A.
(BBB+/Negative) in case of need.
VB-Verbund's VR primarily reflects legacy asset quality
weaknesses at its
central institution OeVAG. OeVAG has made progress in
implementing its
restructuring plans, shrinking its higher-risk non-core asset
portfolio to
EUR7.1bn at end-2013 or 34% of OeVAG's total assets (excluding
consolidation
effects; end-2012: EUR10.8bn; 39%). However, its exposure to
higher risk
segments, in particular its CEE corporates and commercial real
estate exposure,
remains significant. The bank disposed of further higher risk
assets in 1H14 but
targeted significant future disposals are sensitive to market
sentiment.
VB Verbund's current capitalisation is acceptable but has to be
viewed in light
of OeVAG having to repay EUR300m of state participation capital
in the short
term and reducing the state's 43% stake in the long term. Should
VB-Verbund need
to raise more capital, for instance as a result of the EBA
stress test outcome
in 4Q14, the bank may need to rely on state capital support
because VB-Verbund's
flexibility in raising capital on its own is limited, in our
view.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
A further downgrade of Erste's VR could result from a further
unexpected
deterioration in Hungary, Croatia or Romania or from the
Romanian operations'
failure to confirm their recovery. We recognise the positive
profitability trend
in 1H14 of the domestic retail business at the savings banks
majority-owned by
Erste, but the profit contribution of the non majority-owned,
non-profit-maximising savings banks remains structurally weak.
Generally,
evidence of Erste's focus on lower-risk markets and its strong
Austrian
franchise translating into more robust and resilient profits
would be necessary
before we considered upgrading the VR back to the 'a' range. The
bank would also
need to become less reliant on profits from its Czech
operations, in particular
through a better profit contribution from Romania and more
effective cost
management in Austria, notably at the Austrian savings banks.
Improvement in
asset quality in Hungary, Romania and Croatia would also be
positive for the VR.
The tail risk arising from RBI's reliance on its profitable
Russian unit
currently constrains the bank's VR upside. Sustainably easing
Ukraine-related
tensions without material asset quality or profit deterioration
could support a
higher VR. Conversely, a material deterioration of the
Ukrainian/Russian
situation could put the VR under pressure. However, this is not
our base case
scenario.
In addition to similar drivers to RBI, Bank Austria's VR could
also be affected
by significant deterioration in the credit quality of its parent
bank and a
resulting diversion of liquidity and/or capital from Bank
Austria although Fitch
does not consider this likely. Upside potential will remain
limited until the
bank proves able to generate better earnings from its domestic
operations and
those in more stable markets.
VB-Verbund's VR is primarily sensitive to further negative
developments at
OeVAG. The short-term challenge of repaying OeVAG's EUR300m
remaining state
participation capital, and the longer-term challenge of the
government reducing
its 43% stake in OeVAG are putting VB-Verbund's VR under
pressure. There is some
upside potential for the VR in the medium term if OeVAG is able
to dispose of
its remaining legacy CEE assets and can demonstrate a more
stable performance
track record following its restructuring. Negative rating action
could be
triggered by further significant losses within OeVAG, most
likely due to
declining asset values and slower than expected restructuring
progress.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Erste are
notched down from
the bank's VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's
respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk
profiles, which vary
considerably. The Lower Tier 2 debt is notched once for loss
severity. The Upper
Tier 2 debt is notched twice for non-performance and once for
loss severity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The ratings of Erste's subordinated and hybrid capital
securities are primarily
sensitive to any change in Erste's VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Erste Group Bank AG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at F1'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'bbb+' from 'a-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
Lower Tier 2 debt: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'
Upper Tier 2 debt: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'
Erste Finance (Delaware) LLC: USD10bn commercial paper
programme, guaranteed by
Erste: affirmed at 'F1'
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
UniCredit Bank Austria AG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'A'
Volksbanken-Verbund
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
OeVAG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Market linked securities: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Senior unsecured notes: affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
The Long-term IDRs of the other VB-Verbund member banks' have
been affirmed at
'A' with Negative Outlook and Short-term IDRs at 'F1'. These
ratings are "group"
ratings assigned under Fitch's rating criteria for banking
structures backed by
mutual support mechanisms and are sensitive to the same drivers
as VB-Verbund's
Long-term IDR. The ratings of the following members of
VB-Verbund have been
affirmed:
Allgemeine Bausparkasse reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Bank fuer Aerzte und Freie Berufe AG
Gaertnerbank reg.Gen.m.b.H.
