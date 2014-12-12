(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Lebanon's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B'. The Outlooks are Negative. The issue ratings on Lebanon's senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'B'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'B' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Lebanon's 'B' IDRs reflect the large, rising public debt burden in the context of high political and geopolitical risks, despite a strong resiliency to shocks illustrated by high GDP per capita and human development indicators, a well-run banking system and credible exchange rate policy. Political risk has been particularly high since the outburst of the Syrian conflict, illustrated by regular security incidents, rising tensions among communities and against Syrian refugees, and political deadlock over the election of a president since May 2014. A fragile political continuity has prevailed thanks to the formation of a consensual government in early 2014 and the extension by the parliament of its own mandate until 2017 in November. Domestic and regional stakeholders have also so far been committed to maintaining minimal stability in the country, but risks remain tilted to the downside. The spillovers of the Syrian conflict have severely affected economic performance. Fitch expects real GDP growth of 1.8% in 2014, after 1.5% in 2013, thanks to a temporary pick-up in activity in 2Q and the slight rebound in tourism and real estate activity. No major improvement in growth prospects is expected before the end of the Syrian conflict. Budget deficit has risen above 9% of GDP since 2012, mostly due to the impact of low growth on revenues. Fitch expects 2014 budget outturn to remain broadly in line with 2013, at 9.3% of GDP, as neither the revised wage scale nor the costs associated to coping with the Syrian refugees have yet materialised. The decline in oil prices will alleviate subsidies to loss-making electricity company EDL, likely resulting in budget deficits below 9% of GDP in 2015-2016. With the primary balance in deficit and low growth, public financing needs will again exceed 30% of GDP for the full year, pushing public debt up to above 143% of GDP by year-end (the third highest among Fitch-rated sovereigns). However, financing of these needs has proven remarkably resilient thanks to the steady inflow of deposits into the large, liquid and well-regulated domestic banking system, which traditionally channels them into government financing. Overall deposits increased by 7.5% yoy at October 2014, reflecting the differential with international deposit yields and continued confidence of the diaspora in the domestic banking sector and the long-standing peg to the US dollar backed by large and rising FX reserves (USD33.1bn at October 2014). The dollarisation rate of deposits, at 65.7% at October 2014, has also remained stable. The financing of the government by domestic banks, together with the FX reserves, enables the sovereign to remain a net external creditor. GDP per capita and broader human development indicators are in line with 'BBB' medians and are well above 'B' category peers. The government has an unblemished track record of public debt repayment and continues to have access to bond markets. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Negative Outlook reflects the following risk factors that may, individually or collectively, result in a downgrade: -A major destabilisation of Lebanon induced by more intense sectarian tensions, terrorist attacks or spill-overs from the Syrian conflict. -A significant decline in the overall deposit base. -A higher rise in public indebtedness than currently expected. The current Outlook is Negative. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity analysis does not currently anticipate developments with a material likelihood, individually or collectively, of leading to an upgrade. However, future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a revision of the Outlook to Stable include: - Growing confidence in the sustainability of the domestic political situation. - A decrease in overall security risk associated to the conflict in Syria. - Improved economic performance. 