LONDON, April 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Latvia's
Long-Term Foreign-
and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A-' with
Stable Outlooks.
The issue ratings on Latvia's senior unsecured foreign and local
currency bonds
have also been affirmed at 'A-'. The Country Ceiling has been
affirmed at 'AAA'.
The Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs have been
affirmed at 'F1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Latvia's ratings are supported by the sovereign's institutional
strengths and a
credible policy framework aided by eurozone membership, as well
as a more
favourable fiscal position relative to 'A' rated peers. However,
the country's
lower per capita income, weaker external finances, smaller and
more open
economy, and weaker demographics compared with its 'A' peers
constrain the
ratings.
Latvia's economy grew 2.0% in 2016, below the 'A' median of 2.7%
but slightly
above the eurozone average (1.8%), after growing 2.7% in 2015.
For 2017, Fitch
forecasts growth to rise to 2.6% due to a rebound in investment
stemming from a
recovery in use of EU funds after a double-digit slump in 2016,
caused by the EU
funding cycle. The high import intensity of capital goods means
a negative
contribution from net exports is projected to weigh on 2017 GDP.
Private
consumption will support growth, but at a lower rate than last
year due to
higher inflation, which Fitch forecasts to average 2.7% in 2017
from 0.1% in
2016. Risks to Fitch's GDP forecast are tilted to the downside,
dependent on the
absorption of EU funds and economic developments in Latvia's
largest trading
partners.
After a fiscal deficit of 1.3% of GDP in 2015, Latvia achieved a
balanced fiscal
position in 2016 - a significant improvement from the government
and Fitch's
forecast for a deficit 1.0% of GDP at the time of our November
2016 review.
Savings were made through a 30% contraction in public capital
spending, which
offset increases in defence, social welfare and salary spending.
Tax receipts
exceeded budget plans, despite weaker than budgeted growth,
suggesting some
progress in increasing tax compliance.
Fitch forecasts a fiscal deficit of 0.5% of GDP in 2017,
reflecting already
planned government revenue-raising measures of 0.4% of GDP
against expenditures
of 0.54% of GDP, higher absorption of EU funds and the fading
out of one-off
revenue effects. Fitch's deficit forecast does not take into
account any
accounting impact arising from the winding-down of bad bank
Reverta by end-2017.
Higher economic growth and an improvement in tax collection
efficiency are
upside fiscal risks.
Government debt and debt service metrics are better than the
peer medians. The
debt/GDP ratio increased to 40.1% in 2016 (A median 51.7%) from
36.5% in 2015,
accounting largely for pre-financing February 2017's USD1
billion Eurobond
redemption. Fitch forecasts government debt/GDP to fall to 39.7%
by 2018.
Latvia's banking sector benefits from being part of the ECB's
Single Supervisory
Mechanism. The sector is well-capitalised (Tier 1 capital
adequacy ratio at
17.1% in 2016), and deleveraging has improved banks' balance
sheets. The high
level of foreign ownership in the banking sector reduces the
risk of financial
sector liabilities migrating onto the sovereign balance sheet.
Non-resident deposits (NRDs) are large, but had fallen to 44% of
total deposits
at end-2016, compared with 55% a year earlier. Recession in
Russia and the
clampdown by Latvia's Financial and Capital Market Commission on
money
laundering among NRD serving banks are key drivers of the
declining stock of
NRDs. Fitch expects this trend to continue in 2017, but at a
slower pace and
primarily led by withdrawals by individuals and corporates (24%
of NRDs are
funding from Nordic parent banks to Latvian subsidiaries, which
are considered
more stable). Fitch does not expect falling NRDs to impact
credit supply or the
real economy.
Latvia's ratings remain constrained by the sovereign's weaker
external finances
compared with 'A' peers. Since peaking in 2009 (at 58.4% of
GDP), net external
debt has stayed on a downward trend (33.4% of GDP estimated for
2016). However,
this compares unfavourably with the median net external creditor
position of its
rated peers (12.4%). On-going deleveraging by the financial and
non-financial
private sector will keep net external debt on a downward
trajectory, but at a
more modest pace than previous years.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Latvia a score equivalent to a
rating of 'A-' on
the Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR scale.
In accordance with its rating criteria, Fitch's sovereign rating
committee
decided not to adopt the score indicated by the SRM as the
starting point for
its analysis because the SRM output has migrated from 'A' to
'A-', but in our
view this is potentially a temporary deterioration.
Assuming an SRM output of 'A', Fitch's sovereign rating
committee adjusted the
output to arrive at the final Long-Term IDR by applying its QO,
relative to
rated peers, as follows:
-External Finances: -1 notch, to reflect that although Latvia
benefits from the
euro's "reserve currency flexibility", Fitch believes that this
status would
likely offer Latvia only limited protection in case of a global
or domestic
financial crisis. In addition, Latvia's small and open economy
exposes it to
external vulnerabilities, and net external debt is high relative
to peers.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three-year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR.
Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed
to allow for
adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating,
reflecting factors
within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable or not fully
reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are currently balanced. The main factors that could,
individually or
collectively, trigger positive rating action include:
- Persistent strong and stable economic growth that fosters
higher income per
capita, without the re-emergence of macroeconomic imbalances.
- A sustainable improvement in external debt ratios.
The main risk factors that could, individually or collectively,
trigger negative
rating action are:
- Deterioration in Latvia's public debt dynamics, for example,
from sustained
fiscal slippage or economic underperformance.
- Deterioration in external finances, for example, associated
with overheating
of the domestic economy.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The global economy performs in line with Fitch's Global Economic
Outlook.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
