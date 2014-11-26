(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/LONDON, November 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the ratings of
Bank Pekao SA, Bank Handlowy w Warszawie (Handlowy), ING Bank
Slaski (Bank
Slaski) and Bank Zachodni WBK (BZ WBK).
Fitch has also affirmed Pekao's mortgage bank subsidiary, Pekao
Bank Hipoteczny
(PBH) and Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski (PKO BP). A
full list of
rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT AND NATIONAL RATINGS
The Support Ratings of Handlowy, Bank Slaski, BZWBK and Pekao,
and the Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) of each of these banks, with the
exception of Pekao,
reflect Fitch's view on potential support from the banks'
shareholders. In
Fitch's opinion, there is an extremely high probability of
support for Handlowy
and Bank Slaski, and a high probability of support for BZ WBK
and Pekao. The
banks' majority owners are, respectively, Citigroup Inc
(A/Stable/a), ING Bank
NV (A+/Negative/a), Banco Santander S.A. (Santander,
A-/Stable/a-) and UniCredit
S.p.A. (UniCredit; BBB+/Negative).
Fitch believes that Handlowy, Bank Slaski, BZ WBK and Pekao are
strategically
important subsidiaries for their respective parents, even if
their presence in
the broader CEE region, with the exception of UniCredit, is
limited. Fitch
expects that continued parent support will provide a floor for
the four banks'
Long-term IDRs at one notch below those of their parents. The
Outlooks on
Handlowy, Bank Slaski and BZ WBK reflect those on their parent
institutions.
Pekao's IDRs are based on its intrinsic strength, as reflected
in its Viability
Rating (VR) of 'a-' (see below). PBH's ratings are equalised
with those of its
parent and share the same Stable Outlook, reflecting Fitch's
view that it is a
core subsidiary for Pekao.
PKO BP's Support Rating of '2' reflects Fitch's view of the high
probability of
support from the Polish sovereign. This is based on (a) the
bank's high domestic
systemic importance; (b) significant state ownership (31.4% at
end-3Q14); (c)
the sovereign's commitment to retain control of the bank (d) and
potential
reputational damage should the bank default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT AND NATIONAL RATINGS
The IDRs of Handlowy, Bank Slaski and BZ WBK are sensitive to a
strengthening or
weakening of potential support from their majority owners.
In Fitch's view there is a clear intention ultimately to reduce
implicit state
support for financial institutions in the EU, as demonstrated by
a series of
legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives. As a result of
those changes,
Fitch plans to downgrade and revise ratings driven by sovereign
support by
mid-2015. Consequently, the Long-term IDR of ING Bank will
likely be downgraded
by one notch, to the level of its 'a' VR, and Bank Slaski's
Long-term IDR will
as a result likely also be downgraded, to 'A-'. The Long-term
IDRs of UniCredit
and Citigroup Inc are at the level of their VRs.
Following alignment of ING Bank's Long-term IDR with its VR,,
the Long-term IDRs
of Handlowy, Bank Slaski and BZ WBK could be downgraded in case
of (i) a
downgrade of the VRs, and hence Long-term IDRs, of their parent
institutions; or
(ii) a weakening of the parent banks' propensity to support
their subsidiaries.
Neither of these is currently expected by Fitch. However, any
potential
downgrades of Handlowy, Bank Slaski or BZ WBK's Long-term IDRs
would likely be
limited to one notch because the Long-term IDRs of the three
banks would still
be underpinned by their own, fairly high, VRs.
The Stable Outlook on Pekao's Long-term IDR reflects the outlook
for the bank's
standalone risk profile, as well as the Stable Outlook on
Poland's sovereign
ratings. A weakening of Pekao's standalone profile or a
downgrade of the
sovereign ratings could result in a downgrade of Pekao.
An upgrade of Pekao would be contingent on both a sovereign
upgrade and a
further strengthening of the bank's standalone profile. PBH's
IDRs are likely to
move in tandem with those of Pekao.
PKO BP's Support Rating will likely be downgraded to '5' due to
expected review
of sovereign support in the EU in 1H15.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VRs: BANK SLASKI, BZ WBK, HANDLOWY, PEKAO
The VRs of all four banks reflect their strong standalone credit
risk profiles,
underpinned by their healthy internal capital generation, solid
performance,
sound asset quality, strong liquidity and stable funding bases.
The 'a-' VR of
Pekao reflects the combination of its high capital ratios,
consistently robust
performance, strong franchise and conservative management. The
'bbb' VR of BZ
WBK reflects its more moderate but still sound capital ratios
than peers and
short track record of financial metrics following the
integration and
consolidation of other banks.
All banks have reported stable and decent profitability
throughout the financial
crisis. BZ WBK and Pekao reported net interest margin (NIM) of
3.9% and 3.1% in
9M14, respectively, in what Fitch considers to be reasonable
performance given
the competitive market environment and low interest rates. BZ
WBK's NIM and
pre-impairment profitability was higher than Pekao's but
following greater
impairment charges reported similar bottom-line profitability to
Pekao.
