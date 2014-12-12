(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, December 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Lebanon's Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B'.
The Outlooks are
Negative. The issue ratings on Lebanon's senior unsecured
foreign and local
currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'B'. The Country
Ceiling has been
affirmed at 'B' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Lebanon's 'B' IDRs reflect the large, rising public debt burden
in the context
of high political and geopolitical risks, despite a strong
resiliency to shocks
illustrated by high GDP per capita and human development
indicators, a well-run
banking system and credible exchange rate policy.
Political risk has been particularly high since the outburst of
the Syrian
conflict, illustrated by regular security incidents, rising
tensions among
communities and against Syrian refugees, and political deadlock
over the
election of a president since May 2014. A fragile political
continuity has
prevailed thanks to the formation of a consensual government in
early 2014 and
the extension by the parliament of its own mandate until 2017 in
November.
Domestic and regional stakeholders have also so far been
committed to
maintaining minimal stability in the country, but risks remain
tilted to the
downside.
The spillovers of the Syrian conflict have severely affected
economic
performance. Fitch expects real GDP growth of 1.8% in 2014,
after 1.5% in 2013,
thanks to a temporary pick-up in activity in 2Q and the slight
rebound in
tourism and real estate activity. No major improvement in growth
prospects is
expected before the end of the Syrian conflict.
Budget deficit has risen above 9% of GDP since 2012, mostly due
to the impact of
low growth on revenues. Fitch expects 2014 budget outturn to
remain broadly in
line with 2013, at 9.3% of GDP, as neither the revised wage
scale nor the costs
associated to coping with the Syrian refugees have yet
materialised. The decline
in oil prices will alleviate subsidies to loss-making
electricity company EDL,
likely resulting in budget deficits below 9% of GDP in
2015-2016. With the
primary balance in deficit and low growth, public financing
needs will again
exceed 30% of GDP for the full year, pushing public debt up to
above 143% of GDP
by year-end (the third highest among Fitch-rated sovereigns).
However, financing of these needs has proven remarkably
resilient thanks to the
steady inflow of deposits into the large, liquid and
well-regulated domestic
banking system, which traditionally channels them into
government financing.
Overall deposits increased by 7.5% yoy at October 2014,
reflecting the
differential with international deposit yields and continued
confidence of the
diaspora in the domestic banking sector and the long-standing
peg to the US
dollar backed by large and rising FX reserves (USD33.1bn at
October 2014). The
dollarisation rate of deposits, at 65.7% at October 2014, has
also remained
stable. The financing of the government by domestic banks,
together with the FX
reserves, enables the sovereign to remain a net external
creditor.
GDP per capita and broader human development indicators are in
line with 'BBB'
medians and are well above 'B' category peers. The government
has an unblemished
track record of public debt repayment and continues to have
access to bond
markets.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Negative Outlook reflects the following risk factors that
may, individually
or collectively, result in a downgrade:
-A major destabilisation of Lebanon induced by more intense
sectarian tensions,
terrorist attacks or spill-overs from the Syrian conflict.
-A significant decline in the overall deposit base.
-A higher rise in public indebtedness than currently expected.
The current Outlook is Negative. Consequently, Fitch's
sensitivity analysis does
not currently anticipate developments with a material
likelihood, individually
or collectively, of leading to an upgrade. However, future
developments that
may, individually or collectively, lead to a revision of the
Outlook to Stable
include:
- Growing confidence in the sustainability of the domestic
political situation.
- A decrease in overall security risk associated to the conflict
in Syria.
- Improved economic performance.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions:
-Fitch assumes that sporadic security incidents will prevail as
long as the
Syrian conflict continues.
-Fitch assumes that international oil prices will on average be
lower in 2015
and 2016 than in 2013 and 2014, therefore benefitting the
current account
deficit and limiting budget transfers to the state electricity
company, EDL.
-Domestic banks continue to be willing to finance government
needs.