IMMO-BANK AG
Oesterreichische Apothekerbank eG
SPARDA-BANK AUSTRIA Nord eGen
SPARDA-BANK AUSTRIA Sued eGen
Volksbank Almtal e. Gen.
Volksbank Alpenvorland e.Gen.
Volksbank Bad Goisern eingetragene Genossenschaft
Volksbank Bad Hall e.Gen.
Volksbank Donau-Weinland reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Volksbank Eferding - Grieskirchen reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Volksbank Enns - St.Valentin eG
Volksbank Obersteiermark eGen
Volksbank Feldkirchen eG
Volksbank Fels am Wagram e.Gen.
Volksbank Strasswalchen-Voecklamarkt-Mondsee eGen
Volksbank fuer den Bezirk Weiz reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Volksbank fuer die Sued- und Weststeiermark eG
Volksbank Gmuend eingetragene Genossenschaft
VOLKSBANK Graz-Bruck e. Gen.
Volksbank Kaernten Sued e.Gen.
Volksbank Krems-Zwettl AG
Volksbank Kufstein-Kitzbuehel eG
Volksbank Laa eGen
Volksbank Landeck eG
Volksbank Linz-Wels-Muehlviertel AG
Volksbank Marchfeld e.Gen.
Volksbank Niederoesterreich Sued eG
Volksbank Oberes Waldviertel reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Volksbank Oberkaernten reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Volksbank Oberndorf reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Volksbank Obersdorf - Wolkersdorf - Deutsch-Wagram e. Gen.
Volksbank Ost reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Volksbank Osttirol-Westkaernten eG
Volksbank Oetscherland eG
Volksbank Ried im Innkreis eG
Volksbank Salzburg eG
Volksbank Schaerding eG
Volksbank Steirisches Salzkammergut reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Volksbank Suedburgenland eG
Volksbank Sued-Oststeiermark e.Gen.
Volksbank Tirol Innsbruck - Schwaz AG
Volksbank Tullnerfeld eG
Volksbank Voecklabruck-Gmunden e.Gen.
Volksbank Vorarlberg e. Gen.
Volksbank Weinviertel e.Gen.
Volksbank Wien-Baden AG
Volksbank, Gewerbe- und Handelsbank Kaernten AG
Waldviertler Volksbank Horn reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Spar- und Vorschuss-Verein der Beamtenschaft der
Oesterreichischen Nationalbank
reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Spar- und Vorschussverein "Graphik" reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Spar- und Vorschussverein der Mitarbeiter der
Niederoesterreichischen
Landesbank-Hypothekenbank AG, reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Spar- und Vorschusskasse der Angestellten der "Wiener
Staedtische Versicherung
AG Vienna Insurance Group" e.Gen.
The IDRs of the following members of Volksbanken Verbund have
been affirmed at
'A'/Negative/'F1+' and withdrawn as a result of their mergers
into other rated
members of the group:
Volksbank Aichfeld-Murboden reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Volksbank Altheim-Braunau reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Volksbank Gailtal eG
Volksbank Niederoesterreich-Mitte e.G.
Volksbank Voecklamarkt-Mondsee reg.Gen.m.b.H.
Volksbank Baden e.Gen.
Volksbank Muerztal-Leoben e.Gen.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Patrick Rioual
Director
+49 69 76 80 76 123
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst (Erste, RBI, Bank Austria)
Erwin van Lumich
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Secondary Analyst (Volksbanken-Verbund, OeVAG)
Krista Davies
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1579
Committee Chairperson
Artur Szeski
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria, dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.