Handlowy delivered strong performance on adequate NIM, a
significant share of
stable non-interest income and net release of provisions. Bank
Slaski's
profitability is catching up with peers, due to more rapid loan
growth than the
sector as it moves to increase customer loans as a share of
assets.
Liquidity is a rating strength for all banks, benefitting both
from stable
funding position, low loan-to-deposit ratios and large equity
positions. For
Pekao and BZ WBK gross loan-to-deposit ratios are close to 100%
but liquidity
positions are strong, particularly for Pekao, which benefits
from an ample
equity base. Loans-to-deposit ratios are much lower for Handlowy
and Bank Slaski
and the share of liquid assets in the balance sheet is high,
especially for
Handlowy, partly reflecting a need to provide additional buffer
against volatile
large deposits sourced from corporate customers.
Underlying trends in asset quality were broadly positive for the
Polish banking
sector as a whole and for all four banks. Impaired loan ratios
were much below
sector average of 7.1% at end-3Q14 for Bank Slaski (4.1%) and
Bank Handlowy
(5.3%). The underlying trend for BZ WBK was also positive and
the marginal
increase in impaired loans to 7.96% from 7.88% at end-2013 was
expected and
resulted from the consolidation of Santander Consumer Bank.
Pekao's asset
quality improved slightly faster than for the market, with
impaired loans at
6.9% at end-3Q14, down from 7.46% in 2013. Coverage of impaired
loans by
specific provisions is similar and at reasonable level of
between 62% and 65%
for Pekao, Bank Slaski and BZ WBK, which is better than the
market average of
56.5%. Handlowy reports a much higher coverage of around 75%,
driven by a large
share of legacy impaired exposures.
Capitalisation is a rating strength at all four banks and
reflects their
conservative risk management, sufficient coverage of impaired
loans by reserves,
moderate concentrations in the loan book and healthy internal
capital
generation. In particular, the strong capitalisation underpins
the VRs of Pekao
and Handlowy in light of their very high loss absorption
capacity.
At end-3Q14 Fitch core capital (FCC) ratios equalled about 19%
for Handlowy,
Pekao and Bank Slaski andaround 13% for BZ WBK. However, Bank
Slaski's ratio
benefits significantly from the advanced internal ratings-based
method for
calculating capital requirements for the non-retail portfolio.
Handlowy, BZ WBK
and Pekao apply the standardised method.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs: BANK SLASKI, BZ WBK, HANDLOWY, PEKAO
Fitch believes that the rating strengths of Handlowy, Pekao,
Bank Slaski and BZ
WBK sufficiently mitigate risks related to a moderate
deterioration in the
operating environment. However, their VRs could come under
pressure if there is
a marked and prolonged weakening in the Polish economy, which
Fitch does not
expect at present.
A downgrade of Poland's sovereign rating would most likely
result in the
downgrade of Pekao's VR. Under Fitch's base case scenario,
Pekao's VR will not
be impacted by a further downgrade of UniCredit's Long-term IDR,
given the
agency's view of only moderate contagion risk from negative
developments at
UniCredit. This reflects Pekao's low dependence on group and
wholesale funding,
its robust domestic franchise and a strong domestic regulator.
In Fitch's view,
the regulator is unlikely to permit excessive transfers of
capital and liquidity
from Polish banks to their foreign parents. Pekao's ratings
would only likely
come under negative pressure from a multi-notch downgrade of
UniCredit, which
Fitch does not expect at present.
Upgrades of the banks' VRs are unlikely in the short term
because of (a) rather
rapid credit expansion (Bank Slaski); (b) a rather limited
franchise (Handlowy);
(c) the short track record after significant organisational
changes (BZ WBK);
(d) and the current high level of the VR (equalised with the
Polish sovereign)
and pressures on UniCredit's credit profile (Pekao). However, BZ
WBK's VR could
be upgraded by one notch, to 'bbb+' if it continues to perform
strongly after
the integration of other group banks, if key financial metrics
remain sound and
if there is no significant deterioration in the Polish economy.
The full list of rating actions is as follows:
Handlowy
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Bank Slaski
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Pekao
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
PBH
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA(pol)', Outlook Stable
National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1+(pol)'
BZWBK
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bbb'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AA-(pol)', Outlook
Stable
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA-(pol)'
PKO BP
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Contact:
Primary Analysts
Michal Bryks, ACCA (Bank Slaski, Handlowy, PKO BP)
Director
+48 22 338 6293
Fitch Polska SA
Krolewska 16,
Warsaw 00-103
Artur Szeski (Pekao, BZ WBK)
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Fitch Polska SA
Krolewska 16,
Warsaw 00-103
Secondary Analysts
Artur Szeski (Bank Slaski, Handlowy, PKO BP)
Senior Director
+48 22 338 6292
Michal Bryks, ACCA (Pekao, BZ WBK)
Director
+48 22 338 6293
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska, Warsaw,
Tel: +48 22 338 62
81, Email: Malgorzata.Socharska@Fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
PKO BP did not participate in the rating process, or provide
additional
information, beyond the issuer's available public disclosure.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, and the 'National Scale Rating Criteria', dated 30
October 2013
are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.