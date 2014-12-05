(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Latvia's
Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A-'.
The Outlooks
are Stable. The issue ratings on Latvia's senior unsecured
foreign and local
currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'A-'. The Country
Ceiling has been
affirmed at 'AAA' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at
'F1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect the following
factors:
The gross general government deficit is low at 1.4% of GDP for
2014 and Fitch
forecasts it to narrow further to 1.0% of GDP in 2015. The
repayment of loans to
the European Commission and World Bank totalling EUR1.26bn in
2015 will decrease
public debt to 35.2% of GDP from a projected 39.9% of GDP in
2014, and below the
'A' median of 48.8% of GDP. Latvia's public finances are strong
relative to
eurozone peers.
Latvia is one of the fastest growing eurozone countries, with
growth in line
with 'A' rated peers. We forecast real GDP to grow 2.7% in 2014
and 2.6% in
2015, albeit a downward revision of 0.9pp and 1.2pp,
respectively, from July's
forecast, largely reflecting spill-overs from geopolitical risks
and a weak
eurozone environment. Medium-term growth will be domestically
driven, offsetting
a fragile outlook on net exports. Latvia's direct trade exposure
to Russia
amounts to roughly 11% of exports and 5% of GDP, which will be
hit by trade
sanctions and the sharp drop in Russian GDP in euro terms.
Latvia's banking sector is characterised by high capitalisation
(Tier 1; 18.1%)
and liquidity levels (average liquidity ratio; 63%) in excess of
regulatory
requirements. In addition, dependency on parent funding has
declined, with the
average loan-to-deposit ratio down to 76% from a peak of 169% in
2008. A risk
factor is the relatively large volume of non-resident deposits
(41% of GDP),
with exposure to Russian residents. However, so far the
introduction of Russian
sanctions has had little negative impact on net flows and
liquidity risk is
mitigated by a high level of liquid assets in the banking
system.
Latvia has a relatively high level of net external debt
estimated at 33% of GDP
at end-2014, albeit much of it is to parent companies and banks.
This compares
with the 'A' range median of net external creditor position of
12% of GDP.
Continued deleveraging by the banking sector and repayment of
liabilities by the
sovereign should help bring down Latvia's external debt levels
over the medium
term.
Latvia's income levels are below the 'A' range median and EU
average. Income
convergence will take many years of growth outperformance.
Longer term,
structural challenges include mismatches in the labour market
evident in the 11%
unemployment rate. Latvia's business environment is stronger
than the 'A' range
median according to World Bank indicators, but less favourable
than in advanced
EU countries. However, Latvia scores below the 'A' range median
on the World
Bank governance indicators.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could, individually, or collectively,
trigger positive
rating action include:
- A longer track record of strong and stable economic growth,
fostering income
convergence towards the 'A' median, without the re-emergence of
macroeconomic
imbalances.
- A further reduction in external and public indebtedness.
The main factors that could, individually, or collectively,
trigger negative
rating action include:
-A severe shock that undermines the stability of the Latvian
banking sector,
economic growth and fiscal stability.
- Economic growth underperformance and/or material fiscal
slippage resulting in
a sustained deterioration of Latvia's public debt dynamics.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that under severe financial stress, support for
Latvian subsidiary
banks would come first and foremost from their foreign parent
banks.
Fitch assumes the eurozone will avoid long-lasting deflation,
such as that
experienced by Japan from the 1990s. Fitch also assumes the
gradual progress in
deepening fiscal and financial integration at the eurozone level
will continue;
key macroeconomic imbalances within the currency union will be
slowly unwound;
and eurozone governments will tighten fiscal policy over the
medium term.
