(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, November 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Le Credit Lyonnais' (LCL) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'a-'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this comment. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and SUPPORT RATING LCL's Long- and Short-term IDRs are aligned with those of Credit Agricole (CA; A/Stable/F1/a) and those of CA's central body, Credit Agricole S.A. (CA S.A.), which holds 95% of LCL's shares. The rating alignment reflects Fitch's opinion that LCL is a core subsidiary for CA. Fitch considers LCL as core to CA's domestic retail banking strategy, which is key to the banking group. LCL contributes around 18% of CA's domestic retail loans, 22% of CA's domestic retail on and off-balance sheet deposits, and around 15% of CA's domestic retail banking net income. LCL is well integrated into CA. LCL and CA share common management and strategic goals. LCL benefits from CA's organisation, systems and tools and CA S.A. oversees all of LCL's risks, but does not participate in CA's cross-support mechanism. LCL's Support Rating (SR) reflects Fitch's opinion that there would be an extremely high probability of support for LCL from CA S.A., and in turn from CA, if required. Its ownership structure and role in CA have a high influence on this opinion. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and SUPPORT RATING Unless its ownership changes or its strategic importance to and integration with CA weaken, LCL's SR is unlikely to change and its IDRs will continue to move in tandem with those of CA S.A. KEY RATING DRIVERS- VR LCL's VR reflects its solid domestic franchise, low risk appetite, ability to deliver recurring profitability and contain credit risk even in a subdued operating environment, solid capital ratios and strong funding and liquidity profile, also benefiting from CA support. Its franchise and business model have a high influence on the VR. LCL's fairly limited size acts as a key constraint on the VR. LCL has a limited market share in French retail banking with a 7% market share in loans and 5% market share in deposits but enjoys an enviable franchise. LCL's operating returns have been resilient and satisfactory despite the subdued French economy, lower demand for housing loans, and intense competition in the French retail banking market (operating ROAA and operating ROAE at 0.7% and 20.0%, respectively, in 1H14). Fitch expects profitability to be under pressure and the cost-to-income ratio to remain relatively high in 2014 and 1H15 due to the low interest rate environment, continuous lower demand for credit in France and operating costs which are expected to rise driven by the implementation of LCL's five-year strategic plan and related IT costs. Loan impairment charges are expected to decrease in 2014, given LCL's low risk loan portfolio. LCL's overall risk appetite is low. Impaired loans accounted for a low 2.8% of gross loans at end-1H14, which reflects the bank's prudent underwriting procedures and overall low-risk loan book (60% composed of French housing loans, of which 75% are guaranteed by Credit Logement). Client deposits are LCL's primary funding source (72% of non-equity funding at end-1H14) and the bank does not rely on market funding. LCL's loans/deposits ratio is healthy (109% at end-1H14), albeit benefiting from lower demand for loans. Wholesale funding mainly consists of refinancing lines from CA S.A. (65%, mainly generated through LCL's large housing loan portfolio pooled with CA S.A.'s covered bond programme) and secured funding through the French regulated financial institution Caisse de Refinancement de l'Habitat (20%). Liquidity is centralised at CA S.A. and is prudently monitored. Capital is managed at the CA level and dividend payout ratios are high. Fitch considers capital ratios to be solid with a fully loaded CET1 Basel 3 ratio of 10.1% at end-1H14. Fitch considers the unreserved impaired loans to equity ratio of 18.2% as acceptable given LCL's track record of low losses. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR LCL's VR could be downgraded if the bank's exposure to the French economy and housing market leads to a worsening of asset quality and capital ratios. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A', Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a-' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Certificate of Deposit: affirmed at 'F1' Bons a Moyen Terme Negociables (BMTN): affirmed at 'A' Contact: Primary Analyst Eric Dupont Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 31 Fitch France S.A.S. 60 rue de Monceau Paris 75008 Secondary Analyst Solena Gloaguen Director +44 20 3530 1126 Committee Chairperson James Longsdon Managing Director +44 20 3530 1076 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Criteria', dated 31 January 2014 is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.